Want to build the Manor in Manor Lords? At some point in Manor Lords. you're definitely going to want to construct a Manor and reign over your people like the true baron you are. It's in the game's title, after all! You can't not want to become a Manor Lord!

Getting a facility fit for a ruler built is an easy task, but there are a few things to keep in mind. In this guide on building the Manor in Manor Lords, we'll give you the rundown on everything you need to know.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to build the Manor in Manor Lords

You can find the Manor under the Administration tab of your construction menu. Your settlement will need to have reached the Small Village level for you to start building, and you can easly obtain this by building 5 level one Burgage Plots. (Take a look at our guide to upgrading Burgage Plots for more on expanding these vital housing units.) You'll also need 5 Timber, 20 Planks, and 15 Stone to get your Manor up and running.

When you've placed your Manor on the map, the Castle Planner will automatically open up. This is a design tool that lets you place walls, gates, garrison towers, and even a tax office (which does not actually do anything as of Early Access) down by your Manor.

Build out your Manor however you like in the Castle Planner, but bear in mind that all of those improvements are going to cost you. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

Manors, aside from looking nice, confer several long-term benefits on you and your settlement. Consider the following:

Whenever you build a Manor, you'll get around 200 Influence , which you'll eventually use to claim other territories on the map.

, which you'll eventually use to claim other territories on the map. Building a Manor lets you tax your peasants and build out your Treasury. While the tax office in the Castle Planner might be cosmetic at the moment, you can still click on your Manor and open up the Taxes tab to select monthly taxation options, such as a land tax or a tithe that converts a percantage of surplus food into additional Influence every month. Keep in mind that enacting taxes will lower your Approval, so use them moderately and wisely.

tab to select monthly taxation options, such as a land tax or a tithe that converts a percantage of surplus food into additional Influence every month. Keep in mind that enacting taxes will lower your Approval, so use them moderately and wisely. If you're interested in raising an army or defending your village from Raiders, the Manor's garrison tower will boost your maximum retinue size by 12. Meanwhile, erecting outer towers around your Manor lets you station troops within who will fire arrows down on any invaders who get too close to your village.

Building a Manor lets you sign policies , which can be found by clicking on the name of your village and then navigating to the Policies tab. At the moment, only the following two policies are available:

, which can be found by clicking on the name of your village and then navigating to the tab. At the moment, only the following two policies are available: Hunting Grounds : Wild animals on rich deposits breed twice as fast, but crops yield 50% less resources.

: Wild animals on rich deposits breed twice as fast, but crops yield 50% less resources.

Strict Fasting: Citizens skip every fifth meal. Reduces food consumption, but also decreases approval.

That's all you need to know about building your Manor. For more tips on Manor Lords, check out our guides to farming and trade - both of which are pivotal activities to master as you slowly upgrade your settlement from a minor camp to a bustling town, full of life.