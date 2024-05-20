Looking for a list of all Echoes in Wuthering Waves? Echoes are a key component of Wuthering Waves, helping Kuro Games' epic foray into the crowded gacha genre stand out from its competitors. In a nutshell, Echoes are fragments left behind after defeating enemies in the world of Wuthering Waves, and these fragments can be harnessed by Resonators and summoned, bringing a little monster-collecting addictiveness to the fray. Echoes also act as armour, and it's necessary to equip the right Echoes to your Resonators in order to unlock their ultimate potential.

There are over 50 Echoes to collect in Wuthering Waves, ranging from easily defeatable monsters at the start of the game to elite bosses. In this guide, we've assembled a list of all Echoes in Wuthering Waves, and we'll also explian the specific nuances of these eclectic and cool-looking monster companions, including their Costs, Stats, and Sonata Effects.

All Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Below are all the Echoes available in Wuthering Waves as of the game's second closed beta. We'll update this information accordingly as the game changes.

Each Echo is organised by their Cost, their Sonata Effects, and their respective Echo Ability at its lowest rank. Keep in mind that this list does not include Phantom Echoes, which are basically rare variants of Echoes. We'll outline those, as well as all of the other elements in this table, in greater detail below.

Echo Name Cost Sonata Effects Echo Ability (Lowest Rank) Aero Predator 1 Sierra Gale, Void Thunder Summon an Aero Predator that throws a dart forward. The dart bounces between enemies up to three times, dealing 18% Aero damage each hit. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Autopuppet Scout 3 Celestial Light, Freezing Frost Transform into an Autopuppet Scout, dealing 314% Glacio damage to your surroundings, and generate up to 3 Ice Walls to block off enemies. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Bell-Borne Geochelone 4 Moonlit Clouds, Rejuvenating Glow Activate the protection of the Bell-Borne Geochelone, dealing Glacio damage based on 109% of the current Resonator's Defense to nearby enemies. Obtain a Bell-Borne Shield that lasts for 15 seconds, provides 50% damage Reduction and 10% damage Boost for the current Resonator, and disappears after 3 hits. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Chaserazor 3 Moonlit Clouds, Sierra Gale Transform into a Chaserazor and perform a spinning attack that deals 110% Aero damage, followed by a slash that deals 165% Aero damage. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Chasm Guardian 3 Lingering Tunes, Rejuvenating Glow Transform into a Chasm Guardian and perform a leap strike that deals 182% Havoc damage. The current Resonator loses 10% of their HP after a successful hit. They periodically recover up to 10% if their maximum HP after 5 seconds. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Chirpuff 1 Sierra Gale, Sun-Sinking Eclipse Summon a Chirpuff that inflates and shoots forward a gust of wind 3 times. Each gust deals 24% Aero damage and pushes enemies backwards. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Crownless 4 Sun-Sinking Eclipse Transform into a Crownless and perform up to 4 consecutive attacks. The first 2 attacks deal 67% Havoc damage each, the 3rd attack deals 45% Havoc damage 2 times, and the 4th attack deals 75% Havoc damage 3 times. After transforming, the current Resonator's Havoc damage and Resonance Skill damage both increase by 12% for 15 seconds. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Cruisewing 1 Celestial Light, Moonlit Clouds, Rejuvenating Glow Summon a Cruisewing that restores HP for all current Resonators by 1% of their maximum HP plus an additional 80 HP. This can be done up to 4 times. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Cyan-Feathered Heron 3 Celestial Light, Sierra Gale Transform into a Cyan-Feathered Heron and charge at enemies, dealing 148% Aero damage. This Echo Ability interrupts enemy special skills upon dealing damage. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Diamondclaw 1 Lingering Tunes, Moonlit Clouds Transform into Diamondclaw and enter a defence state. Counterattack when this defence state is over, dealing 30% + 60 Physical damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Dreamless 4 Sun-Sinking Eclipse Transform into a Dreamless and perform up to 6 consecutive attacks that deal Havoc damage. The damage of this Echo Ability is increased during the first second after your Resonator releases their Resonance Liberation. Electro Predator 1 Molten Rift, Void Thunder Summon an Electro Predator to shoot the enemy 5 times. The first 4 shots deal 10.80% Electro damage, and the last deals 28.80% Electro damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Excarat 1 Freezing Frost, Sun-Sinking Eclipse Transform into an Excarat and tunnel underground. While tunneling, you can change your direction and are immune to damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Feilian Beringal 4 Sierra Gale Transform into a Feilian Beringal to perform a powerful kick. If the kick hits an enemy, you'll immediately perform a follow-up strike. The kick deals 106% Aero damage, and the follow-up strike deals 246% Aero damage. After the follow-up strike hits, the current Resonator's Aero damage increases by 12%, and their Heavy Attack damage increases by 12% for 15 seconds. