The Maw - 13th-17th May 2024
This week's most splendiferous game releases, plus our weekly newsblogLive
Some fresh astral god trivia from my accidental molar expedition a few weeks back: each of the Maw's teeth is different. Some form a fractal baleen network of crosshatched layers disappearing backward into the vanishing point; others are shaped like lockpicks, raccoon heads and semi-detached houses. This week's new game releases are no less motley and misshapen, though thankfully not quite as heavily varnished with plaque: there's something in the shop for everyone, I think.
Today, the 13th May, we open with Homeworld 3, the long-awaited space strategy-me-do which Nic has already reviewed and is broadly fond of. It's gracefully accompanied by The Land Beneath Us, a turn-based rogue-lite dungeon crawler in which you tunnel into an underworld inspired by Welsh mythology. 14th May brings Athenian Rhapsody, which brazenly describes itself as "a souls-like platonic dating simulator with cooking-mama and WarioWare style battle mechanics". On the 15th, there's android-bisecting boomer shooting from Mullet Madjack, period RTSing from Men Of War 2, and Paper Mario-ish choose-your-own adventuring from Baladins.
And then, on the 16th, a perfect singularity of little and large, eccentric and mainstream titles in the shape of Histera a free-to-play PvP shooter in which the arena glitches between time periods, Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, sequel to the 2015 hit 2064: Read Only Memories, Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut, the PC port of the open world samurai blockbuster, and Simogo's Lorelei And The Laser Eyes, which sounds a bit like an Agatha Christie story spliced with the Crystal Maze. For an intellectual end to the week on 17th May, there's Arcane Assembly, a metroidvania in which you program your own spells using a visual scripting language.
Not a bad showing, I reckon! I'll be off on an Exciting Press Trip from Thursday morning - amongst other things, I'm attending the latest Digital Dragons conference in Poland. As ever, you can follow our increasingly baffled and self-defeating attempts at journalism in the liveblog below, and we welcome suggestions in the comments about games or events we've missed.
Via PC Gamer, publisher NetEase have apologised for a controversial - and honestly, a touch dystopian - "non-disparagement" requirement for content creators and streamers that enforced certain restrictions around coverage of Marvel Rivals. It included no-nos on:
a. Making disparaging or satirical comments about any game-related material, such as game features, characters, or music.
b. Engaging in malicious comparisons with competitors or belittling the gameplay or differences of "Marvel Rivals" or providing subjective negative reviews of the game.
While this is all ridiculous, the "satrical comments" part seems especially irksome. Trying to control the tone of coverage is one thing, but telling people they can't be anything but reverent towards your deriative hero shooter is something else. Anyway, at least they've apologised. For being caught.
PRAISED BE MONDAYWell, don't just stand there gawping. FEED THE MAW.