Every door and Boon symbol in Hades 2
Here is what every door and Boon symbol means in Hades 2
Looking for a list of all Boon and door symbols in Hades 2? As you travel through Erebus in Hades 2, you'll be offered a choice of doors leading to different pathways. These doors will usually have a unique symbol which represents the level's reward.
If you're unfamiliar with Hades, these symbols can be confusing at first as you don't know which reward you're agreeing to. Below we've cultivated a full list of all door and Boon symbols in Hades 2, so you can make an informed choice when forging your path through Erebus.
All Hades 2 symbols listed
Below we have all symbols in Hades 2 listed. Some of these are simple resources whilst others represent a different God, who will offer you a Boon upon defeating the enemies on that level.
Note that if any of the symbols have a skull underneath them, this means the level will contain a mini-boss. If the skull is red,that signifies a main boss and the gate will also feature the symbol of the item you'll receive for defeating the boss.
Resources
|Symbol
|Symbol meaning
|Symbol reward
|Ashes
|Allows you to unlock Arcana Cards.
|Bones
|Trade with the Wretched Broker for other resources.
|Centaur Heart
|Gain a +25 to your max health (and heal for that amount).
|Charon's shop
|This leads you to Charon's shop where you can buy resources, Boons and more. (Stock rotates at random).
|Coin
|Gain 100 Coins to trade with Charon for resources, health, Boons and more (stock will randomly rotate).
|Magick Bottle
|Gain a +30 to your pool of Magick.
|Nectar bottle
|Will grant you one bottle of Nectar to gift.
|Pom of Power
|Consume to increase the power of a Boon of your choice.
|Psyche
|Used for upgrading Grasp. This allows you to equip more Arcana Cards at once.
Boons
|Symbol
|Symbol meaning
|Symbol reward
|Aphrodite
|Grants you a Boon from Aphrodite. Will usually be a mix of healing Boons, damage and inflicting the Weak curse on foes.
|Apollo
|Grants you a Boon from Apollo. Will usually inflict Daze on enemies.
|Artemis
|Grants you a Boon from Artemis. Will usually apply a hunter's mark to deal added critical damage.
|Chaos Gate
|Sacrifice an amount of health to visit Primordial Chaos for a Chaos Boon.
|Daedalus Hammer
|Grants a weapon buff
|Demeter
|Grants you a Boon from Demeter. Will usually apply frost damage to attacks.
|Hephaestus
|Grants you a Boon from Hephaestus. Will usually apply stronger damage output to Specials.
|Hera
|Grants you a Boon from Hera. Will usually apply Hitch to attacks.
|Hermes
|Grants you a Boon from Hermes. Will usually offer speed boosts to attacks.
|Hestia
|Grants you a Boon from Hestia. Will usually apply fire damage to attacks.
|Merchant
|Merchants will offer you additional buffs.
|Poseidon
|Grants you a Boon from Poseidon. Will usually add a water spray to attacks or sprints which deal added damage.
|Primordial Chaos
|Grants you a Chaos Boon. They usually offer a stipulation before granting a reward.
|Selene
|Grants you a Boon from Selene. Will allow you to use a Hex after dealing an amount of damage with Magick. These Hexes vary from pure damage to polymorphing enemies.
|Zeus
|Grants you a Boon from Zeus. Will usually apply Blitz curses to foes which deal out lightning damage.
That rounds off our guide to all door symbols and Boon signs in Hades 2. For more Hades 2 tips and tricks, see our guides to the best Boons, best weapons, and more.