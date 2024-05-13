The first Red Dead Redemption could finally be coming to PC - and soon - according to a fresh datamine

Almost 14 years to the day after Rockstar’s cowboy epic Red Dead Redemption released on consoles, and coming up on five years after its sequel beat it to PC, it looks like the original Red Dead might finally get a PC release.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That’s going by a recent datamine from Dead-Eyed TwiXXer user and prolific Rockstar tracker TezFunz2, who spotted a new update to the backend of Rockstar’s launcher site released earlier today, May 13th. The updated file introduced new text strings that explicitly announce the availability of Red Dead Redemption 1 on PC - along with the game’s excellent zombie-filled expansion, Undead Nightmare.

“Journey across the sprawling expenses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, now playable on PC,” the string labelled “RDR_ProductPromotion_Intro_Body” reads.

It looks like Rockstar is gearing up to release #RDR1 on PC. pic.twitter.com/2xMmpFIdCk — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 13, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

TezFunz2 pointed out that the marketing strings are the same as those used for Grand Theft Auto 5’s PC release, which took a comparatively lighting-fast year to arrive on PC after its console launch in 2013. Red Dead Redemption 2 similarly only waited around a year before coming to PC, making the adventures of John Marston a notable absence - as if you needed me to tell you that.

While hopes of a Red Dead Redemption PC port have floated around for over a decade now, fresh hope has been reignited by the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 game’s re-release on modern consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. What’s more, this weekend - May 18th - marks the 14-year anniversary of RDR1’s original release date back in 2010. Could we finally see the first Red Dead on PC that soon, after all this time?