Wondering how to get to the Rauh Ruins Map Fragment in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Ancient Ruins of Rauh is a lush, green area in Shadow Of The Erdtree, full of Crucible Knights and one rather pesky Furnace Golem.

If you've spent some time exploring the area and have yet to discover the Rauh Ruins Map Fragment, you're not alone. This region in Elden Ring is actually split up into two regions, an upper and lower area.

Both regions are accessed via different points and as such, can be confusing to navigate. Join us as we go through a step-by-step of the Rauh Ruins Map location and how to pick it up in your game.

How to get the Rauh Ruins Map

The Ancient Ruins of Rauh Map Fragment is located within the lower region, accessible via Scadu Altus.

To get to this area, follow these steps:

From the Moorth Ruins Site Of Grace in Scadu Altus, travel northeast through the forest until you enter a clearing full of glow worm enemies. Run past these, through the cave they are guarding (there will be a statue of Marika to mark the way). Keep walking through the cave, past the glowing tree and Perfumer enemies. Exit the cave northwards at first, then angle west past the Gravebirds. Continue northwest until you see a rock opening, Rauh Base should be up ahead. Continue walking southwest and try to avoid the large crossbow-wielding enemies. Continue until you see a large monument containing the glowing Map Fragment. Here is the entrance into the Temple Town Ruins which takes up the majority of the lower Ancient Ruins of Rauh region.

Now with the area fully revealed, you should be all set to explore this region. To access the higher Ancient Ruins of Rauh area you must travel from within The Shadow Keep (take the lift to the left of the First Floor Specimen Storehouse Site Of Grace).