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Fission Junrock 1 Moonlit Clouds, Rejuvenating Glow, Void Thunder Summon a Fission Junrock to create a Resonance effect that restores 2% HP to friendly characters. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Flautist 3 Lingering Tunes, Void Thunder Transform into a Flautist to continuously shoot Electro lasers, dealing 33.30% Electro damage for a total of 10 times. Every time you deal damage, you gain 1 Concerto Energy. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Fusion Dreadmane 1 Molten Rift, Rejuvenating Glow Summon a Fusion Dreadmane to strike the enemy, dealing 20% + 40 Fusion damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Fusion Prism 1 Freezing Frost, Lingering Tunes, Molten Rift Summon a Fusion Prism to fire a crystal shard, dealing 20% + 40 Fusion damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Fusion Warrior 1 Molten Rift, Sierra Gale, Void Thunder Transform into a Fusion Warrior to launch a block counterattack. If the counterattack successfully hits, the cooldown of this skill will be reduced by 70%, and 180% Fusion damage will be dealt. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Viridblaze Saurian 3 Molten Rift, Moonlit Clouds Summon a Viridblaze Saurian to continuously spit fire, dealing 15.70% Fusion damage 10 times. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Glacio Predator 1 Celestial Light, Freezing Frost Summon a Glacio Predator to throw an ice spear, dealing 28.80% Glacio damage on a hit. The spear will charge, dealing 2.88% Glacio damage up to 10 times, and explode, dealing 14.40% Glacio damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Glacio Prism 1 Freezing Frost, Moonlit Clouds, Sun-Sinking Eclipse Summon a Glacio Prism that continuously fires three crystal shards, each dealing 24% Glacio damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Gulpuff 1 Celestial Light, Freezing Frost Summon a Gulpuff that blows bubbles 5 times, dealing 14.40% Glacio damage with each hit. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Havoc Dreadmane 3 Molten Rift, Sun-Sinking Eclipse Transform into Havoc Dreadmane to perform tail strikes up to 2 times. Each strike deals 87.90% Havoc damage. An additional strike can be performed on a successful hit, dealing 58.60% Havoc damage. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Havoc Prism 1 Celestial Light, Sun-Sinking Eclipse, Void Thunder Summon a Havoc Prism to fire 5 crystal shards, each dealing 14.40% Havoc damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Havoc Warrior 1 Celestial Light, Sun-Sinking Eclipse Transform into a Havoc Warrior to attack up to 3 times, dealing 107.33% Havoc damage on each successful hit. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Hoartoise 1 Celestial Light, Freezing Frost Transform into a Hoartoise and slowly restore HP. Use this Echo skill again to exit the transformation state. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Hoochief 3 Rejuvenating Glow, Sierra Gale Transform into aHoochief and palm strike the enemies, dealing 149% Aero damage on a hit. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Hooscamp 1 Lingering Tunes, Sierra Gale Transform into a Hooscamp Flinger and pounce on enemies, dealing 30% + 60 Aero damage on a hit. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Impermanence Heron 4 Moonlit Clouds Transform into an Impermanence Heron to fly up and land on an enemy, dealing 314% Havoc damage. Once the attack lands on an enemy, the current Resonator regains 10 Resonance Energy. If the current Resonator uses their Outro Skill within the next 15 seconds, the next Resonator will receive a 12% damage boost for 15 seconds. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Inferno Rider 4 Molten Rift Transform into an Inferno Rider to launch up to 3 slashes in a row. The slashes deal 165%, 165%, and 214% Fusion damage respectively. After the final hit, the current Resonator's Fusion damage and Basic Attack damage both increase by 12% for 15 seconds. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Lampylumen Myriad 4 Freezing Frost Transform into a Lampylumen Myriad to perform up to 3 attacks in a row. The first two strikes deal 112% and 134% Glacio damage respectively, and the final strike deals 201% Glacio damage. Enemies will be frozen on a successful hit. Each hit increases the current Resonator's Glacio damage by 4% and their Resonance Skill damage by 4% for 15 seconds, stacking up to 3 times. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Mech Abomination 4 Lingering Tunes Summon a Mech Abomination to attack enemies in front of you, dealing 36.40% Electro damage. After this strike hits, you can deal additional attacks to charge the Mech Abomination, which will unleash 200% Electro damage once fully charged. After using this Ability, the current Resonator's Attack increases by 15 for 25 seconds. Any damage dealt by the Mech Abomination is considered Outro Skill damage. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Mourning Aix 4 Celestial Light Transform into a Mourning Aix and perform 2 claw attacks in a row. Each attack deals 110% and 166% Spectro damage respectively. After the transformation, increase the current Resonator's Spectro damage and Resonance Liberation damage by 12% for 15 seconds. