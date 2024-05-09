Manor Lords: What is Emmer Fertility?

Wondering what Emmer Fertility is in Manor Lords? When it comes time to seed and till the land in Manor Lords. you'll need to pay attention to fertility levels. Emmer Fertility is an especially important stat to keep in mind, though unfortunately, the game doesn't tell you what this is.

In this quick explainer on Emmer Fertility in Manor Lords, we'll break down this unexplained aspect of the game and tell you precisely what you need to know.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

What is Emmer Fertility in Manor Lords?

"Emmer" is basically a type of hulled wheat that was frequently harvested in ye olden days. With that in mind, it's not too hard to realise that Emmer Fertility tells you whether the surrounding land is fertile enough to grow Wheat, which can eventually be turned into Flour and then Bread, one of the most important foodstuffs in the game that can feed a wide swath of your populace at once.

To monitor Emmer Fertility levels in-game, as well as the fertility of other potential crops like Barley, Flax, and Rye, simply click the Construction icon at the bottom of the screen. A heatmap of sorts will overlay atop your map, showing you various sections of your territory in a variety of colours. Green regions represent the most fertile areas, so you're going to want to set up your Wheat-producing Fields there. Yellow and red regions should be avoided if possible, unless you have no other options.

Here you can see I've got a Field of Wheat partially in a area of decent (or green) Emmer Fertility, though the surrounding land isn't as good. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

If you do end up building a Field in region with yellow or red Emmer Fertility, you'll struggle with an insufficient Wheat harvest. However, you can boost the fertility of a field by fallowing it. To do this, click on the Field after you've built it and choose Fallow. Nothing will grow there for this particular season, but the field's fertility will slowly increase. Obtaining Sheep and taking the Fertilization Developmental Point upgrade somewhat speeds this process up, as it allows you to convert a Fallow field into a Pasture for those Sheep to graze on. They'll eat the grass, defecate, and increase the fertility of the area, but it's still a lengthy affair.

Ultimately, it's always worth hunting for a land plot with high Emmer Fertility from the get-go, even if you need to stray off the beaten path of your settlement's starting vicinity a little bit. Obtaining Wheat and eventually Bread is a vital process in Manor Lord's farming system, which is really the best way to keep your peasants fed. For more information, check out our guide on obtaining food in Manor Lords.

Now that the mystery of Emmer Fertility has been explained to you, it's time to get started farming! For more tips on Manor Lords, check out our rundown on trade and our beginner's guide, which contains everything you need to know to survive your first year as a ruler.