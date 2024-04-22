The Maw 22nd-27th April 2024

Ugh, I do not have the energy to feed the Maw this week. Sometimes the creature manifests as a proper monstrosity, with B-movie prosthetics and sound effects, and sometimes, it's more of an... unfathomable annoyance, like a nose that won't stop running, or a single player game that requires an internet connection. In either case, the Maw must be sated, and fortunately, there are quite a few appetising video-or-computer games out in the next seven days, with at least one behemoth landing on Friday.

Here they are: fantasy medieval survival town-builder Bellwright (23rd April); shamanic metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: Zau (23rd April); gangland horror FPS Jawbreaker (23rd April); cosmic horny simulator Sucker for Love: Date to Die For (23rd April) Pikminish factory RTS Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure (24th April); anime mech brawler Megaton Mushashi W: Wired (25th April); Dragon Ball X Mad Max tank 'em up Sand Land (25th April); not-a-Total-War-killer Manor Lords (26th April).

As ever, this list of releases is but the product of our pitiful brains. Your, vastly more developed intellect may have identified other games that are equally deserving of a mention. It's just as well, then, that the MawTron 5000 comes equipped with a Comments-O-Matic feature - please let us know what we've missed, and have a good week.