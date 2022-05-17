If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to make a roof in V Rising

Learn how castle roofs work in V Rising
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
A vampire in V Rising stands next to the stone coffin where they sleep inside their castle.

Want to know how to make a roof in V Rising? It's a source of confusion for many a new V Rising player. Roofs are useful both for blocking out the deadly sunlight and for speeding up the production of your various resource-refining buildings. But while walls and floors are easy enough to place down, roofs just don't seem to exist at all. What gives? Do vampires not deserve a roof over their head just like humans do?

Never fear, my sanguine friend. In the below guide we'll explain how castle roofs work in V Rising, and how you can add a fancy roof to any room in your castle by fulfilling the appropriate prerequisites.

Watch on YouTube
Are you a freshly awakened vampire in the world of V Rising? Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for tips on how to become the most powerful bloodsucker on your server.

How to make a roof in V Rising

To make a roof for a room in V Rising, the entire room needs to be made out of Reinforced Walls, and every floor tile also needs to be covered in flooring of some sort. Once you add the final wall or floor piece to fully confine a room in stone, then the game will automatically add a roof to the room for free.

You'll notice the lighting inside the room change once a roof is added. Instead of the walls casting shadows, the whole room will be in shadow. You'll finally be completely safe from the sunlight during the day. Having a roof is also very useful, because many resource-refining structures such as Sawmills and Furnaces gain a bonus to their refinement speed when inside a fully confined castle room.

Some players may be a little disappointed that they can't manually decide on the type of roof they want to add to their castle, but given the camera angle of V Rising, you won't see much in the way of roofs anyway. Plus, the automated process of roof construction means you won't ever have to concern yourself with what is almost always the most fiddly part of creating a house in any crafting and building game.

Now that the mystery of castle roofs in V Rising has been elucidated, you can turn your attention to other vampiric endeavours. To get new vampiric powers, check out our guide on how to find bosses in V Rising. If you're struggling in combat, use our guides on how to find iron and copper to craft better weapons and improve your gear score in V Rising.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More On V Rising

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch