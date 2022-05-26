Trying to find the best location for your new base in V Rising? A large part of survival and progression in V Rising involves building and expanding your very own gothic castle, where you can rest, craft, drink blood, and survey the passing of the poisonous sun across the sky before the time comes to start your next hunt.

Different players look for different things in an ideal place to build. PvP players will want an easily fortifiable location to protect against raids. Others may just want a large expanse of land on which to build the castle of their dreams. And everyone wants easy access to nearby materials and regions.

Below we'll walk you through 7 of the best base locations we've found so far in V Rising. These spots are ideally situated for building and defending your castle against outsiders, and venturing out into the nearby regions to complete your vampiric missions.

If this is your first time building a castle in V Rising, check out our guide to building in V Rising for useful tips and information!

The best base locations in V Rising

We've spent many nights and perilous days scouring the land of Vardoran, and now we've returned with a list of the 7 best base locations in V Rising. Have a read about them below and see which one takes your fancy.

Here are the best places to build your base in V Rising:

West Farbane Woods (southeast of Gleaming Meadows)

(southeast of Gleaming Meadows) Central Farbane Woods (west of Forgotten Cemetary)

(west of Forgotten Cemetary) East Farbane Woods (west of Hallowed Mountains)

(west of Hallowed Mountains) South Dunley Farmlands (west of Haunted Iron Mine)

(west of Haunted Iron Mine) Northeast Dunley Farmlands (north of Bastion Of Dunley)

(north of Bastion Of Dunley) Northeast Cursed Forest (east of Spider Cave)

(east of Spider Cave) West Silverlight Hills (north of Brighthaven)

West Farbane Woods base location

Why build a base here?

Easy access to Dunley Farmlands

Proximity to Iron Mine

Easy to defend

Between the Bandit Armory and the Gleaming Meadows in west Farbane, you'll find a marvellous three-tier elevated platform which is just crying out for a majestic gothic castle. It's ideally situated for the transition from early to mid-game, thanks to its proximity to the Dunley Farmlands and in particular the Haunted Iron Mine, which you'll need to go to get Iron in V Rising.

It's also a great early-game build spot for PvP servers because there are just two ramps leading up to the area, and they're both close together, allowing you to easily reach either chokepoint to defend against player raids.

Central Farbane Woods base location

Why build a base here?

Prime early-game resource-gathering spot

Spacious building area

Easy access to Dunley Farmlands

The best thing about building in the centre of the Farbane Woods is that you're ideally situated to head off in any direction to gather supplies and materials. This spot is right next to the Forgotten Cemetary, giving you easy access to Bones and Grave Dust. You've got ramps leading to both east and west, and again it's fairly near one of the pathways leading up to the Dunley Farmlands, which becomes very important as you move into the mid-game with the search for Iron and other higher-tier materials.

East Farbane Woods base location

Why build a base here?

Huge building area

Proximity to Dunley Farmlands and Hallowed Mountains

Proximity to Waygate

This spot may not be the best option for PvP servers because you'll be building on flat ground rather than elevated terrain. But for creating a sprawling and magnificent castle you'll find nowhere better in the Farbane Woods.

This flat and expansive area is situated close to two other regions: the Dunley Farmlands and the Hallowed Mountains. For now the Mountains are an unfinished region, but as time goes on the devs are going to add greatly to this region, so in future you may thank yourself for settling within such close proximity to this ominous late-game biome.

South Dunley Farmlands base location

Why build a base here?

Large elevated building area

Close proximity to Haunted Iron Mine

Located in the centre of the map

If a geocentric model of the universe appeals to your vampiric ego, you'll love this potential base location, which is located about as close to the centre of V Rising's map as you're able to build. It's a fantastic building spot with two tiers of spacious elevated terrain - great for defending against attacks in PvP.

But possibly the best thing about building in this part of the Dunley Farmlands is that you are literally right next to the giant Haunted Iron Mine, so gathering enough Iron for your needs shouldn't be a problem at all.

East Dunley Farmlands base location

Why build a base here?

Compact space for an advance base

Surrounded by mid-game resource locations

Easy access to Cursed Forest

There are a few similar elevated platforms dotted about the centre of the Dunley Farmlands, but this patch of land more towards the north-east is my favourite of them all. It offers a decent but not massive space in which to build, which appeals to me as a builder who prefers things to be compact.

It's also surrounded by areas such as the Church Of The Damned and the Bastion Of Dunley, both of which you can raid for useful materials like Grave Dust, Whetstone, Sulphur Ore, and more. And it's within easy riding distance of the Cursed Forest region to the far north, too.

East Cursed Forest base location

Why build a base here?

Large, spacious area of land for building

Easily defensible for PvP servers

Close proximity to late-game Cursed Forest areas

If building in the very corner of the map appeals to you, then you can't do much better than this prime piece of real estate in the northeast of the Cursed Forest. Situated next to the Spider Cave and the Ancient Village, this grand building spot has just a couple of natural chokepoints for easy defence against PvP raids, and is a great late-game base location for gathering advanced materials like Scales, Ghost Yarn, Spectral Dust, and more.

West Silverlight Hills base location

Why build a base here?

Huge building area

Only needs defending from one direction

Proximity to Sacred Silver Mine and Brighthaven

A fantastic building spot for all your late-game Silver Ore needs, this one. Like the previous build spot, it'll take some time before you're ready to start building here, but once you do you'll be thankful for the close proximity to the all-important resources housed by the Sacred Silver Mine to the east, and Brighthaven to the south.

Another key selling point of this area is that it can only really be assailed from the east. So on PvP servers you can set up one Castle Heart on the eastern edge to help block that chokepoint, and then have your actual base around another Castle Heart in the northwest corner atop that patch of elevated terrain.

That brings an end to our best base locations guide for V Rising. But we've plenty more to offer when it comes to Stunlock's excellent vampiric survival and crafting game. Try our V Rising beginner's guide for little-known tips and tricks; or consult our V Rising boss locations map to learn where all the V blood carriers reside. You can also check out our guides on how to get Blood Essence ready for building your castle - or invite friends over to build with you once you've set up your own V Rising dedicated server!