Trying to make weapons and armor in Manor Lords? There comes a time in Manor Lords where you'll need to make sure that your populace is outfitted for combat. Luckily, you can acquire spears, bows, shields, and other vital tools of warfare relatively easily by simply ensuring that your town's housing is always fully developed.

In the guide below, we'll outline how to make weapons and armor in Manor Lords, ensuring that your peasants will be well-equipped whenever they need to take up arms in offense or defence.

How to make weapons and armor in Manor Lords

To make weapons and armor in Manor Lords, you need to upgrade your Burgage Plots with the right extensions, which give access to special workshops that can operate in each plot. Essentially, you're allowing your townsfolks to open up weapon and armor refineries in their own backyards!

The following workshops are relevant to warfare:

Blacksmith's Workshop (Enables production of spears and sidearms)

(Enables production of spears and sidearms) Joiner's Workshop (Enables production of shields)

(Enables production of shields) Armorer's Workshop (Enables production of helmets, as well as mail armor and plate armor after you unlock the Advanced Armormaking and Master Armormaking Developmental Upgrades)

(Enables production of helmets, as well as mail armor and plate armor after you unlock the and Developmental Upgrades) Fletcher's Workshop (Enables production of warbows)

Here you can see the requirements for building an Armorer's Workshop in a Burgage Plot. Got to upgrade that plot first, and nab the right Developmental Upgrades! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

You'll need to gather the right materials to craft armaments at each of these workshops, and at the start of the game, warbows are by far the easiest weapons to build, since they only require planks.

Alternately, if you're lacking the funds to expand your Burgage Plots, you can import weapons and armor into your village. Check out our guide to trading in Manor Lords for more on this process, but be aware that acquiring weapons and armor are considered Major Trades, which require the establishment of a Trade Route. You'll have to pay a fairly large fee for a Trade Route to be set up, but once you have one, a travelling armsdealer (er, make that merchant) will arrive at your town every month with the spears, bows, shields, or other implements you need.

That's a wrap on making weapons and armor in Manor Lords. Seeing as how you're most likely going to be using these tools of battle to keep your town safe, why not take a look at our guides to defeating Bandit Camps and protecting your town from Raiders next?