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Rocksteady Guardian 3 Celestial Light, Rejuvenating Glow Transform into a Rocksteady Guardian and enter a defensive stance. If attacked, you will counterattack and deal Spectro damage based on 5.18% of the current Resonator's's maximum HP. If attacked by an enemy's special skill, you'll interrupt the skill and unleash 2 follow-up attacks, with each attack dealing Spectro damage based on 3.45% of the current Resonator's maximum HP. These follow-up attacks simultaneously launch 3 ground-breaking waves, each inflicting Spectro damage based on 2.87% of the current Resonator's maximum HP. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Roseshroom 3 Freezing Frost, Sun-Sinking Eclipse Summon a Roseshroom to fire a laser, dealing 35.67% Havoc damage up to 3 times. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Sabyr Boar 1 Freezing Frost, Moonlit Clouds, Sierra Gale Summon a Sabyr Boar to headbutt an enemy into the air, dealing 20% + 40 Physical damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Snip Snap 1 Lingering Tunes, Molten Rift, Rejuvenating Glow Summon a Snip Snap to throw fireballs at the enemy, dealing 20% + 40 Fusion damage on a hit. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Spearback 3 Lingering Tunes, Moonlit Clouds Summon a Spearback to perform 5 consecutive attacks. The first 4 attacks deal 18.73% Physical damage, and the last deals 32.10% Physical damage. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Spectro Prism 1 Celestial Light, Molten Rift, Void Thunder Summon a Spectro Prism to fire a laser that hits the enemy up to 8 times, dealing 9% Spectro damage each hit. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Stonewall Bracer 3 Moonlit Clouds, Rejuvenating Glow Transform into Stonewall Bracer and charge forward, dealing 70.40% Physical damage on a hit and 105.60% Physical damage on a final smash. Upon transformation, the current Resonator gains a shield of 10% of their max HP. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Tambourinist 3 Freezing Frost, Sun-Sinking Eclipse Summon a Tambourinist that periodically emits Melodies of Annihilation. Friendly characters hit with Melodies of Annihilation deal 9% extra Havoc damage with their attacks, up to 10 times. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Tempest Mephis 4 Void Thunder Transform into a Tempest Mephis to perform tail swing attacks followed by a claw attack. The lightning strike summoned by the tail swing deals 59% Electro damage, while the claw attack deals 158% Electro damage. After the claw attack hits, the current Resonator's Electro damage and Heavy Attack damage increases by 12% for 15 seconds. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Thundering Mephis 4 Void Thunder Transform into a Thundering Mephis, engaging in a rapid assault of up to 6 strikes. The first 5 strikes deal 50% Electro damage each, while the final strike inflicts 249% Electro damage and creates thunder that causes an additional 41% Electro damage. After the final hit, the current Resonator's Electro damage and Resonance Liberation damage increases by 12% for 15 seconds. Cooldown: 25 seconds. Tick Tack 1 Lingering Tunes, Rejuvenating Glow, Sun-Sinking Eclipse Summon a Tick Tack that charges and bites the enemy. The charge attack deals 43% Havoc damage and the bite deals 54% Havoc damage. The attack reduces the enemy's Vibration Strength by up to 5% for 5 seconds. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Traffic Illuminator 1 Molten Rift, Sierra Gale, Void Thunder Summon a Traffic Illuminator, immobilising enemies for up to 1 second. The immobilisation is lifted when the enemy is hit. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Vanguard Junrock 1 Lingering Tunes, Rejuvenating Glow, Void Thunder Summon a Vanguard Junrock that charges forward, dealing 20% + 40 Physical damage to enemies in its path. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Violet-Feathered Heron 3 Molten Rift, Void Thunder Transform into a Violet-Feathered Heron and enter a defensive stance. You will automatically counterattack at the end of the defensive stance, dealing 180% Electro Damage. If attacked during the defensive stance, you will counterattack in advance and recover 5 Concerto Energy. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Whiff Whaff 1 Moonlit Clouds, Rejuvenating Glow, Sierra Gale Summon a Whiff Whaff that triggers an air explosion, dealing 32.10% Aero damage and producing a Low-Pressure Zone. The zone pulls enemies towards its center for 2 seconds, dealing 12.48% Aero damage up to 6 times. Cooldown: 15 seconds. Young Viridblaze Saurian 1 Lingering Tunes, Molten Rift, Void Thunder Transform into a Young Viridblaze Saurian to rest in place and slowly restore HP. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Young Roseshroom 1 Sierra Gale, Sun-Sinking Eclipse Summon a Baby Roseshroom that fires a laser, dealing 24% + 48 Havoc damage. Cooldown: 8 seconds. Zig Zag 1 Celestial Light, Lingering Tunes, Moonlit Clouds Summon a Zig Zag that denotates Spectro energy, dealing 20% + 40 Spectro damage and creating a Stagnation Zone that lasts 1.8 seconds. Cooldown: 8 seconds.

Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Currently, there are six Phantom Echoes available in Wuthering Waves:

Phantom Feilian Beringal

Phantom Hoartoise

Phantom Impermanence Heron

Phantom Mourning Aix

Phantom Rocksteady Guardian

Phantom Thundering Mephis

Phantom Echoes are often casually referred to as "Shiny" Echoes to denote their rarity. They have the same stats as their regular counterparts, but very low drop rates. At this moment in Wuthering Waves, Phantom Echoes are basically just collectible cosmetic skins, but they're worth hunting for if there's a Phantom version of a particular Echo that you like.

Echo Cost in Wuthering Waves

Echoes in Wuthering Waves are divided up into the following three Cost tiers:

1 Cost (Common, representing monsters you can easily find in the overworld)

(Common, representing monsters you can easily find in the overworld) 3 Cost (Elite, representing tougher monsters)

(Elite, representing tougher monsters) 4 Cost (Overlord/Calamity, representing bosses)

We've got quite a few Havoc Dreadmanes at our disposal here. They look cool, and they're an Elite 3 Cost Echo, too! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

As you might expect, 1 Cost Echoes are fairly commonplace and average in their capabilities, while 3 and 4 Cost Echoes are much stronger.

Echoes act as the equivalent of armour in Wuthering Waves, and each Resonator can equip 5 Echoes each. The Cost value of the Echoes on each Resonator must add up to 12, though in the early game you'll be limited to 10.

You can only use the Echo Ability of the Echo that you have in your main equipment slot, while the Echoes in the other four slots will confer stat boosts. Because of this, a common strategy for outfitting your Resonator and making the most of these limitations is 4-3-3-1-1. This means you'll equip a 4 Cost Overlord/Calamity Echo as your main, then two 3 Cost Elite Echoes, and finally two 1 Cost Common Echoes. This will allow you to make the most of a varied skillset, with a big Overlord/Calamity Echo Ability at your disposal as well as some helpful boosts courtesy of Elite and Common Echoes.

A glimpse of the Echo equipment menu. Notice how there's an elite 4 Cost Echo in the main equipment slot, and lesser Echoes in the others. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Echo Stats in Wuthering Waves

Each Echo has a Main Stat, a Secondary Main Stat, and 6 Substats. Main Stats and Secondary Main Stats are viewable when you first obtain an Echo and will increase as you level up your Echo. Substats work differently and must be unlocked.

