Looking for Bath Salts in Hades 2? Bath Salts are essential for using the Crossroads Hot Springs, an area of the Crossroads that allows you to sit and bathe with a character of your choice for a while, and get to know them a little better. Hades 2 isn't just a roguelite, it's a story about characters and relationships. And what better way to learn about the backstory of Doom himself than by inviting him for a soak?

In this quick guide we'll walk you through how to get more Bath Salts for use at the Hot Springs in Hades 2.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Bath Salts in Hades 2

There are two ways to get Bath Salts in Hades 2:

Purchase Bath Salts from the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads.

Dig up Bath Salts with the Silver Spade during a run.

Of these two methods, by far the easiest and most reliable is to purchase your Bath Salts from the Wretched Broker back at your home in the Crossroads. The Wretched Broker appears permanently near the Cauldron after you complete the "Summoning Of Mercantile Fortune" Incantation. The Broker will begin to sell Bath Salts after you enact the "Rite Of Vapor-Cleansing" Incantation to unlock the Crossroads Hot Springs.

To purchase Bath Salts, simply interact with the Wretched Broker and navigate to the "Exotic Goods" tab of their shop. Here, you can purchase 1x Bath Salts for 50x Bones. However, you can only do this once per visit to the Crossroads. If you want to get more, you'll need to go on a run and then come back to the Crossroads to purchase another vial of Bath Salts.

If you want a regular supply of Bath Salts, there's no better place for it than the Wretched Broker's shop. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

The only alternative to purchasing Bath Salts from the Wretched Broker is to get lucky while digging up hidden loot with the Silver Spade. You can find Digging Spots scattered across every region of both the Underworld and the Surface, and occasionally you may get Bath Salts from one of these Digging Spots. However, it's certainly not a reliable or fast way of gaining Bath Salts, so you should work on earning at least 50x Bones with each run so you can return home and purchase Bath Salts from the Broker.

What are Bath Salts used for in Hades 2?

Just like Nectar, Bath Salts in Hades 2 are used to further your relationship with certain characters. Giving someone Bath Salts essentially means you're inviting them to sit with you in the Crossroads Hot Springs for a while. If they accept, then you will be treated to a dialogue cutscene where the two characters may become a little closer in some way.

Listed below are all the characters you can give Bath Salts to, and what you need to give them before they'll accept the invitation to the Hot Springs:

Dora (1x Nectar)

(1x Nectar) Odysseus (1x Nectar)

(1x Nectar) Hecate (2x Nectar)

(2x Nectar) Moros (2x Nectar)

(2x Nectar) Eris (3x Nectar)

(3x Nectar) Nemesis (4x Nectar, 1x Twin Lures)

That's all there is to the mystery of gaining new Bath Salts in Hades 2. While you're here, why not consult our other guides on how to get other rare items like Shadow, Bronze, and Thalamus? You can also check out our guides on the best Boons, Keepsakes, Weapons, and Arcana Cards.