The Maw - 13th-17th May 2024

Some fresh astral god trivia from my accidental molar expedition a few weeks back: each of the Maw's teeth is different. Some form a fractal baleen network of crosshatched layers disappearing backward into the vanishing point; others are shaped like lockpicks, raccoon heads and semi-detached houses. This week's new game releases are no less motley and misshapen, though thankfully not quite as heavily varnished with plaque: there's something in the shop for everyone, I think.

Today, the 13th May, we open with Homeworld 3, the long-awaited space strategy-me-do which Nic has already reviewed and is broadly fond of. It's gracefully accompanied by The Land Beneath Us, a turn-based rogue-lite dungeon crawler in which you tunnel into an underworld inspired by Welsh mythology. 14th May brings Athenian Rhapsody, which brazenly describes itself as "a souls-like platonic dating simulator with cooking-mama and WarioWare style battle mechanics". On the 15th, there's android-bisecting boomer shooting from Mullet Madjack, period RTSing from Men Of War 2, and Paper Mario-ish choose-your-own adventuring from Baladins.

And then, on the 16th, a perfect singularity of little and large, eccentric and mainstream titles in the shape of Histera a free-to-play PvP shooter in which the arena glitches between time periods, Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, sequel to the 2015 hit 2064: Read Only Memories, Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut, the PC port of the open world samurai blockbuster, and Simogo's Lorelei And The Laser Eyes, which sounds a bit like an Agatha Christie story spliced with the Crystal Maze. For an intellectual end to the week on 17th May, there's Arcane Assembly, a metroidvania in which you program your own spells using a visual scripting language.

Not a bad showing, I reckon! I'll be off on an Exciting Press Trip from Thursday morning - amongst other things, I'm attending the latest Digital Dragons conference in Poland. As ever, you can follow our increasingly baffled and self-defeating attempts at journalism in the liveblog below, and we welcome suggestions in the comments about games or events we've missed.