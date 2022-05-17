Want to know how to find bosses in V Rising? You may be a powerful vampire, but there are plenty of other strong creatures throughout the world of Vardoran in survival MMO V Rising. Fortunately, killing these bosses, known as V Blood Carriers, will grant you new abilities if you know where to find them.

In this guide, we explain how to find bosses in V Rising, so that you can track them down and absorb their abilities.

How to find bosses in V Rising

To find bosses in V Rising, you must build and use a Blood Altar. You can build a Blood Altar using 180 Stone and 10 Blood Essence, but first you'll need to complete the Getting Ready For The Hunt quest. To complete this quest, you must:

Construct and interact with a Sawmill.

Construct and interact with a Simple Workbench.

Increase your gear level to 15.

This will unlock the crafting blueprint for the Blood Altar in the Dominance section of the Production tab in the building menu. After constructing the Blood Altar, interact with it to find a list of V Blood Carriers, which the in-game name for V Rising's bosses. The list is very long, but you'll only be able to see those of an appropriate level, as determined by your current Gear Score.

To track a boss, simply select them in the Blood Altar and then exit the menu and start walking around. After a few moments, you will see a red wisp stretch from your character in a particular direction. It will continue to vanish and reappear every few seconds, but you can continue to follow the direction of this blood trail as you travel to find the boss.

It's important to note that while the Blood Altar only shows bosses that you are capable of fighting, almost every V Rising boss exists in the world at all times. This means that if you venture out into a dangerous area, you may stumble across a powerful boss that you aren't equipped to beat with your current gear. You can still try to fight, but we recommend running away until you've upgraded your gear.

That covers everything you need to know to find bosses in V Rising. If you are struggling in combat, you might need to craft more powerful weapons. To do this, you'll need to know how to find iron and how to find copper in V Rising. If you keep taking damage, make sure you know how to heal in V Rising.