Want to upgrade Burgage Plots in Manor Lords? Burgage Plots are an absolute necessity in Manor Lords. The name is an archaic form of the term "borough" or "burgh" (the more you know), and Burgage Plots represent generic housing for your peasants. Without them, residents of your settlement will fall into homelessness and possibly even banditry.

Figuring out how to make your Burgage Plots bigger and better will give you additional resources, including more room for Families as well as the potential to grow crops in a back yard. Read on for a comprehensive look on how to upgrade Burgage Plots in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to upgrade Burgage Plots in Manor Lords

Burgage Plots can be upgraded two times and have three levels, from the default Level One to the maximum Level Three. Upgrading them will boost the overall level of your settlement and generate additional Regional Wealth. To upgrade a Burgage Plot, you'll need to meet the requirements, which are viewable when you click on the individual plot. These requirements consist of nearby structures, like wells and market stalls, which need to be in your settlement before the upgrade can commence.

Here's an example of the sort of requirements you'll need to deal with to upgrade your Burgage Plots. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

To upgrade a Level One plot to Level Two, you'll need the following in your settlement:

Settlement level: Small Village

Water access: Well

Church level: Wooden Church

Fuel Stall supply: One Fuel Stall

Food stall supply: Two types of Food Stalls

Clothing stall supply: One Clothing Stall

To upgrade a Level Two plot to Level Three, you'll need the following in your settlement:

Settlement level: Medium Village

Construction materials: 4 Timber, 8 Planks, 4 Roof Tiles

Water access: Well

Church level: Stone Church

Tavern supply: One Tavern (with a supply of Ale)

Fuel Stall supply: One Fuel Stall

Food stall supply: Three types of Food Stalls

Clothing stall supply: Two Clothing Stalls (one of which must sell Clothes, Cloaks, Gambesons, or Shoes)

In order to meet these upgrade requirements, it's always a good idea to build your Burgage Plots in close proximity to your Marketplace, so that the residents of your plots have easy access to Fuel, Clothing, and Food Stalls. Wells, Taverns, and Churches do not need to be in close proximity to the plots in order for the requirements to be met.

Burgage Plot backyard extensions

Aside from upgrading your Burgage Plots normally, you can also build the following backyard expansions to enable extra resources to flow into your settlement. You'll need to upgrade your Burgage Plots levels in order to unlock all of these extensions.

Extension Name Cost Resource Yield Apple Orchard 50 Regional Wealth Apples Armorer's Workshop 4 Planks, 10 Regional Wealth Helmets, Mail Armor, Plate Armor Bakery Extension 5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth Bread Blacksmith's Workshop 5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth Tools, Sidearms, Spears, Polearms Bowyer's Workshop 4 Planks Warbows Brewery Extension 5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth Ale Chicken Coop 25 Regional Wealth Eggs Cobbler's Workshop 5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth Shoes Goat Shed 25 Regional Wealth Hides Joiner's Workshop Orchard 4 Planks Wooden Parts, Shields Tailor's Workshop 5 Planks, 5 Regional Wealth Clothes, Cloaks, Gambesons Vegetable Garden 15 Regional Wealth Vegetables

That's a wrap on upgrading your Burgage Plots, both by levels and backyard extensions. Hopefully now your peasants will be happy, hearty, and not homeless. For more on Manor Lords, check out our guides on laying down roads, demolishing buildings, or even exploring your ever-growing town in third person Visit Mode.