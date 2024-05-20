Looking for a tier list of the Resonators in Wuthering Waves? As of its release, Wuthering Waves boasts 17 characters known as Resonators, and this number goes up to 18 if you count the fact that the main player character, the Rover, has both male and female appearances. You can control three of these characters at once as you traverse Wuthering Waves' expansive world, swapping them in and out on the fly to combine attacks into truly devastating combos.

As is the case in any gacha game, there are some Resonators who are a bit more useful than others, and well worth the effort it'll take to pull them. In this guide, we've crafted a tier list of all Resonators in Wuthering Waves, and outlined our top five picks for everyone getting started in Kuro Games' expansive adventure.

Wuthering Waves: Resonator tier list

The following tier list contains all Resonators currently available in Wuthering Waves. We've ranked them according to their usefulness with regards to damage and support skills as of Wuthering Waves' second closed beta. Don't worry if your favourite Resonator hasn't ranked particularly high - we'll update this list accordingly with new information as Wuthering Waves' meta changes.

S-Tier Calcharo, Danjin, Jiyan, Verina, Yinlin A-Tier Encore, Jianxin, Lingyang, Mortefi, Sanhua B-Tier Aalto, Rover (Female & Male), Yangyang, Chixia C-Tier Taoqi, Baizhi, Yuanwu

Of these Resonators, you'll start Wuthering Waves with either the female or male Rover, and you'll obtain Baizhi, Chixia, and Yangyang by progressing through the game's first chapter. Sanhua is unlocked after completing 5 Daily Logins, and Yuanwu is unlocked after running through the endgame Tower of Adversity mode.

Best Resonators in Wuthering Waves

The following Resonators made our S-Tier in terms of ranking, and are excellent characters to prioritise.

Calcharo

Calcharo is a 5-Star Resonator specialising in the Electro Attribute who wields a Broadblade. He's an pretty boy mercenany with silver hair, and his power was especially extreme with a high damage output in Wuthering Waves' last beta. He may receive a nerf in the final game, but at the moment, he exists as a top tier character thanks to his excellent basic and heavy attack DPS. With support to buff his attack stat or Electro damage, Calcharo will be a force to be reckoned with.

Danjin

Danjin is a 4-Star Resonator specialising in the Havoc Attribute who wields a Sword. She boasts a berserker-style playstyle that revolves around her HP decreasing in exchange for dealing more damage. This makes her one of Wuthering Waves' trickier characters, but when paired with a healer like Verina, she's superb for clearing the field of enemies and tackling bosses. Danjin is easily the best 4-Star Resonator at the moment and more than capable of hanging with her higher Rarity peers.

Jiyan

Jiyan is a 5-Star Resonator specialising in the Aero Attribute who wields a Broadblade. He's got turquoise hair, suave dragon garb, and excellent damage-dealing capabilities, and he'll be available as Wuthering Waves' first 5-Star banner character upon release. Jiyan slashes especially hard upon activating his Liberation state, which turns all of his attacks into empowered heavy attacks. Similar to Calcharo, he works best with a Resonator who can buff his heavy attack damage or Aero stat.

Verina

Verina is a 5-Star Resonator specialising in the Spectro Attribute who wields a Rectifier. Don't let her childish appearance fool you into thinking she's not capable, as this young botanist is possibly the most versatile Resonator in Wuthering Waves, and certainly the best support character. Her passive skills grant attack bonuses for your team, her Outro skill continues to boost attack, and her Liberation ability heals everyone while marking enemies, who then suffer damage. Extraordinarly useful and a top-tier Resonator for sure.

Yilin

Yilin is a 5-Star Resonator specialising in the Electro Attribute who wields a Rectifier. She was an extremely popular character in Wuthering Waves' beta, partially due to her voluptuous appearance, but you'll have to wait for Wuthering Waves' second banner update on June 11 to unlock her in the final game. Nevertheless, her abilities should be more than worth the wait, and you can look forward to stellar Electro damage and a skillset that marks enemies, making them susceptible to bonus damage even with Yilin off the playfield.

That's a wrap on our Wuthering Waves tier list and our picks on the best S-tier Resonators in the game.