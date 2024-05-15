Looking for the best Elden Ring Strength weapons? If you're looking to tank your way through Elden Ring bosses and wield the colossal weapons in the game, you'll need to invest in your Strength stat.

As we venture ever closer to the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC release, now is the perfect time to get sunk back into Elden Ring and try out different builds. Below, we've listed the best Strength weapons in Elden Ring based on important factors like Weapon Skill, attribute scaling and attack power. Keep reading for our top picks and a rundown of where to get each one.

Giant-Crusher

Giant-Crusher can be wielded with either one-handed or as a two-handed weapon. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 26.5

26.5 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 60

Strength 60 Attribute Scaling: Strength C

Strength C Weapon Skill: Endure

Endure Attack Power: Physical 155

As an entry to both our best weapons and best strength build guides, it would go amiss not to mention the Giant-Crusher. The Giant-Crusher is classified as a Colossal Weapon, although it can be wielded one-handed if you wish. Surprisingly, it is better suited to a one-handed build to properly utilise the Weapon Skill attached.

This skill is called Endure and allows your Tarnished to adopt a strong defensive stance. This stance increases poise and reduces the damage of incoming attacks. As such it is best used with an accompanying shield.

The Giant-Crusher can be infused with Ashes of War if you would rather have a different Weapon Skill, more suited to a two-handed build. For this, we would recommend something like the Lion's Claw Ashes of War, which allows players to slam enemies to the ground and stun them without being parried.

The Giant-Crusher remains one of the best strength-scaling weapons in Elden Ring post patches and is capable of an impressive damage output. However, it will require a steep starting requirement in Strength to wield properly.

How to get the Giant-Crusher

You can pick up the Giant-Crusher around the mid-way mark of Elden Ring within the Leyndell, Royal Capital region. Specifically, the weapon is within a chest at the back of a carriage south of the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace. Look for an Ulcerated Tree Spirit who will be guarding the area.

Prelate's Inferno Crozier

Prelate's Charge is one of the strongest Ashes of War in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 23.5

23.5 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 45, Dexterity 8

Strength 45, Dexterity 8 Attribute Scaling: Strength C, Dexterity E

Strength C, Dexterity E Weapon Skill: Prelate's Charge

Prelate's Charge Attack Power: Physical 156

The Prelate's Inferno Crozier is another Colossal Weapon in Elden Ring, capable of high damage to multiple enemies at once. Although you can infuse it with a different Ashes of War, the Prelate's Charge Weapon Skill is where the weapon comes into its own.

This skill is essentially a large slam attack and then a charge which you can use to damage a row of enemies. This is all whilst flames engulf the weapon and deal additional damage.

The charge will continue until all FP is consumed, so we recommend pooling some points into your Mind stat as well as Strength. You can also apply a Talisman to buff your FP pool. The Cerulean Amber Medallions are a good candidate for this.

How to get the Prelate's Inferno Crozier

To obtain the Prelate's Inferno Crozier for yourself, you'll need to advance a fair way into the main game. Specifically, you must defeat the Fire Prelate inside Fort Laiedd, near the Seethewater Terminus Site of Grace.

Brick Hammer

You can infuse the Brick Hammer with Ashes of War and swap out the Weapon Skill to your liking. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 12.5

12.5 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 31

Strength 31 Attribute Scaling: Strength B

Strength B Weapon Skill: Barbaric Roar

Barbaric Roar Attack Power: Physical 122

The Brick Hammer is classified as a Great Hammer and has an impressive Strength scaling attribute. Additionally, it can be found relatively early and won't require too much graft to get the Strength level required to wield it properly.

The Brick Hammer can be infused with Ashes of War, but comes already equipped with the Barbaric Roar skill. This skill increases your already high damage output and allows you to chain attacks together to emit a barrage of blows.

This skill was further buffed with the 1.07 patch, extending the skill duration and reducing the recovery time after executing the skill. As such, it's a solid option for any early Strength builds but continues to be a top contender once upgraded with Smithing Stones.

How to get the Brick Hammer

You can pick up the Brick Hammer from Stormveil Castle in Limgrave. It can be found on a corpse hanging on top of a ledge within the Wine Cellar. Access the ladder to this area with the Rusty Key, found within the Banished Knight room.

