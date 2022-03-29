Want to know the best class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? Tiny Tina is a brutal Game Master, unleashing hordes of enemies at every chance. If you want to survive her beautifully bloodthirsty game of Bunkers and Badasses, you'll want to pick the best class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. That's where we come in, as we've scoured through all six classes to get the info that you min-maxxers need to make the best character possible.

In this guide, you'll learn the best class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. We'll also briefly explain each class and their abilities, as well as a few important things that you should know when making your character. With that out of the way, IT'S TIME FOR CHARACTER SHEETS, BABY!

The best class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The best class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the Spore Warden. However, there are plenty of other classes to choose, with a total of six wonderfully chaotic options for you to use.

We'll break down each of these classes below, but here's a quick tier list of ever class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, ranked:

Spore Warden Spellshot Brr-Zerker Graveborn Stabbomancer Clawbringer

Spore Warden

Forget damage numbers and big guns for a moment. Yes, we know, this is a Borderlands game, but stick with us. The Spore Warden has a little mushroom companion that occasionally farts out poisonous gas to kill your enemies. Regardless of everything else, that instantly makes the Spore Warden a top contender for the best class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

For those who still care about dealing big damage, the Spore Warden is the choice for you. The two action skills for the Spore Warden, Barrage and Blizzard, both deal ability damage to multiple enemies. When combined with a range of passive abilities that increase your ability and gun damage, the Spore Warden slowly becomes an incredibly powerful class as you level up. However, its biggest strength lies in the high-level skills Wrath of Nature and Play the Angles.

Play the Angles makes gun critical hits occasionally ricochet to deal bonus ability damage to surrounding enemies. This synergises perfectly with Wrath of Nature, which makes your entire team deal more damage to enemies who have recently suffered ability damage. At the highest level, the Spore Warden tears through enemies at an unbelievably fast pace, making it the best class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Spellshot

The Spellshot is the dedicated spellcaster in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Its main class feat, Spellweaving, allows you to gain a stack of spellweaving whenever you cast spells or reload a weapon. This increases your spell damage, but you'll quickly gain more bonuses as you level up.

The Spellshot is incredibly strong, as it applies an equal focus to spells and guns. As you approach max level, your spellweaving stacks will grant bonuses to spell damage, gun damage, fire rate, and even offer the chance for your weapons to automatically reload with each kill. Regardless of whether you're casting spells or firing guns, the Spellshot will always deal ridiculous amounts of damage at an incredibly fast pace.

Brr-Zerker

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands introduces melee weapons to the Borderlands franchise and Brr-Zerker makes them really powerful. If you'd rather slash your way through mobs and get away from the routine of shooting guns until your enemies pop, the Brr-Zerker is for you. As you level up the Brr-Zerker, it unlocks a bunch of passive abilities that primarily focus on increasing melee damage, allowing you to hack and slash through mobs without breaking a sweat.

The main reason that the Brr-Zerker ranks so high on our list is its approachability for newcomers. If Borderlands' complex builds and confusing skill trees tend to scare you off, Brr-Zerker keeps things incredibly simple. Whack things to deal damage, which will then allow you to deal more damage with each subsequent smack. Big damage, low effort. It doesn't get easier than that!

However, the Brr-Zerker does have one weakness. Many of its abilities are kill skills, which activate when you kill enemies. These won't activate in boss fights if there aren't smaller enemies to kill in the arena, holding you back from reaching max damage potential against the Wonderlands' toughest bosses.

Graveborn

If you want to riggity roleplay an evil character, the Graveborn is perfect. It focuses on dark magic, which allows you to resurrect the dead to fight by your side. Necromancy, baybay! Cue evil laugh!

The Graveborn primarily uses spells to deal massive amounts of dark damage. As you level up, you'll also unlock various kill skills that significantly boost your character. These can increase your spell cooldown rate, max health, spell damage, companion damage, and even spawn another companion to fight by your side. The result is an unrelenting barrage of damage that'll help you sweep through the Wonderlands if you can activate all of those kill skills.

However, those new to the Borderlands series might struggle with this one. The Graveborn thrives on the edge, with many of its abilities and skills revolving around sacrificing your own health to increase your damage output. It's a risky game that you might find difficult if you don't understand the flow of Borderlands combat, but it's also incredibly rewarding. Borderlands veterans that want a challenge might have a lot of fun with this one, but the complexity of this class means we recommend new players try out one of the other options on their first playthrough.

Stabbomancer

The Stabbomancer focuses on boosting critical hits, making them give additional effects or deal even more damage. This boost applies to crits from guns, spells, and melee, making them all slightly stronger. As you level up, critical hits will also become more common, ensuring that most hits you land deal maximum damage.

