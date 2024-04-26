How to upgrade Burgage Plots in Manor Lords
Here's how to make your Burgage Plots more expansive in Manor Lords
Want to upgrade Burgage Plots in Manor Lords? Burgage Plots are an absolute necessity in Manor Lords. The name is an archaic form of the term "borough" or "burgh" (the more you know), and Burgage Plots represent generic housing for your peasants. Without them, residents of your settlement will fall into homelessness and possibly even banditry.
Figuring out how to make your Burgage Plots bigger and better will give you additional resources, including more room for Families as well as the potential to grow crops in a back yard. Read on for a comprehensive look on how to upgrade Burgage Plots in Manor Lords.
How to upgrade Burgage Plots in Manor Lords
Burgage Plots can be upgraded two times and have three levels, from the default Level One to the maximum Level Three. Upgrading them will boost the overall level of your settlement and generate additional Regional Wealth. To upgrade a Burgage Plot, you'll need to meet the requirements, which are viewable when you click on the individual plot. These requirements consist of nearby structures, like wells and market stalls, which need to be in your settlement before the upgrade can commence.
To upgrade a Level One plot to Level Two, you'll need the following in your settlement:
- Settlement level: Small Village
- Water access: Well
- Church level: Wooden Church
- Fuel Stall supply: One Fuel Stall
- Food stall supply: Two types of Food Stalls
- Clothing stall supply: One Clothing Stall
To upgrade a Level Two plot to Level Three, you'll need the following in your settlement:
- Settlement level: Medium Village
- Construction materials: 4 Timber, 8 Planks, 4 Roof Tiles
- Water access: Well
- Church level: Stone Church
- Tavern supply: One Tavern (with a supply of Ale)
- Fuel Stall supply: One Fuel Stall
- Food stall supply: Three types of Food Stalls
- Clothing stall supply: Two Clothing Stalls (one of which must sell Clothes, Cloaks, Gambesons, or Shoes)
In order to meet these upgrade requirements, it's always a good idea to build your Burgage Plots in close proximity to your Marketplace, so that the residents of your plots have easy access to Fuel, Clothing, and Food Stalls. Wells, Taverns, and Churches do not need to be in close proximity to the plots in order for the requirements to be met.
Burgage Plot backyard extensions
Aside from upgrading your Burgage Plots normally, you can also build the following backyard expansions to enable extra resources to flow into your settlement. You'll need to upgrade your Burgage Plots levels in order to unlock all of these extensions.
|Extension Name
|Cost
|Resource Yield
|Apple Orchard
|50 Regional Wealth
|Apples
|Armorer's Workshop
|4 Planks, 10 Regional Wealth
|Helmets, Mail Armor, Plate Armor
|Bakery Extension
|5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth
|Bread
|Blacksmith's Workshop
|5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth
|Tools, Sidearms, Spears, Polearms
|Bowyer's Workshop
|4 Planks
|Warbows
|Brewery Extension
|5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth
|Ale
|Chicken Coop
|25 Regional Wealth
|Eggs
|Cobbler's Workshop
|5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth
|Shoes
|Goat Shed
|25 Regional Wealth
|Hides
|Joiner's Workshop Orchard
|4 Planks
|Wooden Parts, Shields
|Tailor's Workshop
|5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth
|Clothes, Cloaks, Gambesons
|Vegetable Garden
|15 Regional Wealth
|Vegetables
That's a wrap on upgrading your Burgage Plots, both by levels and backyard extensions. Hopefully now your peasants will be happy, hearty, and not homeless. For more on Manor Lords, check out our guides on laying down roads, demolishing buildings, or even exploring your ever-growing town in third person Visit Mode.