All Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Map Fragment locations

Looking for all Map Fragment locations in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Shadow Of The Erdtree may go down as one of the largest DLCs in FromSoftware history. With it, we have a total of 5 Map Fragments to find across the various regions of the Land of Shadow.

In true Elden Ring fashion, these maps vary in difficulty to find, and the last one, in particular, can only be accessed by going through a hidden set of catacombs. Join us as we go through each Map Fragment location and how to access the region they are situated in.

All Map Fragments in Shadow Of The Erdtree

The following list features every major region in Shadow Of The Erdtree that has its own Map Fragment. Finding these will uncover the 'fog' on your map and make it easier to chart your progress in the Land of Shadow. See the following list to be directed to the map of your choice, or, scroll down for each one.

Here are the map locations for every Map Fragment in Shadow Of The Erdtree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

We've listed these Map Fragments in the order you're likely to encounter them naturally. We recommend travelling through these regions in the order suggested. Before uncovering your map, the Map Fragment locations will be indicated by the little monument symbol on your map with a surrounding glow.

Gravesite Plain Map Fragment location

Starting off nice and easy, the first region you'll encounter in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC is the Gravesite Plain. The map fragment of which, can be found directly east of the original spawn point you start from. Head towards the Scorched Ruins on the main road and the Map Fragment should be near the entrance on a stone monument.

Look out for the nearby harpy-like creatures as they like to drop down from the stone structures nearby and it is easy to get caught up in their dual-wielding spin attacks.

The Gravesite Plain Map Fragment should be fairly easy to pick up. Just head towards the first set of ruins you see. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadu Altus Map Fragment location

There are two main ways to get to Scadu Altus, the region east of the Gravesite Plain. The first involves progressing through Castle Ensis. Much of this path involves navigating around the castle until you discover the Castle-Lord's Chamber Site Of Grace.

Defeat the boss here, and you'll be able to open access to Scadu Altus. From the main front gate, simply follow the northern road to The Shadow Keep. Before you get to the keep, there will be an encampment of soldiers and the Map Fragment will be waiting on a monument.

Alternatively, you can skip this boss and take a route via the Fort Of Reprimand. The Fort is located southeast of the Castle Front Site Of Grace. Take the dirt path populated by foot soldiers and trolls until you see a swamp area with poisonous flowers by a cliff edge. From here, take the left eastern cliffside path around and use both consecutive Spiritsprings to gain access to the Fort (just before reaching Elder's Hovel). From the Fort Of Reprimand entrance, travel north and simply follow the main road to the Map Fragment.

There are two possible paths to Scadu Altus. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Southern Shore Map Fragment location

The Southern Shore Map Fragment encompasses most of the south, including the Cerulean Coast, one of the most beautiful places to visit in Shadow Of The Erdtree. It can, however, be quite convoluted to get there as it involves traversal across many waterfalls. Follow these steps to access the Cerulean Coast and pick up the Southern Shore Map Fragment:

Starting at the Castle Front Site Of Grace outside Castle Ensis, travel southeast until you hit a pathway that winds around the castle. Follow the path until you see a stone outcropping to the left. Travel east and you should see a soldier looking out over a cliff. This marks the spot where you need to descend. Kill the soldier and make your way down the cliff, using the stone outcroppings as platforms. Once you're all the way down, you'll be in a swamp region with poisonous flowers and giant crabs. Head towards the first flower to the south, defeat it and advance through the cave opening it was guarding. Walk through the cave passageway southwest until you get to the Ellac River Cave Site Of Grace. Exit the cave and travel immediately left to a waterfall edge. Here, you can use Torrent to jump across the stone ledges beyond the waterfall and make your way down. On the next level you'll see several bird statues, some of which are enemies in disguise so proceed with caution. Hug the path to the left and make your way south. Follow the path which will lead you to some more rocks to jump down to. You should see the Ellac River Downstream Site of Grace in the distance. Continue past the Site Of Grace, using the ledges to the right of the waterfall to get down another level. Once down, continue southeast and past the Furnace Golem patrolling the area. At the waterfall, turn directly south and go through the stone arch towards the Cerulean Coast. Rest at the Cerulean Coast Site Of Grace and continue forward south. Keep going directly south, past the Ghostflame Dragon and glowworms. The Map Fragment should be on a monument just ahead.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Map Fragment location

The Ancient Ruins of Rauh can be confusing to navigate as it is split up into two distinct upper and lower levels. The Map Fragment is located on the lower level. To access this region, you need to follow these steps:

