Want to know how to increase your Treasury stockpile in Manor Lords? It's no straightforward matter to get to grips with the concept of wealth in Manor Lords. Not only does each of your settlements have its own centralised wealth, but you also have a decentralised global Treasury of funds that you pull from in order to hire professional soldiers for your armies.

In this quick guide, we'll walk you through how to increase Treasury in Manor Lords, as well as how to use your Treasury funds to bolster your armies, ready for defending your lands from bandits and illegitimate rulers.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to increase Treasury in Manor Lords

You gain Treasury in Manor Lords primarily through taxation. To impose a tax on your citizens, you first need to build a Manor. After building your Manor, select it and click on the "Taxes" tab to open the various monthly taxation options available to you.

There are 7 different Tax options in Manor Lords but currently all but two of them are disabled for this early access version of Manor Lords. The only two Tax options are Land Tax, and Tithe. Tithe increases your Influence, but Land Tax is what you need if you want to increase your Treasury stockpile.

We'd recommend increasing your Land Tax as high as it can go without tipping your Approval Rating down below 50% (after which point, your Population will no longer increase).

Defeating Bandit Camps can sometimes also give you a fair bit of Treasury funds. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

Another way you can increase your Treasury in Manor Lords is by defeating Bandit Camps. Sometimes when clearing out a Bandit Camp, you'll find a stash of goods. The value of the goods can either go to your Treasury or to the Regional Wealth of the nearest settlement. But seeing as it's harder to gain Treasury than Regional Wealth, we'd almost always recommend adding these goods to your Treasury early on.

What is Treasury used for in Manor Lords?

Treasury in Manor Lords is used mainly for hiring Mercenaries and Retinue. Mercenaries are temporary forces that you can control for as long as you can keep up their payments, while your Retinue is a group of professional soldiers that you can train once you build your first Manor.

To hire a Mercenary group, simply click on the "Army" button in the bottom hotbar, click "Create New Units", and then select "Hire Mercenaries" using the button on the right-hand side. To hire a Retinue, select the same "Army" button in the hotbar, and then click on your Retinue (which will be there permanently after constructing your Manor). From there you can use the buttons just above the Retinue to either Rally them or head into the Retinue Customization screen where you can hire more soldiers and upgrade their equipment.

Without relying on Treasury to bolster your armies with Mercenaries and Retinue, you may find it difficult to repel the raider invasions later on in your playthrough (depending on your chosen Manor Lords scenario and difficulty, of course).

That wraps up this quick guide on how to increase Treasury in Manor Lords. While you're here, why not consult us on the equally important topics of how to get Sheep and how to make Ale in Manor Lords?