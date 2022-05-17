Want to know how to fast travel in V Rising? The vast and densely populated world of V Rising is dotted with the occasional Vampire Waygate - a special structure which can be used to teleport instantly to other similar Waygates in the world. However, it's not quite as simple as just pressing a button, and you may find yourself asking how fast travel actually works, and what you need in order to make full use of the fast travel system.

In this guide we'll explain how to use the Waygates in V Rising for fast travel between various areas of the map. We'll also cover the limitations of fast travel, and even how to construct your own Waygates to make fast travel even easier.

Watch on YouTube Are you a freshly awakened vampire in the world of V Rising? Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for tips on how to become the most powerful bloodsucker on your server.

How to fast travel in V Rising

In V Rising, fast travel is implemented in the form of Vampire Waygates. You can interact with a Waygate anywhere in the world in order to immediately fast travel to any other Waygate.

However, there's a big limitation: you cannot use a Waygate while you are holding any resources or items that don't count as equipment or consumables. That means you have to empty your inventory of all wood, stone, fibre, hide, and whatever else you may have accrued during your latest excursions, before you are able to fast travel.

How to build your own Vampire Waygates

There aren't many Vampire Waygates dotted around the land of Vardoran. Most regions only have 3 or 4 at the most. However, you can construct your own Vampire Waygates after you've reached a certain stage of the game.

To create your own Vampire Waygate, you first need to defeat Polora the Feywalker. She is a level 34 boss who resides in the Gleaming Meadows, which is in the far west of the Farbane Woods, just below the Silverlight Hills. Defeat Polora and you'll gain the ability to construct Vampire Waygates out of the following resources:

200x Blood Essence

20x Plank

20x Copper Ingot

10x Gem Dust

A custom-made Vampire Waygate works in the same way as permanent Waygates, and can connect to all other permanent Waygates in the world. And don't worry about other players on the server; the only one who can teleport to your own personal Waygate is yourself.

If you're just starting off and need a bit of help gathering the above materials to start crafting your own Waygates, you should consult our guides on how to use the Sawmill and where to find Copper in V Rising.

That's all there is to the simple matter of fast travel in V Rising. To find another way to move quickly, take a look at our guide on how to get a horse in V Rising. Travelling overland also has other benefits, as it allows you to collect important resources such as bones, iron, and other materials that you can use to get leather or stone bricks. If you're looking for new powers, check out our guide on how to find bosses in V Rising.