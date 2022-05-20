Want to know how to get Blood Essence in V Rising? Blood Essence is a key resource in V Rising, as you use it as fuel and upgrade your Castle Heart. If your Castle Heart runs out of Blood Essence, it will start to decay, stopping your various crafting structures from working and lowering your castle durability. With that in mind, you’ll want to know where to get every type of Blood Essence in V Rising.

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get Blood Essence in V Rising, including the more powerful Greater Blood Essence and Primal Blood Essence variants.

How to get Blood Essence in V Rising

Regular Blood Essence drops regularly from low-level enemies that have blood. That means any creatures in the Farbane Woods that have blood, such as bandits, bears, deer, and moose, can drop Blood Essence when you kill them. It won’t drop with every kill, but a short killing spree in the woods should provide you with an ample supply.

If you’re struggling to find Blood Essence, you can also craft it at a Blood Press. You can either use 4 rats to get 10 Blood Essence, or 4 tainted hearts to get 60.

To use Blood Essence as fuel, simply head to your Castle Heart and place it in the small grid in the centre. Each piece of Blood Essence lasts for 8 minutes, so you’ll want to put plenty in your Castle Heart before heading out on an adventure. This isn’t the only purpose for Blood Essence, though. You can also use it to make Greater and Primal Blood Essence, which are rarer variants that you will use to upgrade your Castle Heart.

How to get Greater Blood Essence in V Rising

Greater Blood Essence is a stronger variant of Blood Essence that you’ll use to upgrade your Castle Heart. Unlike the regular type, Greater Blood Essence does not appear to be usable as fuel in your Castle Heart, so make sure you have plenty of both in storage. You can loot Greater Blood Essence from higher level enemies, such as those found in the Dunley Farmlands. Many of the enemies there range from level 20 to level 50, and we found plenty of Greater Blood Essence while slaughtering enemies in this region.

If you aren’t getting lucky with Greater Blood Essence drops, the good news is that you can craft it. However, you will need to defeat Tristan the Vampire Hunter, one of V Rising’s many bosses. Tristan is a particularly tough foe, so you’ll want to reach around level 45 before challenging him to a fight. If you manage to win, you’ll be able to craft Greater Blood Essence at a Blood Press using either 4 unsullied hearts or 200 regular Blood Essence.

Unsullied hearts are another rare resource in V Rising, so it's much easier to hoard regular Blood Essence to use when crafting Greater Blood Essence. If you do want to find unsullied hearts, the process is very similar to gathering Greater Blood Essence from enemies, as they tend to drop from enemies between levels 20 and 50 as well.

How to get Primal Blood Essence in V Rising

Primal Blood Essence is the rarest form of Blood Essence, so don’t expect to find it until very late in the game. Fortunately, if you suddenly need Primal Blood Essence, we know how to get it.

You can craft Primal Blood Essence in V Rising, but you’ll need to defeat Jade the Vampire Hunter first. Jade is a particularly high level boss, so don’t face her until you reach around level 60. Those who survive the fight will unlock the ability to craft Primal Blood Essence at the Blood Press using either 4 exquisite hearts or 12 Greater Blood Essence.

We assume you might also get Primal Blood Essence from fighting high-level enemies and bosses, such as those found in the Silverlight Hills, but we have yet to verify this. Once we spend more time in late-game regions, we'll update this page to let you know.

That wraps up everything you need to know to get Blood Essence in V Rising. There are plenty of other materials you'll need to upgrade your Castle Heart, though, so take a look at our guides on how to get leather, how to get copper, and how to get iron in V Rising. For more useful tips and tricks, check out our V Rising beginner's guide.