However, offering boosts for every damage types means that the Stabbomancer doesn't specialise in any. That makes it a weak primary class choice in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, it's a good option for those choosing their second class and looking for a hefty damage boost across the board.

Clawbringer

The Clawbringer is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Paladin class, buffing allies while dealing blasts of elemental damage. Those using guns will unlock abilities to deal bonus fire damage, while melee-builds tend to deal extra lightning damage. It also has an ability that lets you sling a lightning hammer, so choose Clawbringer if you want to feel like Thor.

Unfortunately, splitting its abilities between two damage types ultimately makes the Clawbringer weaker than other classes. At high levels, you'll find that attacks might inflict extra fire or lightning damage on enemies, but the Clawbringer doesn't capitalise on that to boost your guns or melee attacks in a significant way. That makes you overly reliant on your big skills, with little chance to deal much damage in-between.

The biggest potential here comes from combining the Oath of Fire and Blasthamut's Favor passive abilities to deal extra fire damage when you use guns. This will synergise with the Clawbringer's Wyvern companion, which also primarily inflicts fire damage. You can then use the Awe ability, which increases critical hit damage to enemies that have recently received fire damage, to slightly buff your guns. Compared to the other classes, that's far too much investment for very little reward.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands character tips

When making your Tiny Tina's Wonderlands character, there are a lot of important terms thrown around. Since there isn't a beefy sourcebook to digest, we'll break down some of the key terms below and offer some important character creation tips.

What are hero stats in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Hero stats are the main character attributes in Tiny Tina's RPG system. They offer bonuses to different aspects of your character, such as crit damage and spell cooldown rate. We'll list the hero stats below:

Strength: influences crit damage

influences crit damage Dexterity: influences crit chance

influences crit chance Intelligence: influences spell cooldown rate

influences spell cooldown rate Wisdom: influences status damage

influences status damage Constitution: influences max HP/ward

influences max HP/ward Attunement: influences skill cooldown

You will gain hero points as you level up, which you can invest into your hero stats to increase the bonuses they give. You can also change your starting hero stats by choosing a certain character background.

What are Character Backgrounds in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

WHO'S READY TO RIGGITY ROLEPLAY? Okay, character backgrounds don't actually impact your roleplaying experience, since Tiny Tina's Wonderlands focuses heavily on the combat side of RPGs. Instead, character backgrounds change your hero stats, explained above. We'll list each of the character backgrounds below with their stat changes:

Village Idiot: +8 Strength (+10% crit damage), -3 Intelligence (-3% spell cooldown)

+8 Strength (+10% crit damage), -3 Intelligence (-3% spell cooldown) Raised by Elves: +2 Dexterity (+4% crit chance), -4 Constitution (-10% max HP/Ward)

+2 Dexterity (+4% crit chance), -4 Constitution (-10% max HP/Ward) Failed Monk: +2 Intelligence (+2% spell cooldown), +4 Wisdom (+8% status damage), -2 Dexterity (-4% crit chance), -4 Strength (-5% crit damage)

+2 Intelligence (+2% spell cooldown), +4 Wisdom (+8% status damage), -2 Dexterity (-4% crit chance), -4 Strength (-5% crit damage) Recovering Inventory Hoarder: +5 Attunement (+5% skill cooldown), +2 Intelligence (+2% spell cooldown), -2 Dexterity (-4% crit chance), -2 Constitution (-5% max HP/Ward)

+5 Attunement (+5% skill cooldown), +2 Intelligence (+2% spell cooldown), -2 Dexterity (-4% crit chance), -2 Constitution (-5% max HP/Ward) Rogue Alchemist: +8 Wisdom (+16% status damage), -5 Constitution (-12.5% max HP/Ward), -2 Dexterity (-4% crit chance)

These stat changes align better with different classes, so consider your class when choosing your background. For example, a Spellshot should opt for a background with Intelligence or Wisdom bonuses, such as the Failed Monk. Likewise, the Village Idiot background suits the Brr-Zerker or Clawbringer classes, as their melee attacks will benefit from a higher Strength stat.

Can you multiclass in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers the ability to multiclass as you progress through the story. This allows you to advance along two skill trees, diversifying your build or allowing you to hone in even further on specific areas. You unlock the ability to multiclass after completing the Emotion of the Ocean mission, which comes a few hours into the main campaign.

You can change your second class after completing the main campaign, so you can experiment to see which class synergies work best. However, your primary class is permanent, so choose wisely when creating your character.

That wraps up our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands best class and character creation tips guide. Once you're in the Wonderlands, gobble up our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHiFT codes page to get some special loot (numnumnumnumnum). Now, go forth and enter a world of fantasy in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands!