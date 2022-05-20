If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blast the gingerbread undead in the next DLC for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, out now

Glutton’s Gamble is the second Mirror of Mystery added to the FPS
News by CJ Wheeler
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands second Mirror of Mystery DLC, Glutton's Gamble, pits players against Imelda the Sand Witch.

The second DLC for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Glutton’s Gamble, is now live. It’s the latest of four Mirrors of Mystery being added to the wacky fantasy shooter over the next few months. The first, Coiled Captors, came out at the end of April and starred a big angry fish-lad called Chums.

This time around though, you’ll be facing off against Imelda the Sand Witch – I see what you did there, Tina – who’s a wee bit peckish. It’s all food-themed, so get ready to blow gingerbread skeletons and mushroom folk to hell. See exactly what you’ll be up against in the trailer below, and try not to dance along to the polka:

Battle Imelda the Sand Witch in the Glutton's Gamble DLC for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Each Mirror of Mystery DLC works much the same way: enter a tricksy dungeon to farm high-tier loot and try to avoid being killed and booted out of the level. Enemies start at level 13 and scale to your Fatemaker’s level from that point. Imelda will take on a new form every week for the three weeks after Glutton’s Gamble launches – see here for the entire schedule.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has also been patched to support the new DLC, although perhaps the standout from this update is that the game’s mushroom healer is now called Mike. Hi Mike. The full patch notes for version 1.0.3.0A are here.

Glutton’s Gamble is included within Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ season pass for £25/€30/$30, and the game is exclusive to the Epic Games Store. The DLC is also bundled in with the Chaotic Great Edition, and sold individually for £8/$10/€10. Both the base game and the Chaotic Great Edition have 20% off at the mo thanks to the Epic MEGA Sale, which started yesterday.

Make sure to check in with our updated Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT codes guide if you’re in need of some skeleton keys to see out the month.

