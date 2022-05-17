Want to know how to make explosives in V Rising? As you explore the gothic world of Stunlock Studio’s vampire-themed survival MMO V Rising, you’ll find large deposits of rock and ore. However, when you go to whack them with your gear, you’ll discover that they require explosives.

In this guide, we’ll cover how to get explosives in V Rising, so that you can destroy large rocks and collect more crafting materials.

Are you a freshly awakened vampire in the world of V Rising? Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for tips on how to become the most powerful goth on your server.

How to get explosives in V Rising

To get explosives, you must unlock the Alchemy Table. This is a crafting station that you will get after killing Clive the Firestarter, one of the V Blood Carrier bosses in V Rising. Clive the Firestarter is a level 30 boss, so make sure you know how to improve your gear score before facing them. If you don't know where to find Clive the Firestarter, take a look at our guide on how to find bosses in V Rising.

To make explosives, open up the Alchemy Table and insert 8 pieces of Sulphur, 8 Planks, and 4 pieces of Whetstone into the input slot. This will allow you to craft a Minor Explosive Box, which you can then put into your inventory. Then, simply head to one of the large rocks and plant the Minor Explosive Box nearby to quickly gain a heap of materials.

You'll find Sulphur dotted all over the world of Vardoran, but the location where you fight Clive the Firestarter is a particularly good place to find it. After defeating this boss to unlock the Alchemy Table, look around for Sulphur deposits that you can mine nearby.

Explosives make mining much easier, so make sure you put all of your newfound resources to good use. Stockpiles of stone will help you build a sturdy castle, which you’ll need to defend your clan from hostile players and wildlife if you aren’t in a private server. You can take any copper ore you find to a furnace, where you can then smelt it into copper ingots to use on tools and other gear.

It's also worth noting that there is one other way to destroy these large chunks of rock. Later onin V Rising, you can gain the ability to become a bear by killing the Ferocious Bear boss on the East side of Farbane Woods. The Ferocious Bear is level 36, so you'll need to get better gear before challenging them to a battle. The bear form ability gives you a unique special attack that destroys rocks that would usually require explosives.

That’s everything you need to know to get explosives in V Rising. If you're still early in your V Rising journey, take a look at our V Rising tips and tricks to learn some vital information about the game. If you need to travel a long way to find Clive the Firestarter, check out our guides on how to fast travel and how to get a horse in V Rising to move around the world of Vardoran faster.