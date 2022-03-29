What SHiFT codes are currently active for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? As live-service elements become more and more ubiquitous, it's increasingly common to see games offering codes, which players can redeem outside of the game itself for bonus loot and other in-game perks. Borderlands developers Gearbox got in on the action fairly early on, with their dedicated SHiFT site offering codes and other goodies for their various games. Now with the release of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a D&D themed Borderlands spin-off, SHiFT codes are returning once more to the Borderlands universe.

On this page, we'll give you a brief overview of what SHiFT codes are, how to redeem them, and what codes are available for redemption right now.

What are SHiFT codes?

In the context of the Borderlands series, SHiFT codes are primarily used to grant players Golden Keys, which are known as Skeleton Keys in the Tiny Tina spin-offs (but perform an identical function in every game). While exploring Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, you'll occasionally come across a locked loot chest that calls for a Skeleton Key. These chests contain premium loot, but in order to redeem the currency required to open them, you'll first need to exit the game and seek out some SHiFT codes.

Active SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Below are the currently active SHiFT codes that you can redeem in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH: 1 Skeleton Key (expires 31st March, 2022)

How to redeem SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The simplest way to redeem SHiFT codes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is via the in-game Social menu. Open the menu and you should see a sub-menu called SHiFT on the top bar. From here, simply enter your code into the Code Redemption dialogue box and click the Redeem button.

Alternatively, SHiFT codes can be redeemed via the SHiFT website, which has much the same layout as the in-game redemption page but without the specific Tiny Tina trappings. Whichever method you choose to use, however, just be aware that you need to have set up and verified a SHiFT account in order to claim your Skeleton Key(s).

You can link your SHiFT account directly to your Epic and Steam accounts via the website, as well as to any accounts you might have for Xbox Live, Sony Entertainment Network, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Apple Game Center. There are also options to link your social media accounts via Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Twitch. Finally, if you've got an account with Gearbox's publishers 2K over on their website, you can go ahead and link that too. If this is all starting to sound a little insidious, happily you can unlink your accounts again at any time thanks to a handy button right there on the linking page. Phew.

Expired SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Below we've listed all of the SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands which we know no longer work:

B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J: 1 Skeleton Key (expired 28th March, 2022)

Keeping track of expired codes helps you to determine whether a non-working code you've picked up is simply old, or whether there's a potential issue with your account. It's also not unheard-of for expired codes to be brought back into use at a later date, so fingers crossed for more freebies down the line!

