Looking for the best blunt weapons in Elden Ring? The best Blunt Weapons in Elden Ring tend to be Strength-based Hammers or Warhammers. However, there is also a range of Dexterity, Faith and Intelligence options too if you want to maximise your Strike output.

Join us, as we go through our top picks for blunt weapons in Elden Ring for both early and late-game playthroughs and provide you with the location for each weapon, stats, loadout recommendations and more.

Best blunt weapons in Elden Ring

Blunt weapons in Elden Ring tend to be either Maces, Hammers, Colossal Weapons or Warhammers (which require two hands to effectively wield). These weapons emit Strike damage, which is usually effective against heavily armoured foes and can even stun enemies. There is a huge selection of blunt weapons in the game currently, with more to potentially drop within the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree release.

Although most blunt weapons will scale best with Strength and will have a high Strength requirements to properly wield, you can usually customise your weapon of choice by applying Ashes of War. This changes the Weapon Skill attached to the weapon (performed by consuming FP). Note that you cannot replace the Weapon Skill of Legendary Weapons.

We've organised below the best blunt weapons in Elden Ring based on attributes like Weapon Skill, weapon stats, accessibility from early to late game sections and more. Read on to get the perfect blunt weapon for your playthrough, whether it's your first time exploring the Lands Between or you're a returning player looking to try a new build before playing the DLC.

Best blunt weapon for early game

Morning Star

The Morning Star blunt weapon in Elden Ring | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 5.0

5.0 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 12, Dexterity 8

Strength 12, Dexterity 8 Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D

Strength D, Dexterity D Weapon Skill: Kick

Kick Attack Power: Physical 118, Critical 100

Physical 118, Critical 100 Passives: Causes blood loss buildup (50)

The Morning Star is a great early-game blunt weapon option in Elden Ring due to its low weight requirements and accessibility within the Weeping Peninsula. The Morning Star comes with the Weapon Skill, Kick which can potentially break an enemy's poise and stance but other Ashes of War can be applied.

Additionally, the Morning Star causes blood loss buildup, solid damage output and relatively decent scaling, meaning it is one you can use for a fair few levels before moving on to something else within this list.

We recommend pairing the Morning Star with some accessible early armour like the Twinned Armor Set, which has good all-round damage reduction and just requires you to play through the D, Hunter of the Dead questline.

How to get the Morning Star

To get the Morning Star, you simply need to loot it from a chest, directly south of the Bridge of Sacrifice in Limgrave, within the Weeping Peninsula. The chest will be inside a broken carriage.

Best blunt weapon for Strength builds

Giant-Crusher

The Giant-Crusher blunt weapon in Elden Ring | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 26.5

26.5 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 60

Strength 60 Attribute Scaling: Strength C

Strength C Weapon Skill: Endure

Endure Attack Power: Physical 155, Critical 100

The Giant-Crusher is mentioned heavily within our best strength build guide - and for good reason. This Colossal Weapon is one of the best to scale with Strength and can be wielded two or one-handed. Of course, it will require a hefty starting Strength to wield it properly, but if you've invested time into a strength build, you should be equipped to use it effectively by the time you acquire it.

The Giant-Crusher comes with the Endure Weapon Skill which is a defensive ability that increases poise against incoming attacks and increases attack absorption by 45%. Impressively, the Giant-Crusher can be infused with Ashes of War, meaning you can change this skill at will for something that complements your playstyle more.

We recommend the Lion's Claw Ashes of War which greatly complements Strenth-base builds and allows players to slam enemies to the ground and stun them without being parried. You can get the Lion's Claw Ashes of War from defeating the Lion Guardian in Fort Gael. For armour, the Bull-Goat Set is both the heaviest and most robust and will protect you against most incoming attacks. Additionally, it greatly buffs player poise, meaning you can pretty much steamroll your way through enemy encounters, especially when combined with the Bull-Goat's Talisman.

How to get the Giant-Crusher

The Giant-Crusher is located in a chest, within the back of a carriage in Leyndell, Royal Capital. Travel south of the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace. Here, you will see an Ulcerated Tree Spirit. Defeat it and loot the chest it is guarding.

Best blunt weapon for Intelligence builds

Bastard's Stars

The Bastard's Stars blunt weapon in Elden Ring | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 5.5

5.5 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 8, Dexterity 22, Intelligence 22

Strength 8, Dexterity 22, Intelligence 22 Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity D, Intelligence C

Strength E, Dexterity D, Intelligence C Weapon Skill: Nebula

Nebula Attack Power: Physical 68, Magic 81, Critical 100

Although most blunt weapons will naturally benefit from a Strength-based build, the Bastard's Stars is a great option for players with a Dexterity or Intelligence build that want to emit Strike damage against targets.

The Bastard's Stars is a flail. As such, it cannot be parried. It cannot be imbued with Ashes of War, but its unique Weapon Skill, Nebula, is powerful enough that you won't want to. The skill summons several stars in a sweeping motion that explode upon impact with enemies. Thanks to the 1.07 Elden Ring patch, the attack power of the Nebula skill was further buffed. This cosmic spin attack wins the Bastard's Stars some serious cool points to boot.