From the Moorth Ruins Site Of Grace in Scadu Altus, travel northeast past the trees and patrolling enemies. Over a grassy hill, you should see a pond with large glowing worms. Head past them and into a cave opening. Past the Marika statue and inside the cave, follow the path forward until you see a large golden tree and several Perfumer enemies. Defeat or dodge them (watching out for their protective magic shields) and locate the cave exit to the right of the tree, northwards. Out in the open, travel directly north, then west, past the Gravebirds whilst following the waterway. Follow the path down northwest until you see a large rock opening. This path ends at Rauh Base and there should be a Site Of Grace directly ahead. Continue southwest and avoid the large enemies wielding giant crossbows. Carry on travelling forward and you'll see the monument with the Map Fragment outside of a group of ruins.

1 of 5 Attribution The Ancient Ruins of Rauh is one of the more complicated areas to navigate due to it being split between two distinct levels.

To access the upper region of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, you need to travel to the Specimen Storehouse within The Shadow Keep and take the lift to the left of the First Floor Site Of Grace.

Abyssal Woods Map Fragment location

The last and final Map Fragment is located within the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring. This area is not for the faint of heart however, there are enemies with unique Madness-inducing attacks everywhere and Torrent is not summonable in the region. We recommend stocking up on a healthy supply of Clarifying Boluses before taking this area on.

Additionally, the woods are located at the lower-most level of the Land of Shadow and can only be accessed via a secret pathway into a set of catacombs. We'll break this location down by telling you how to get to these catacombs first, then the Abyssal Woods.

How to find the Darklight Catacombs

To get to the Darklight Catacombs you'll need to follow these steps:

Advance through The Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus until you reach the grand staircase that leads to the large lift (which, in turn, leads to the Specimen Storehouse). From the staircase, beware of the Vulgar Militiamen which are hiding around the various glowing coffins. Right of the staircase there will be a ladder leading to a lower level, take it. From here, head to the archway concealed by the waterfall. Inside, is a room with a red painting. Roll into the wall to the right of the painting to reveal a hidden pathway. Take this pathway to the stone coffin and lie inside it. A cutscene will trigger, involving the coffin sliding down a waterfall with the Tarnished inside (this takes you to the lower Scadu Altus region). Follow the river out and around the Ruins Of Unte, watch out for a patrolling Furnace Golem in the process. (If you want to investigate the ruins and don't know how to access the area, see our Ruins of Unte guide for more details). Continue along the river southwards and touch the Recluses' River Upstream Site Of Grace, near the waterfall. From this Site Of Grace, walk southwards along the cliff edge (you'll need Torrent to make some of the jumps). Cross the cliff edge to the other side (southwest). Continue south, then hop down to the Recluses' River Downstream Site Of Grace. From here, walk southeast to the edge of the cliff and there will be several rock platforms you can use with Torrent to descend the cliff. Once lowered, travel southeast towards a group of birds perched overlooking the waterfall. Here, there will be more Torrent platforms to jump down on. Once lowered again, travel back on yourself a bit (north), the entrance to the Darklight Catacombs will be integrated into the cliffside you just jumped down from and will be surrounded by gravestones and Vulgar Militiamen.

1 of 7 Attribution The Abyssal Woods are full of fog and Madness-afflicting enemies. Use the terrain around you and sneak your way forward if in doubt.

How to get to the Abyssal Woods

To get to the Abyssal Woods you need to complete the Darklight Catacombs and defeat the boss at the end of them. To do so, it's a mostly straightforward dungeon that requires you to pull four levers (one on each level) to restore the light to the catacombs.

Once cleared (be wary of the various mages, fanged imps and especially the Bigmouth Imps that can shoot balls of flame at you), defeat Jori, Elder Inquisitor. He can be a little tough as he shoots golden arcs and summons additional enemies but I found luck diverting his attention with Spirit Ashes and attacking him whilst he paused to summon spells.

Rest and continue forward to discover the Abyssal Woods. The Map Fragment for this region can be found by following this route:

Follow the lake south and rest at the Woodland Trail Site Of Grace. Continue southeast along the path and defeat the Madding Hand invader (watch out for his Madness-inducing AOE attacks). Continue on the path southwards, past the various Madness-afflicted rats and you'll see ruins ahead. The Map Fragment is on the monolith outside these church ruins, there is also a Site Of Grace within.

This area is fraught with danger, but with the map revealed you should be able to chart a course forward.