Grafted Blade Greatsword

You'll need to collect this sword if you wish to get the 'Legendary Armaments' achievement in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 21

21 Damage Type: Standard

Standard Requirements: Strength 40, Dexterity 14

Strength 40, Dexterity 14 Attribute Scaling: Strength C, Dexterity E

Strength C, Dexterity E Weapon Skill: Oath Of Vengeance

Oath Of Vengeance Attack Power: Physical 162

As another Colossal-type weapon, this greatsword looks like something right out of Game of Thrones and definitely earns points on the cool factor. The Grafted Blade Greatsword is one of the 9 Legendary Armaments in Elden Ring, meaning it cannot be infused with Ashes of War to change its associated Weapon Skill.

The skill it does have, the Oath Of Vengeance, increases poise for 5 seconds and all attributes by 5 for 60 seconds. Although this is a somewhat passive buff, it can be incredibly useful as it will continue even after unequipping the weapon. This means you can use it to equip weapons you don't otherwise have the stat requirements for or use it to overall strengthen your build across the stats.

Thanks to patch 1.07 the previous skill duration of 30 was doubled, making it a long-lasting option for anyone wanting to try out a Strength build before the Shadow of the Erdtree release.

How to get the Grafted Blade Greatsword

To get the Grafted Blade Greatsword, you must defeat Leonine Misbegotten, the boss of Castle Morne located within the Weeping Peninsula, south of Limgrave.

Starscourge Greatsword

The Starscourge Greatsword is wielded by Elden Ring boss, Starscourge Radahn. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 20.0

20.0 Damage Type: Standard

Standard Requirements: Strength 38, Dexterity 12, Intelligence 15

Strength 38, Dexterity 12, Intelligence 15 Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D, Intelligence E

Strength D, Dexterity D, Intelligence E Weapon Skill: Starcaller Cry

Starcaller Cry Attack Power: Physical 129, Magic 83

The Starscourge Greatsword is a Paired Weapon, very rare considering it is also a Colossal sword and Paired Weapons are usually Claws or Fist variants. This essentially means that when you equip the Starscourge Greatsword with two hands, a duplicate of the sword will appear in each hand and you'll be able to dual-wield attacks.

The Starscourge Greatsword can additionally deal 30% more damage to gravity-type enemies, which means it's a great option during the boss fight against Astel, or against enemies like the Fallingstar Beast, Onyx Lords and Alabaster Lords.

Generally speaking, the Starscourge Greatsword is perfect for players looking for a Strength build but still wanting to experiment with magic. Although it cannot be infused with Ashes of War, it comes with the Starcaller Cry Weapon Skill which is vastly effective for pulling enemies towards you and delivering a huge slam attack with AOE damage. This skill cannot be parried and is particularly effective at delivering stance damage, so is best used against guarded enemies.

How to get the Starscourge Greatsword

As the name may suggest, to get the Starscourge Greatsword you'll first need to defeat Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle in Caelid. The simplest way to gain entry to the castle and boss fight is by following Ranni's questline and triggering the Radahn Festival.

Once you have defeated Starscourge Radahn, collect the Remembrance of the Starscourge and trade it with Enia at the Roundtable Hold for the greatsword.

Axe of Godrick

The Axe of Godrick requires both Strength and Dexterity stats to effectively wield. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 11

11 Damage Type: Standard

Standard Requirements: Strength 34, Dexterity 22

Strength 34, Dexterity 22 Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D

Strength D, Dexterity D Weapon Skill: I Command Thee, Kneel!

I Command Thee, Kneel! Attack Power: Physical 142

The Axe of Godrick has solid damage output and an effective Weapon Skill but some may be put off the weapon due to the high stat requirement for both Strength and Dexterity. For this reason, it's best suited for those looking to optimise a Quality Build with divided points into both stats.

While there is some debate on the effectiveness of Quality Builds and the drawbacks to essentially ignoring magic (which is much more prevalent in Elden Ring than other From Software games), Quality Builds can often allow players more freedom when choosing between weapons.

The Axe of Godrick cannot be infused with Ashes of War but instead, comes with the I Command Thee, Kneel! Weapon Skill. This skill delivers three consecutive smash attacks that send an AOE shockwave around the player. It's most effective against crowds of enemies, cannot be parried and also deals 19 stance damage.

How to get the Axe of Godrick

The Axe of Godrick can be traded for the Remembrance of the Grafted with Enia at the Roundtable Hold after defeating Godrick the Grafted at Stormveil Castle in Limgrave.

That rounds off our guide to the best Strength weapons in Elden Ring. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks, check out our best armor guide, best builds and best blunt weapons guides.