Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace locations

Looking for all the Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree? Elden Ring was already a gigantic game, and Shadow Of The Erdtree has expanded it enormously with a giant new map filled with over 100 new Sites Of Grace to track your exploration and progress.

Sites Of Grace act as the equivalent of Bonfires from the Souls series. They are checkpoints where you can recover all your health and FP, level up your character in various ways, change your build, and much more. They're also where you can invest any Scadutree Fragments you find in order to grow stronger purely within the Land Of Shadow.

If you're struggling to find the way to a particular Site Of Grace that you're missing, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we'll walk you through the locations of all 102 Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree. We've even got a handy Sites Of Grace map that you can use to find any Graces that you've yet to discover!

Note: spoilers for Shadow Of The Erdtree's story and map lie beyond this point!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for Sites Of Grace in the base game, check out our similar guide on all Elden Ring Sites Of Grace locations!

Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace map

Here's our in-progress Sites Of Grace map for Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion:

Don't forget to view our Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace map at full resolution!

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

On this map, each yellow dot indicates a Site Of Grace, while the lines of various types serve as a guide to help you reach the harder-to-access areas. Normal lines indicate regular travel; dotted lines indicate underground paths; and arrow lines indicate teleports.

We'll keep adding more Sites Of Grace to the map as we discover them. If you think you've found a Site Of Grace that isn't listed in this guide, then let us know in the comments below!

Below, we'll go through the full list of all Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree and how to get to each one.

All Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree

Gravesite Plain

Gravesite Plain

Gravesite Plain Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scorched Ruins

Scorched Ruins Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Three-Path Cross

Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greatbridge, North

Greatbridge, North Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Main Gate Cross

Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cliffroad Terminus

Cliffroad Terminus Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Castle Front

Castle Front Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Pillar Path Cross

Pillar Path Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Pillar Path Waypoint

Pillar Path Waypoint Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ellac River Cave

Ellac River Cave Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ellac River Downstream

Ellac River Downstream Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fog Rift Catacombs

Fog Rift Catacombs Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Belurat Gaol

Belurat Gaol Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ruined Forge Lava Intake

Ruined Forge Lava Intake Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rivermouth Cave

Rivermouth Cave Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Dragon's Pit

Dragon's Pit Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Dragon's Pit Terminus

Dragon's Pit Terminus Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Castle Ensis

Castle Ensis Checkpoint

Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Castle-Lord's Chamber

Castle-Lord's Chamber Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ensis Moongazing Grounds

Ensis Moongazing Grounds Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cerulean Coast

Cerulean Coast

Cerulean Coast Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cerulean Coast West

Cerulean Coast West Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cerulean Coast Cross

Cerulean Coast Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Fissure

The Fissure Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Finger Ruins Of Rhia

Finger Ruins Of Rhia Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Charo's Hidden Grave

Charo's Hidden Grave

Charo's Hidden Grave Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Lamenter's Gaol

Lamenter's Gaol Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Stone Coffin Fissure

Stone Coffin Fissure

Stone Coffin Fissure Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fissure Cross

Fissure Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fissure Waypoint

Fissure Waypoint Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fissure Depths

Fissure Depths Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Garden Of Deep Purple

Garden Of Deep Purple Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Grand Altar Of Dragon Communion

Grand Altar Of Dragon Communion Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Foot Of The Jagged Peak Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak Mountainside

Jagged Peak Mountainside Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Jagged Peak Summit

Jagged Peak Summit Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rest Of The Dread Dragon

Rest Of The Dread Dragon Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Belurat, Tower Settlement Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Small Private Altar

Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Stagefront

Stagefront Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Theatre Of The Divine Beast

Theatre Of The Divine Beast Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ancient Ruins Of Rauh

Viaduct Minor Tower

Viaduct Minor Tower Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rauh Ancient Ruins, East

Rauh Ancient Ruins East, Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rauh Ancient Ruins, West

Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway

Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Church Of The Bud, Main Entrance

Church Of The Bud, Main Entrance Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Church Of The Bud

Church Of The Bud Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rauh Base

Ancient Ruins Base

Ancient Ruins Base Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Temple Town Ruins

Temple Town Ruins Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ravine North

Ravine North Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scorpion River Catacombs

Scorpion River Catacombs Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Taylew's Ruined Forge

Taylew's Ruined Forge Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadu Altus

Highroad Cross

Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadu Altus, West

Scadu Altus West Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Moorth Ruins

Moorth Ruins Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Moorth Highway, South

Moorth Highway South Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fort Of Reprimand

Fort Of Reprimand Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Behind The Fort Of Reprimand

Behind The Fort Of Reprimand Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scaduview Cross

Scaduview Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bonny Village

Bonny Village Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bridge Leading To The Village

Bridge Leading To The Village Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Church District Highroad

Church District Highroad Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cathedral Of Manus Metyr

Cathedral Of Manus Metyr Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Finger Birthing Grounds

Finger Birthing Grounds Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Castle Watering Hole

Castle Watering Hole Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Recluses' River Upstream

Recluses' River Upstream Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Recluses' River Downstream

Recluses' River Downstream Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Darklight Catacombs

Darklight Catacombs Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bonny Gaol

Bonny Gaol Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past

Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Abyssal Woods

Forsaken Graveyard

Forsaken Graveyard Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Woodland Trail

Woodland Trail Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Church Ruins

Church Ruins Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Abyssal Woods

Abyssal Woods Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Divided Falls

Divided Falls Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Midra's Manse

Manse Hall

Manse Hall Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Midra's Library

Midra's Library Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Second Floor Chamber

Second Floor Chamber Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Discussion Chamber

Discussion Chamber Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow Keep

Shadow Keep Main Gate

Shadow Keep Main Gate Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Main Gate Plaza

Main Gate Plaza Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow Keep, Church District

Church District Entrance

Church District Entrance Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Sunken Chapel

Sunken Chapel Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Tree-Worship Passage

Tree-Worship Passage Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Tree-Worship Sanctum

Tree-Worship Sanctum Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Specimen Storehouse

Storehouse, First Floor

Storehouse, First Floor Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Storehouse, Fourth Floor

Storehouse, Fourth Floor Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Storehouse, Seventh Floor

Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Dark Chamber Entrance

Dark Chamber Entrance Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Storehouse, Back Section

Storehouse, Back Section Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Storehouse, Loft

Storehouse, Loft Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

West Rampart

West Rampart Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Messmer's Dark Chamber

Messmer's Dark Chamber Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scaduview

Scaduview

Scaduview Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow Keep, Back Gate

Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Base

Scadutree Base Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Hinterland

Hinterland Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Hinterland Bridge

Hinterland Bridge Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fingerstone Hill

Fingerstone Hill Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Enir-Ilim

Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall

Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

First Rise

First Rise Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Spiral Rise

Spiral Rise Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cleansing Chamber Anteroom

Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Divine Gate Front Staircase

Divine Gate Front Staircase Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Gate Of Divinity

Gate Of Divinity Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

That wraps up this lengthy guide detailing the locations of every last Site Of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. If you want to prepare yourself to explore this late-game map fully, then check out our guides on the best weapons, best armor sets, best builds, and best spells in Elden Ring. Alternatively, if you're preparing a new save for the DLC, you can consult our guides on the recommended Elden Ring area order, our recommended level for the DLC, and the fastest way to start Shadow Of The Erdtree.