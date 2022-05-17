If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to make Stone Bricks in V Rising

Learn how to refine Stone into Stone Bricks
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
The player in V Rising interacts with a Grinder inside their castle.

How do you get Stone Bricks in V Rising? It's a very common question among players new to Stunlock Studios' new and excellent vampiric survival crafting game. The game does a decent job of explaining some things, but leaves you more or less on your own with other rather important details - including how to turn all that Stone in your inventory into more useful Stone Bricks for building.

Below you'll learn how to make Stone Bricks in V Rising, and what it costs to do so. Time never stops ticking in V Rising, so let's end this preamble and dive in.

Watch on YouTube
Are you a freshly awakened vampire in the world of V Rising? Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for tips on how to become the most powerful bloodsucker on your server.

How to make Stone Bricks in V Rising

Raw Stone is useful on its own for many things, but to get started building a proper stone castle, you'll need to refine that stone into Stone Bricks. To make Stone Bricks, you'll first need to construct a Grinder near your Castle Heart.

The Grinder is found under Production -> Refinement in the building menu. It costs 8 Planks, 4 Copper Ingots, and 4 Whetstones, making it one of the more expensive starting buildings to make. You'll first need to construct a Sawmill for the Planks, and a Furnace in order to turn your Copper Ore into Ingots. If you need help getting Whetstones, follow our V Rising Whetstone guide.

Once your Grinder is placed down and powered by your Castle Heart, you can interact with it and place raw Stone in the Input section of the Grinder window. The Grinder will start to grind down the raw stone into more useable Stone Bricks. It will also create Stone Dust as a byproduct, which is used for a multitude of things - including crafting Whetstones at the Furnace.

It takes 12 raw Stone to make 1 Stone Brick (and 1 Stone Dust), so you'll need to bash a lot of rocks in order to get enough Stone Bricks to build a fitting castle for a lordly vampire such as yourself. You'd best furnish yourself with the most powerful mace you can find to make the task easier.

That should answer all your questions about obtaining Stone Bricks in V Rising. If you're still building your castle, take a look at our guide on how to get roofs in V Rising to protect yourself from the sun. If you're spending a lot of time away from your base to gather resources, it's also important to familiarise yourself with castle heart decay in V Rising. For other important early-game resources, check out our guides on how to find bones and how to get leather.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More On V Rising

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch