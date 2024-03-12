Want to learn how to cure poison in Elden Ring? Poison's always been a major pain in From Software's Souls games, and Elden Ring is no exception. You can become infected with Poison in a variety of different ways during your quest to become an Elden Lord, most typically by falling prey to environmental conditions or traps, but also via enemy attacks and spells. You'll know when you're in danger since a green bar will appear on the bottom of your screen. Once it's full, the lovely word "Poison" will display above you as your HP meter steadily decreases

Luckily, it's not too hard to neutralise this HP-sapping infection once you have the right materials or magic at your disposal. In this guide, we'll explain the easiest ways to get the items you need to keep yourself safe from Elden Ring's muck-laden dungeon floors and swamps full of toxic sludge.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer Take a look at the trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree here, and then check out our Shadow Of The Erdtree trailer breakdown guide for all the hidden details!

How to cure Poison in Elden Ring

Consume Neutralizing Boluses

Use the Cure Poison Invocation

Temporarily boost your Immunity

There are three basic ways to get rid of Poison in Elden Ring:

Of these three methods, by far the easiest is to eat Neutralizing Boluses, a consumable that resembles four balls of moss (or matcha, if you prefer). These quickly set your poison meter down to zero and keep your HP from decreasing, and it's a great idea to stock up on them en masse before you attempt to traverse a swamp or similar poisonous area. You can craft them with the following materials:

Herba x1

Cave Moss x1

Great Dragonfly Head x1

These edible moss balls are what you need to keep Poison out of your system. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

You can also purchase Neutralizing Boluses in Elden Ring's early game without leaving Limgrave. Go west from your starting location at the Church of Elleh and head towards the cliffs overlooking the shore. If you're taking the long way around, go down to the shoreline and then veer east past the Coastal Cave. If you want to jump directly to the shore, just be careful not to fall too far to your death.

You'll want to head here to find this sly merchant. Just be extra sure not to die when jumping off the cliff. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Eventually, you'll either land on or run into a massive rocky structure that's collapsed along the beach. Hidden underneath the structure is a Nomadic Merchant who carries a wide variety of wares, most notably five Neutralizing Boluses for 600 Runes each. This merchant also stocks the Armorer's Cookbook 2 for 600 Runes, which teaches you the Neutralizing Boluses crafting recipe.

Alternatively, if you're more inclined to use the power of magic on your Elden Ring journey, you can get the handy Cure Poison Incantation. Once you've unlocked access to the Roundtable Hold (typically after resting at a Site of Grace following the fight against Margit the Fell Omen), you can find Brother Corhyn, a man of the cloth with a wooden ring around his neck. Corhyn sells Cure Poison for 1,000 Runes. Once you have this Incantation at your disposal, you can cast it for a cheap 7 FP to make Poison buildup a negligible thing of the past.

Brother Corhyn's a good fellow to know if you've created an Elden Ring character utilising the power of Faith. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

You can also mitigate Poison by boosting your Immunity. Immunity is a defensive stat that monitors your resistance to Poison and other negative debuffs. Raising it won't reduce the damage you take from Poison, but it will extend the Poison buildup bar, giving you more time before your HP starts going down.

The most common consumables that affect Immunity are Immunizing Cured Meat, which increases Immunity by 100 and lasts 60 seconds, and Immunizing White Cured Meat, which increases Immunity by 75 and lasts 120 seconds. Immunizing Cured Meat can be purchased for 2,000 Runes from a Nomadic Merchant camping near the river in Liurnia of the Lakes, north of Bellum Church. Immunizing White Cured Meat can be found from hunting creatures in Liurnia, east of the Church of Vows.

That finishes our quick look on how to beat Poison in Elden Ring. Hopefully, with this knowledge at your disposal you'll be safe from all of the poison-laden areas in both the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. For more on navigating the world of Elden Ring, check out our guide to the best order to tackle the game's many areas. We also have a list of all Site of Grace locations in the game, if you're looking for the best ways to head to the areas described in this guide as quickly as possible.