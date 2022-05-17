Want to know how to get Leather in V Rising? V Rising is an MMO filled with vampires stalking their prey from the shadows, hunting under the dark night sky. That's just one side of the vampire life, though. Vampires aren't always vicious, and sometimes they just need to slow down, relax, and spend time fixing up a new set of clothes. However, your vampire lord won't get far as a tailor without a healthy supply of Leather.

In this guide, we’ll break down how to get Leather in V Rising and how to unlock the Tannery crafting station.

How to get Leather in V Rising

As you explore during your first few hours in V Rising, you’ll probably kill plenty of animals. At first your priority will likely be to gather bones, but you’ll also amass a large stack of Animal Hide. That’ll prove useful if you want to make Leather in V Rising, but first you’ll need to build a Tannery in your base.

To build the Tannery, open the build menu using the “B” key and head to Production. Then, navigate to the Refinement tab and scroll through the various crafting stations until you find Tannery. The Tannery costs 8 Planks and 160 pieces of Animal Hide, but you won’t be able to craft it immediately. First, you’ll need to unlock the Tannery by killing Keely the Frost Archer, a level 20 boss. You can track Keely by learning how to find bosses in V Rising.

After unlocking the Tannery, you can head back to base and build it in your castle. Then, simply interact with it and drag your Animal Hide over into the input slot to start crafting Leather. It takes 16 pieces of Animal Hide to make one piece of Leather, so you might need to go on a few hunting trips before you can build up a large stockpile.

That’s everything you need to know to get Leather in V Rising. If you're struggling to defeat Keely, check out our guide on how to improve your gear score in V Rising. There are plenty of other important early-game resources, so take a look at our guides on how to find iron, how to find copper, and how to make stone bricks in V Rising. These will prove important when expanding your base, which is necessary if you want to get roofs on your castle.