Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace locations

Looking for all the Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree? Elden Ring was already a gigantic game, and Shadow Of The Erdtree has expanded it enormously with a giant new map filled with over 100 new Sites Of Grace to track your exploration and progress.
Sites Of Grace act as the equivalent of Bonfires from the Souls series. They are checkpoints where you can recover all your health and FP, level up your character in various ways, change your build, and much more. They're also where you can invest any
Scadutree Fragments you find in order to grow stronger purely within the Land Of Shadow.
If you're struggling to find the way to a particular Site Of Grace that you're missing, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we'll walk you through the
locations of all 102 Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree. We've even got a handy Sites Of Grace map that you can use to find any Graces that you've yet to discover!
Note: spoilers for Shadow Of The Erdtree's story and map lie beyond this point!
If you're looking for Sites Of Grace in the base game, check out our similar guide on all
Elden Ring Sites Of Grace locations!
Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace map
Here's our in-progress Sites Of Grace map for Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion:
Don't forget to view our Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace map at
full resolution! Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
On this map, each yellow dot indicates a Site Of Grace, while the lines of various types serve as a guide to help you reach the harder-to-access areas. Normal lines indicate regular travel; dotted lines indicate underground paths; and arrow lines indicate teleports.
We'll keep adding more Sites Of Grace to the map as we discover them. If you think you've found a Site Of Grace that isn't listed in this guide, then let us know in the comments below!
Below, we'll go through the full list of all Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree and how to get to each one.
All Sites Of Grace in Shadow Of The Erdtree
Gravesite Plain
Gravesite Plain
Gravesite Plain Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Scorched Ruins
Scorched Ruins Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Three-Path Cross
Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Greatbridge, North
Greatbridge, North Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Main Gate Cross
Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Cliffroad Terminus
Cliffroad Terminus Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Castle Front
Castle Front Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Pillar Path Cross
Pillar Path Cross Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Pillar Path Waypoint
Pillar Path Waypoint Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Ellac River Cave
Ellac River Cave Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Ellac River Downstream
Ellac River Downstream Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Fog Rift Catacombs
Fog Rift Catacombs Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Belurat Gaol
Belurat Gaol Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Ruined Forge Lava Intake
Ruined Forge Lava Intake Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Rivermouth Cave
Rivermouth Cave Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Dragon's Pit
Dragon's Pit Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Dragon's Pit Terminus
Dragon's Pit Terminus Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Castle Ensis
Castle Ensis Checkpoint
Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Castle-Lord's Chamber
Castle-Lord's Chamber Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Ensis Moongazing Grounds
Ensis Moongazing Grounds Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Cerulean Coast
Cerulean Coast
Cerulean Coast Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Cerulean Coast West
Cerulean Coast West Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Cerulean Coast Cross
Cerulean Coast Cross Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco The Fissure
The Fissure Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Finger Ruins Of Rhia
Finger Ruins Of Rhia Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Charo's Hidden Grave
Charo's Hidden Grave
Charo's Hidden Grave Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Lamenter's Gaol
Lamenter's Gaol Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Stone Coffin Fissure
Stone Coffin Fissure
Stone Coffin Fissure Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Fissure Cross
Fissure Cross Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Fissure Waypoint
Fissure Waypoint Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Fissure Depths
Fissure Depths Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Garden Of Deep Purple
Garden Of Deep Purple Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Grand Altar Of Dragon Communion
Grand Altar Of Dragon Communion Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Foot Of The Jagged Peak Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Jagged Peak
Jagged Peak Mountainside
Jagged Peak Mountainside Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Jagged Peak Summit
Jagged Peak Summit Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Rest Of The Dread Dragon
Rest Of The Dread Dragon Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Belurat, Tower Settlement
Belurat, Tower Settlement
Belurat, Tower Settlement Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Small Private Altar
Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Stagefront
Stagefront Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Theatre Of The Divine Beast
Theatre Of The Divine Beast Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Ancient Ruins Of Rauh
Viaduct Minor Tower
Viaduct Minor Tower Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Rauh Ancient Ruins, East
Rauh Ancient Ruins East, Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Rauh Ancient Ruins, West
Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway
Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Church Of The Bud, Main Entrance
Church Of The Bud, Main Entrance Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Church Of The Bud
Church Of The Bud Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Rauh Base
Ancient Ruins Base
Ancient Ruins Base Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Temple Town Ruins
Temple Town Ruins Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Ravine North
Ravine North Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Scorpion River Catacombs
Scorpion River Catacombs Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Taylew's Ruined Forge
Taylew's Ruined Forge Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Scadu Altus
Highroad Cross
Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Scadu Altus, West
Scadu Altus West Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Moorth Ruins
Moorth Ruins Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Moorth Highway, South
Moorth Highway South Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Fort Of Reprimand
Fort Of Reprimand Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Behind The Fort Of Reprimand
Behind The Fort Of Reprimand Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Scaduview Cross
Scaduview Cross Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Bonny Village
Bonny Village Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Bridge Leading To The Village
Bridge Leading To The Village Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Church District Highroad
Church District Highroad Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Cathedral Of Manus Metyr
Cathedral Of Manus Metyr Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Finger Birthing Grounds
Finger Birthing Grounds Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Castle Watering Hole
Castle Watering Hole Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Recluses' River Upstream
Recluses' River Upstream Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Recluses' River Downstream
Recluses' River Downstream Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Darklight Catacombs
Darklight Catacombs Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Bonny Gaol
Bonny Gaol Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past
Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Abyssal Woods
Forsaken Graveyard
Forsaken Graveyard Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Woodland Trail
Woodland Trail Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Church Ruins
Church Ruins Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Abyssal Woods
Abyssal Woods Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Divided Falls
Divided Falls Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Midra's Manse
Manse Hall
Manse Hall Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Midra's Library
Midra's Library Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Second Floor Chamber
Second Floor Chamber Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Discussion Chamber
Discussion Chamber Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Shadow Keep
Shadow Keep Main Gate
Shadow Keep Main Gate Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Main Gate Plaza
Main Gate Plaza Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Shadow Keep, Church District
Church District Entrance
Church District Entrance Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Sunken Chapel
Sunken Chapel Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Tree-Worship Passage
Tree-Worship Passage Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Tree-Worship Sanctum
Tree-Worship Sanctum Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Specimen Storehouse
Storehouse, First Floor
Storehouse, First Floor Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Storehouse, Fourth Floor
Storehouse, Fourth Floor Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Storehouse, Seventh Floor
Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Dark Chamber Entrance
Dark Chamber Entrance Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Storehouse, Back Section
Storehouse, Back Section Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Storehouse, Loft
Storehouse, Loft Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco West Rampart
West Rampart Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Messmer's Dark Chamber
Messmer's Dark Chamber Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Scaduview
Scaduview
Scaduview Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Shadow Keep, Back Gate
Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Scadutree Base
Scadutree Base Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Hinterland
Hinterland Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Hinterland Bridge
Hinterland Bridge Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Fingerstone Hill
Fingerstone Hill Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Enir-Ilim
Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall
Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco First Rise
First Rise Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Spiral Rise
Spiral Rise Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Cleansing Chamber Anteroom
Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Divine Gate Front Staircase
Divine Gate Front Staircase Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco Gate Of Divinity
Gate Of Divinity Site Of Grace. |
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
That wraps up this lengthy guide detailing the locations of every last Site Of Grace in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. If you want to prepare yourself to explore this late-game map fully, then check out our guides on the
best weapons, best armor sets, best builds, and best spells in Elden Ring. Alternatively, if you're preparing a new save for the DLC, you can consult our guides on the recommended Elden Ring area order, our recommended level for the DLC, and the fastest way to start Shadow Of The Erdtree.