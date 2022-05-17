If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Iron in V Rising

Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
The player in V Rising sits on horseback in the middle of a walkway over a cliff.

Want to know where to get Iron in V Rising? Stunlock's open-world survival and crafting game does a great job of dripfeeding you useful information at the beginning of a playthrough, but once you reach the end of the early game, that well of information starts to run dry. A great many players seem to get stuck around the same question, which is: where on earth do you have to go in order to find Iron?

Thankfully, there's a fairly simple answer. Below we'll walk you through how to get Iron in V Rising, and what you should be prepared to find once you get there.

Are you a freshly awakened vampire in the world of V Rising? Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for tips on how to become the most powerful bloodsucker on your server.

Iron is a very important resource in V Rising. Without it, you'll never be able to progress beyond simple Copper tools and weapons. And it's vital that you keep upgrading your gear level throughout a playthrough, so sooner or later you're going to need Iron in large quantities to have a hope of surviving in the game's later regions.

Where to get Iron in V Rising

Unlike Copper, which can be found everywhere, to get Iron in V Rising you need to go to one specific location: the gigantic Haunted Iron Mine in the centre of the map.

The Haunted Iron Mine is located on the southern coast of the Dunley Farmlands, which is the second region of the map. The Dunley Farmlands filled with much more powerful enemies than you'll find in the Farbane Woods, and the Haunted Iron Mine is one of the most dangerous areas of all, as it's filled with a variety of dangerous undead enemies. I'd recommend you only attempt to gather Iron from the mine once you've hit level 35 or higher.

A map of the continent or Vardoran in V Rising, with the location of the Haunted Iron Mine in the centre of the map marked.
The Haunted Iron Mine to the south of the Dunley Farmlands is the best place to find Iron in large quantities in V Rising.

The good news is that Iron is everywhere in the Haunted Iron Mine, not only mineable from the rocks themselves but also available in chests dotted about the mine. You'll need a Copper Mace (or better) to mine the Iron, so make sure you come prepared.

You can also find the odd bit of Iron inside the large golden chests you'll occasionally find in certain parts of the Farbane Woods and other regions, but they'll only give you a tiny amount of Iron. For all your Iron needs, you'll need to make the deadly trek to the Haunted Iron Mine.

Once you've got your hands on Iron Ore, you can take it all back to your castle in order to smelt it into Iron Bars using the Furnace. You should also build yourself a Smithy in order to start crafting valuable equipment out of your newfound Iron.

That's all you need to know in order to get started mining Iron in V Rising. After gathering plenty of iron, you can use it to craft new weapons and increase your gear score in V Rising. With powerful weapons in hand, you're now ready to venture out into the wilderness to find bosses, which grant new vampiric powers. Before leaping into combat, make sure you know how to heal in V Rising.

Comments

