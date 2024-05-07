Every door and Boon symbol in Hades 2

Looking for a list of all Boon and door symbols in Hades 2? As you travel through Erebus in Hades 2, you'll be offered a choice of doors leading to different pathways. These doors will usually have a unique symbol which represents the level's reward.

If you're unfamiliar with Hades, these symbols can be confusing at first as you don't know which reward you're agreeing to. Below we've cultivated a full list of all door and Boon symbols in Hades 2, so you can make an informed choice when forging your path through Erebus.

Hades 2 Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022 Check out the official Hades 2 reveal trailer here and see what adventures await Melinoe.Watch on YouTube

All Hades 2 symbols listed

Below we have all symbols in Hades 2 listed. Some of these are simple resources whilst others represent a different God, who will offer you a Boon upon defeating the enemies on that level.

Note that if any of the symbols have a skull underneath them, this means the level will contain a mini-boss. If the skull is red,that signifies a main boss and the gate will also feature the symbol of the item you'll receive for defeating the boss.

Resources

Symbol Symbol meaning Symbol reward Ashes Allows you to unlock Arcana Cards. Bones Trade with the Wretched Broker for other resources. Centaur Heart Gain a +25 to your max health (and heal for that amount). Charon's shop This leads you to Charon's shop where you can buy resources, Boons and more. (Stock rotates at random). Coin Gain 100 Coins to trade with Charon for resources, health, Boons and more (stock will randomly rotate). Magick Bottle Gain a +30 to your pool of Magick. Nectar bottle Will grant you one bottle of Nectar to gift. Pom of Power Consume to increase the power of a Boon of your choice. Psyche Used for upgrading Grasp. This allows you to equip more Arcana Cards at once.

Boons

Symbol Symbol meaning Symbol reward Aphrodite Grants you a Boon from Aphrodite. Will usually be a mix of healing Boons, damage and inflicting the Weak curse on foes. Apollo Grants you a Boon from Apollo. Will usually inflict Daze on enemies. Artemis Grants you a Boon from Artemis. Will usually apply a hunter's mark to deal added critical damage. Chaos Gate Sacrifice an amount of health to visit Primordial Chaos for a Chaos Boon. Daedalus Hammer Grants a weapon buff Demeter Grants you a Boon from Demeter. Will usually apply frost damage to attacks. Hephaestus Grants you a Boon from Hephaestus. Will usually apply stronger damage output to Specials. Hera Grants you a Boon from Hera. Will usually apply Hitch to attacks. Hermes Grants you a Boon from Hermes. Will usually offer speed boosts to attacks. Hestia Grants you a Boon from Hestia. Will usually apply fire damage to attacks. Merchant Merchants will offer you additional buffs. Poseidon Grants you a Boon from Poseidon. Will usually add a water spray to attacks or sprints which deal added damage. Primordial Chaos Grants you a Chaos Boon. They usually offer a stipulation before granting a reward. Selene Grants you a Boon from Selene. Will allow you to use a Hex after dealing an amount of damage with Magick. These Hexes vary from pure damage to polymorphing enemies. Zeus Grants you a Boon from Zeus. Will usually apply Blitz curses to foes which deal out lightning damage.

That rounds off our guide to all door symbols and Boon signs in Hades 2. For more Hades 2 tips and tricks, see our guides to the best Boons, best weapons, and more.