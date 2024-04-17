Want to play Manor Lords multiplayer? It's certainly an appealing idea, either to collaborate with a friend to construct the winding roads and plots of a Manor Lords settlement, or to embrace your inner RTS fan and go to war with other players. Alas, this won't be possible when Manor Lords first releases, but the jury is still out as to whether it might arrive in the future.

In this quick guide, we'll answer all your questions about the prospect of co-op and competitive multiplayer in Manor Lords, and whether it might arrive sometime in the future.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

Is Manor Lords multiplayer?

No, Manor Lords will not have any multiplayer modes for its early access launch on 26th April. The latest response on the matter of multiplayer from developer Slavic Magic was way back in 2020, in a Reddit comment.

In response to Reddit user "Willaguy"'s post asking about plans for multiplayer, Slavic Magic responded: "Thanks! I want to polish the single player element first before considering multi".

So the short answer is that there won't be any multiplayer elements in Manor Lords quite yet.

Will Manor Lords be multiplayer in future?

There is not yet any confirmation whether Manor Lords will ever have multiplayer modes in the future. However, from the Reddit comment mentioned above, it seems as though the possibility is still open - or else Slavic Magic would have made it clear that multiplayer would never exist for Manor Lords.

We know that Manor Lords is releasing into early access, and there is a long journey ahead for the developers before the game is ready for its full release. It's possible that we may see multiplayer in the future, although it will certainly be a big task to implement in a game of this scale if the infrastructure hadn't been built from day one with the intention of multiplayer.

Of course, you also can never discount the power of the modding community, and it is possible that even if Slavic Magic never develop multiplayer themselves, a mod or two may come along which allows players to enter the same Manor Lords game together.

Alas, for now, it seems we'll have to wait.