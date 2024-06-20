Looking for Perfume Bottles in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? One of the more intriguing new weapon types in Elden Ring's DLC expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree are Perfume Bottles. You may have encountered Perfumers in Elden Ring's base game, or used Perfume Bottles to deal out status effects. Now, you'll be able to fully equip a Perfume Bottle as your main weapon and fire sparks out around you in an arc, dealing potent AoE damage to anyone who comes near.

For Tarnished who prefer a weapon with a lighter touch, Perfume Bottles are worth hunting down. In this guide we'll tell you how to find the most easily accessible Perfume Bottle as soon as Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree starts.

How to get Perfume Bottles in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Perfume Bottles can be found littered throughout chests and on corpses in the Land of Shadow. The following Perfume Bottles are easy to acquire early in the DLC:

Firespark Perfume Bottle

Head to the Castle Front Site of Grace, in the northeastern Gravesite Plain. There are several campsites littered with enemies surrounding the Castle Front, and you'll want to go to the eastern stretch of the camp, where you should see several white-robed Perfumers wandering the premises. Dispatch them and then loot the chest in their campsite to nab yourself the Firespark Perfume Bottle, which deals explosive bursts of fire damage.

Take out these guys and steal their Firespark Perfume Bottle. Watch out, as they'll use their own Perfume Bottles to try and incinerate you. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Type Perfume Bottle Weight 1.0 Scaling Dex C Requires 3 Str, 14 Dex Attack Type Standard Can Change Skill? Yes Upgrade Type Standard Attack (Standard): 110 Fire

Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle

Head to the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace on the northeastern edge of the Gravesite Plain. Seated on a rock is Thiollier, a disciple of St. Trina who openly admits that he has no fighting ability when you talk to him. Thiollier does have a way with poisons, however, and if you speak to him a second time and check out his wares you'll be able to buy the Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle for 6,000 Runes. This particular bottle has the Deadly Poison Spray skill and a nice passive effect that causes poison damage over time.

It's a hefty 6,000 Runes, but the Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle is a cut above the other two Perfume Bottles listed in this guide. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco.

Type Perfume Bottle Weight 1.0 Scaling Dex D Requires 3 Str, 13 Dex Attack Type Standard Can Change Skill? No Upgrade Type Standard Attack (Standard): 92 Physical Passive Effects: 92 Poison buildup

Lightning Perfume Bottle

The Lightning Perfume Bottle can be picked up while on your way to the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace. Shortly before entering the coast, you'll run afoul of a Furnace Golem meandering through the riverbed. Veer west of the Furnace Golem and into the nearby forest until you reach an area full of lightning bolts hitting the ground. Appropriately, you'll find the Lightning Perfume Bottle on a corpse here. This bottle is similar to the Firespark Perfume Bottle, but has slightly higher Dexterity and Faith attribute requirements.

Once you reach a spot in the forest with lightning bolts smashing into the ground, you're in the right place. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Type Perfume Bottle Weight 1.0 Scaling Dex D, Fai D Requires 3 Str, 16 Dex, 14 Fai Attack Type Standard Can Change Skill? Yes Upgrade Type Standard Attack (Standard): 110 Lightning

Using Perfume Bottles in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Perfume Bottles can be used to deal explosive bursts of elemental damage. For instance, using a light attack with the Firespark Perfume Bottle quickly sends sparks flying in front of you; with a heavier attack, your Tarnished will twirl in a circle, shooting up fire all around them in an arc. Keep in mind that getting the best results for a heavy attack requires a fairly slow charge and wind-up.

Perfume Bottles are best at deterring multiple targets at once. You'll need to equip them as your primary weapon if you want the heavy charge attack that shoots sparks around you, but seeing as how they're all about elemental damage, they also work as offhand weapons that can be used in a pinch if you come up against targets with a particular elemental weakness. If you equip a Perfume Bottle as your primary weapon and another Perfume Bottle as your off-hand, your Tarnished will fling sparks from both bottles at once in an X-shape with your off-hand's light attack, letting you cause two types of elemental damage in one swift strike.

Wield two Perfume Bottles at once if you want to be sure you hit multiple weaknesses at once. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

These are only a few of the Perfume Bottles that can be found in Shadow of the Erdtree. Other bottles include the Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle, found in the Church Ruins in the corner of the Abyssal Woods, and the Chilling Perfume Bottle, found in Lamenter's Gaol in Charo's Hidden Grave. For more on getting to these areas, check out our extensive guide to every Site of Grace location in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Now that you know the locations of a few Perfume Bottles in the Land of Shadow, put on your best perfumer's gear and get out there to find them! For more on From Software's latest DLC masterpiece, check out our summary of all new weapon types, as well as our guide to light greatswords in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.