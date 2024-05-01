Want to enter Castle Planner mode in Manor Lords? Adding towers, tax offices, and walls to your manor in Manor Lords is a neat feature of the game that's only going to become more involved over time. While Castle Planner's still relatively simple in Early Access, the possibilities for turning your home base into a veritable fortress are endless.

If you've been wondering how to enter and use the Castle Planner in Manor Lords, you're in the right place. Read the following guide for a quick rundown of all you need to know.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to enter Castle Planner in Manor Lords

In order to use the Castle Planner, you first need a Manor. See our guide to building the Manor in Manor Lords for a full list of all of the resources needed to construct a Manor, as well as the benefits that a Manor gives your territory.

The first time you place a Manor on your map, the Castle Planner will automatically open up. You can close it and re-open it by clicking on the Manor and selecting Open the Castle Planner. While still experimental, the Castle Planner lets you drag and drop various structures around your Manor, adding a fun degree of customisation to the house that isn't present in other Manor Lords buildings.

As of Manor Lords version 0.7.9555, you can use the Castle Planner to lay down the following add-ons, called modules:

Walls and Gates : These cost 1 Plank per Wall section. If a Wall goes over a road, then a Gate costing 1 Timber will be built. At the moment, Walls and Gates are primarily designed to expand the area of your Manor, though you can build them around your entire town if you're the ambitious sort.

: These cost per Wall section. If a Wall goes over a road, then a Gate costing will be built. At the moment, Walls and Gates are primarily designed to expand the area of your Manor, though you can build them around your entire town if you're the ambitious sort. Outer Tower :These cost 10 Timber and 5 Stone each. Every Outer Tower that you put down provides 10 Garrison space. Peasants can enter the Garrison space and defend against oncoming Raiders by shooting arrows, so if you're encasing your entire town in a series of walls, it makes sense to slap down some Outer Towers as well.

:These cost each. Every Outer Tower that you put down provides 10 Garrison space. Peasants can enter the Garrison space and defend against oncoming Raiders by shooting arrows, so if you're encasing your entire town in a series of walls, it makes sense to slap down some Outer Towers as well. Garrison Tower : This costs 10 Timber, 15 Planks, and 10 Stones to build. The Garrison Tower increases your maximum Retinue size by 12, meaning that you can add more troops to your army. This is a useful upgrade if you're in need of additional units to defend against the aforementioned Raiders or to hunt down Bandit Camps. You can only build one Garrison Tower per territory.

: This costs to build. The Garrison Tower increases your maximum Retinue size by 12, meaning that you can add more troops to your army. This is a useful upgrade if you're in need of additional units to defend against the aforementioned Raiders or to hunt down Bandit Camps. You can only build one Garrison Tower per territory. Tax Office: This costs 4 Timber to build. At the moment, it's merely a cosmetic building with no functionality. Considering that building a Manor lets you set up taxes for your region, however, it's safe to say that the Tax Office will soon become a useful way to supplement your taxation policies.

Here's a glimpse of various modules, cobbled together to form a Manor-in-progress. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

You can build one module at a time or multiple ones at once if you have enough resources. Just click Commit to begin the building process. If you want to remove a module that you've placed in Castle Planner, just select that module and hit Alt + Right Click.

That's everything when it comes to Castle Planner mode. For more tips on expanding your town in Manor Lords, check out our guides to farming and trade, as well as our handy beginner's guide, which outlines everything you need to do during your first year.