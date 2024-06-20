Skip to main content

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace locations

All Grace locations in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC revealed

Looking for all the Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree? Elden Ring was already a gigantic game, and Shadow Of The Erdtree has expanded it enormously with a giant new map filled with over 100 new Sites Of Grace to track your exploration and progress.

Sites Of Grace act as the equivalent of Bonfires from the Souls series. They are checkpoints where you can recover all your health and FP, level up your character in various ways, change your build, and much more. They're also where you can invest any Scadutree Fragments you find in order to grow stronger purely within the Land Of Shadow.

If you're struggling to find the way to a particular Site Of Grace that you're missing, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we'll walk you through the locations of all 102 Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree. We've even got a handy Sites Of Grace map that you can use to find any Graces that you've yet to discover!

Note: spoilers for Shadow Of The Erdtree's story and map lie beyond this point!

If you're looking for Sites Of Grace in the base game, check out our similar guide on all Elden Ring Sites Of Grace locations!

Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace map

Here's our in-progress Sites Of Grace map for Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion:

A full map of The Land Of Shadow in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, with the location of all Sites Of Grace marked in yellow, and lines guiding players through the more obscure paths.
Don't forget to view our Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace map at full resolution!
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

On this map, each yellow dot indicates a Site Of Grace, while the lines of various types serve as a guide to help you reach the harder-to-access areas. Normal lines indicate regular travel; dotted lines indicate underground paths; and arrow lines indicate teleports.

We'll keep adding more Sites Of Grace to the map as we discover them. If you think you've found a Site Of Grace that isn't listed in this guide, then let us know in the comments below!

Below, we'll go through the full list of all Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree and how to get to each one.

All Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree

Gravesite Plain

Gravesite Plain

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Gravesite Plain Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Gravesite Plain Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scorched Ruins

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Scorched Ruins Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Scorched Ruins Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Three-Path Cross

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greatbridge, North

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Greatbridge North Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Greatbridge, North Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Main Gate Cross

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cliffroad Terminus

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Cliffroad Terminus Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Cliffroad Terminus Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Castle Front

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Castle Front Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Castle Front Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Pillar Path Cross

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Pillar Path Cross Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Pillar Path Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Pillar Path Waypoint

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Pillar Path Waypoint Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Pillar Path Waypoint Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ellac River Cave

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Ellac River Cave Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Ellac River Cave Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ellac River Downstream

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Ellac River Downstream Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Ellac River Downstream Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fog Rift Catacombs

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Fog Rift Catacombs Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Fog Rift Catacombs Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Belurat Gaol

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Belurat Gaol Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Belurat Gaol Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ruined Forge Lava Intake

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Ruined Forge Lava Intake Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Ruined Forge Lava Intake Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rivermouth Cave

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Rivermouth Cave Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Rivermouth Cave Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Dragon's Pit

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Dragon's Pit Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Dragon's Pit Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Dragon's Pit Terminus

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Dragon's Pit Terminus Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Dragon's Pit Terminus Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Castle Ensis

Castle Ensis Checkpoint

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Castle-Lord's Chamber

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Castle Lord's Chamber Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Castle-Lord's Chamber Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ensis Moongazing Grounds

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Ensis Moongazing Grounds Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Ensis Moongazing Grounds Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cerulean Coast

Cerulean Coast

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Cerulean Coast Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Cerulean Coast Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cerulean Coast West

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Cerulean Coast West Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Cerulean Coast West Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cerulean Coast Cross

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Cerulean Coast Cross Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Cerulean Coast Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Fissure

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Fissure Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
The Fissure Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Finger Ruins Of Rhia

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Finger Ruins Of Rhia Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Finger Ruins Of Rhia Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Charo's Hidden Grave

Charo's Hidden Grave

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Charo's Hidden Grave Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Charo's Hidden Grave Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Lamenter's Gaol

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Lamenter's Gaol Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Lamenter's Gaol Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Stone Coffin Fissure

Stone Coffin Fissure

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Stone Coffin Fissure Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Stone Coffin Fissure Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fissure Cross

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Fissure Cross Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Fissure Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fissure Waypoint

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Fissure Waypoint Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Fissure Waypoint Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fissure Depths

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Fissure Depths Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Fissure Depths Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Garden Of Deep Purple

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Garden Of Deep Purple Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Garden Of Deep Purple Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Foot Of The Jagged Peak

Grand Altar Of Dragon Communion

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Grand Altar Of Dragon Communion Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Grand Altar Of Dragon Communion Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Foot Of The Jagged Peak

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Foot Of The Jagged Peak Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Foot Of The Jagged Peak Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak Mountainside

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Jagged Peak Mountainside Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Jagged Peak Mountainside Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Jagged Peak Summit

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Jagged Peak Summit Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Jagged Peak Summit Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rest Of The Dread Dragon

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Rest Of The Dread Dragon Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Rest Of The Dread Dragon Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Belurat Tower Settlement Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Belurat, Tower Settlement Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Small Private Altar

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Stagefront

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Stagefront Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Stagefront Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Theatre Of The Divine Beast

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Theater Of The Divine Beast Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Theatre Of The Divine Beast Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ancient Ruins Of Rauh

Viaduct Minor Tower

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Viaduct Minor Tower Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Viaduct Minor Tower Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rauh Ancient Ruins, East

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Rauh Ancient Ruins East Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Rauh Ancient Ruins East, Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rauh Ancient Ruins, West

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Rauh Ancient Ruins West Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Ancient Ruins Grand Stairway Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Church Of The Bud, Main Entrance

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Church Of The Bud Main Entrance Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Church Of The Bud, Main Entrance Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Church Of The Bud

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Church Of The Bud Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Church Of The Bud Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rauh Base

Ancient Ruins Base

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Ancient Ruins Base Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Ancient Ruins Base Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Temple Town Ruins

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Temple Town Ruins Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Temple Town Ruins Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ravine North

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Ravine North Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Ravine North Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scorpion River Catacombs

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Scorpion River Catacombs Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Scorpion River Catacombs Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Taylew's Ruined Forge

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Taylew's Ruined Forge Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Taylew's Ruined Forge Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadu Altus

Highroad Cross

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadu Altus, West

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Scadu Altus West Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Scadu Altus West Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Moorth Ruins

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Moorth Ruins Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Moorth Ruins Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Moorth Highway, South

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Moorth Highway South Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Moorth Highway South Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fort Of Reprimand

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Fort Of Reprimand Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Fort Of Reprimand Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Behind The Fort Of Reprimand

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Behind The Fort Of Reprimand Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Behind The Fort Of Reprimand Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scaduview Cross

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Scaduview Cross Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Scaduview Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bonny Village

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Bonny Village Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Bonny Village Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bridge Leading To The Village

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Bridge Leading To The Village Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Bridge Leading To The Village Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Church District Highroad

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Church District Highroad Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Church District Highroad Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cathedral Of Manus Metyr

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Cathedral Of Manus Metyr Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Finger Birthing Grounds

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Finger Birthing Grounds Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Finger Birthing Grounds Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Castle Watering Hole

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Castle Watering Hole Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Castle Watering Hole Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Recluses' River Upstream

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Recluses' River Upstream Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Recluses' River Upstream Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Recluses' River Downstream

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Recluses' River Downstream Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Recluses' River Downstream Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Darklight Catacombs

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Darklight Catacombs Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Darklight Catacombs Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bonny Gaol

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Bonny Gaol Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Bonny Gaol Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Abyssal Woods

Forsaken Graveyard

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Forsaken Graveyard Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Forsaken Graveyard Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Woodland Trail

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Woodland Trail Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Woodland Trail Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Church Ruins

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Church Ruins Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Church Ruins Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Abyssal Woods

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Abyssal Woods Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Abyssal Woods Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Divided Falls

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Divided Falls Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Divided Falls Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Midra's Manse

Manse Hall

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Manse Hall Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Manse Hall Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Midra's Library

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Midra's Library Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Midra's Library Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Second Floor Chamber

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Second Floor Chamber Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Second Floor Chamber Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Discussion Chamber

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Discussion Chamber Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Discussion Chamber Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow Keep

Shadow Keep Main Gate

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Shadow Keep Main Gate Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Shadow Keep Main Gate Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Main Gate Plaza

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Main Gate Plaza Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Main Gate Plaza Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow Keep, Church District

Church District Entrance

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Church District Entrance Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Church District Entrance Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Sunken Chapel

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Sunken Chapel Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Sunken Chapel Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Tree-Worship Passage

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Tree-Worship Passage Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Tree-Worship Passage Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Tree-Worship Sanctum

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Tree-Worship Sanctum Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Tree-Worship Sanctum Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Specimen Storehouse

Storehouse, First Floor

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Storehouse First Floor Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Storehouse, First Floor Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Storehouse, Fourth Floor

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Storehouse Fourth Floor Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Storehouse, Fourth Floor Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Storehouse, Seventh Floor

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Storehouse Seventh Floor Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Dark Chamber Entrance

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Dark Chamber Entrance Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Dark Chamber Entrance Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Storehouse, Back Section

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Storehouse Back Section Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Storehouse, Back Section Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Storehouse, Loft

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Storehouse Loft Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Storehouse, Loft Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

West Rampart

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the West Rampart Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
West Rampart Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Messmer's Dark Chamber

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Messmer's Dark Chamber Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Messmer's Dark Chamber Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scaduview

Scaduview

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Scaduview Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Scaduview Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow Keep, Back Gate

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Shadow Keep Back Gate Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Base

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Scadutree Base Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Scadutree Base Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Hinterland

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Hinterland Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Hinterland Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Hinterland Bridge

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Hinterland Bridge Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Hinterland Bridge Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fingerstone Hill

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Fingerstone Hill Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Fingerstone Hill Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Enir-Ilim

Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to Enir-Ilim Outer Wall Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

First Rise

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the First Rise Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
First Rise Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Spiral Rise

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Spiral Rise Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Spiral Rise Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cleansing Chamber Anteroom

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Divine Gate Front Staircase

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Divine Gate Front Staircase Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Divine Gate Front Staircase Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Gate Of Divinity

Two screenshots from Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Left: the player sits next to the Gate Of Divinity Site Of Grace. Right: the location of that Site Of Grace on the map.
Gate Of Divinity Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

That wraps up this lengthy guide detailing the locations of every last Site Of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. If you want to prepare yourself to explore this late-game map fully, then check out our guides on the best weapons, best armor sets, best builds, and best spells in Elden Ring. Alternatively, if you're preparing a new save for the DLC, you can consult our guides on the recommended Elden Ring area order, our recommended level for the DLC, and the fastest way to start Shadow Of The Erdtree.