To get the most out of the Bastard's Stars, we recommend prioritising Intelligence and then Dexterity. We also recommend equipping one of the best Elden Ring armour sets for mages, the Spellblade Set. This buffs the player's magical defence, Focus and Vitality and can be acquired by completing Rogier's questline. You can also add the Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman to your loadout to decrease the FP cost of your Weapon Skill by 25%.

How to get the Bastard's Stars

The Bastard's Stars can be acquired by trading in the Remembrance of the Naturalborn to Enia at the Roundtable Hold. Of course, this means you'll first need to beat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. Luckily, we have an Astel boss fight walkthrough which should help you out if you're stuck.

Best blunt weapon for Faith builds

Cranial Vessel Candlestand

The Cranial Vessel Candlestand blunt weapon in Elden Ring | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 12.5

12.5 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 26, Faith 22

Strength 26, Faith 22 Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Faith D, Dexterity E

Strength D, Faith D, Dexterity E Weapon Skill: Surge of Faith

Surge of Faith Attack Power: Physical 98, Fire 98, Critical 100

The Cranial Vessel Candlestand is a rare, blunt weapon that scales just as well with Faith as it does Strength. This powerhouse of a Warhammer is infused with the Weapon Skill, Surge of Faith, which essentially allows the player to rain down a firestorm of fireballs onto enemies. Additionally thanks to patches 1.07 and 1.09, the fireballs have increased in attack power and speed.

Due to the unique skill, you cannot replace it with other Ashes of War. The fire damage you can get, along with the Strike damage, makes it well worth it though.

We recommend pairing the Cranial Vessel Candlestand with the Haligtree Knight Set which is an armour set you can pick up from Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree and will add a plus 2 to your Faith level. Pair this with either the Two Fingers Heirloom Talisman to further increase Faith by 5, or the Shard of Alexander to boost the Weapon Skill attack power by 15%.

How to get the Cranial Vessel Candlestand

The Cranial Vessel Candlestand is located within the Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave, within the Mountaintops of the Giants. To get to this region, you must circle the map and approach it via a landbridge near the Giants' Gravepost Sit of Grace. Within this location, loot from behind the second imp statue (you'll need a Stonesword Key).

Best blunt weapon for Dexterity builds

Hoslow's Petal Whip

The Kick Weapon Skill in action | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 3.5

3.5 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 10, Dexterity 20

Strength 10, Dexterity 20 Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D

Strength D, Dexterity D Weapon Skill: Kick

Kick Attack Power: Physical 110, Critical 100

Physical 110, Critical 100 Passives: Causes blood loss buildup (55)

Hoslow's Petal Whip is a lightweight option for players that want to deal Strike and bleed damage without sacrificing speed. The whip requires both Dexterity and Strength to initially wield but scales best with Dexterity.

As a bleed weapon, the whip can inflict blood loss buildup to an impressive amount. It also comes with the Kick Weapon Skill which allows players to kick enemies and potentially break their stance or guard when shielding. If this doesn't grip you, Hoslow's Petal Whip can add Ashes of War, so you can change its loadout to your preference.

We recommend choosing something for a speedy build like the Bloodhound's Step Ashes of War. The Bloodhound's Step turns the player invisible for a short time and gives them a dodge with increased range which is greatly useful for any dex-based builds. You can get Bloodhound's Step by defeating the Night's Cavalry enemy on the bridge near the entrance of Lenne's Rise.

Combine this with the Old Lord's Talisman to extend the spell duration, and the lightweight Black Knife armour to complete a solid Dexterity build.

How to get Hoslow's Petal Whip

To get Hoslow's Petal Whip for yourself, you must follow the Volcano Manor questline and defeat Juno Hoslow at the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Best blunt weapon for late game onwards

Prelate's Inferno Crozier

The Prelate's Inferno Crozier blunt weapon in Elden Ring | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 23.5

23.5 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 45, Dexterity 8

Strength 45, Dexterity 8 Attribute Scaling: Strength C, Dexterity E

Strength C, Dexterity E Weapon Skill: Prelate's Charge

Prelate's Charge Attack Power: Physical 156, Critical 100

If you're a fair way through the main game and are looking for something special to wield, look no further than the Prelate's Inferno Crozier. This Colossal Weapon is best used for Strength Builds and is infused with the Prelate's Charge skill. Although, it can be infused with Ashes of War also.

This skill essentially slams the weapon into the ground and then propels the player forward in a fiery blaze until all FP is consumed. With the potential to attack several enemies at once, we recommend sticking with this incredibly useful Weapon Skill.

We also recommend pairing the Prelate's Inferno Crozier with a robust set of heavy armour, like Lionel's Set which offers staggering physical protection and magical damage negation. We also recommend Talismans to buff your FP pool and increase the duration of the Weapon Skill. Something like the Cerulean Amber Medallion or Carian Filigreed Crest.

How to get the Prelate's Inferno Crozier

To get the Prelate's Inferno Crozier, you must defeat the Fire Prelate inside Fort Laiedd, near the Seethewater Terminus Site of Grace.

That rounds off our guide to the best blunt weapons in Elden Ring. For the best overall weapons in the game, check out our full weapons guide, or see our best armour sets in Elden Ring guide to complete your loadout.