Main Stats in Wuthering Waves

Main Stats are randomised. You can expect to see one of the following percantage boosts as a Main Stat, dependending on the Cost of your Echo:

1 Cost (Common): HP%, ATK%, DEF%

(Common): HP%, ATK%, DEF% 3 Cost (Elite): HP%, ATK%, DEF%, Energy Regen%, Attribute DMG% (ie: Aero, Electro, etc)

(Elite): HP%, ATK%, DEF%, Energy Regen%, Attribute DMG% (ie: Aero, Electro, etc) 4 Cost (Elite): Overlord/Calamity: HP%, ATK%, DEF% Crit Rate%, Crit DMG%, Healing Bonus%

Secondary Main Stats in Wuthering Waves

Secondary Main Stats are not randomised. You'll always see a boost to one of the following values as a Secondary Main Stat, depending on the Cost of your Echo:

1 Cost (Common): Flat HP

(Common): Flat HP 3 Cost (Elite): Flat ATK

(Elite): Flat ATK 4 Cost (Elite): Flat ATK

Substats in Wuthering Waves

Here's the very radical Infero Rider, a former boss. Take note of its Main Stat, its Secondary Main Stat, and its 5 substats, all of which have been unlocked. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Each Echo in Wuthering Waves can potentially have 5 Substats listed beneath the Main Stat and Secondary Main Stat on the menu screen. Only one Substat is randomly generated whenever you obtain an Echo, giving you a boost to one of the following values:

Flat HP

Flat ATK

Flat DEF

HP%

ATK%

DEF%

Crit Rate%

Crit DMG%

Basic Attack DMG Bonus%

Heavy Attack DMG Bonus%

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus%

Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus

A new Substat will become unlockable every 5 levels that your Echo acquires. You'll need to acquire materials to facilitate the unlocking process (which is referred to in-game as Echo Tuning), and the Substats you get are randomised - so there's quite a lot of incentive to keep farming for Echoes to get the best possible Stat combinations.

Echo Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves

Chaserazor, another wild-looking Echo that appears to be part spider, part destroyed car. Notice that it has Sierra Gale as its Sonata Effect. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Sonata Effects are set bonuses that Echoes possess, and act as the equivalent of armour sets. Every Echo has at least Sonata Effect. If you equip Echoes that share the same Sonata Effect in pairs of 2 or groups of 5, you'll receive one of the following 2 Set or 5 Set passive stat boosts:

Sonata Effect 2 Set stat boost 5 Set stat boost Celestial Light Spectro damage increased by 10%. When using the Intro Skill, Spectro damage increases by 30% for 15 seconds. Endless Resonance ATK increased by 10%. When on the field, ATK increases by 5% every 1.5 seconds. This effect can stack up to four times. Exiting Attack damage increases by 60%. Freezing Frost Glacio damage increased by 10% After using Basic Attack or Heavy Attack, Glacio damage is increased by 10%. This effect can be stacked three times, lasting 15 seconds. Havoc Eclipse Havoc damage increased by 10%. After using Basic Attack or Heavy Attack, Havoc damage increases by 7.5%. This effect can stack up to four times, lasting 15 seconds. Molten Rift Fusion damage increased by 10%. After using Resonance Skill, Fusion damage is increased by 30%, lasting 15 seconds. Moonlit Clouds Energy Regen increased by 10%. After using Outro Skill, the ATK of the next Resonator to enter the field increases by 22.5%, lasting 15 seconds. Rejuvenating Glow Healing Bonus increased by 10%. When performing the Outro Skill, the ATK of the entire team's Resonators increases by 15%, lasting 30 seconds. Sierra Gale Aero damage increased by 10%. When using the Intro Skill, Aero damage increases by 30% for 15 seconds. Void Thunder Electro damage increased by 10%. After using Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill, Electro damage is increased by 15%. This effect can be stacked twice, each lasting 15 seconds.

That finishes our rundown of all Echoes in Wuthering Waves, along with the foundational info on their Costs, Stats, and Sonata Effects. If you're on the hunt for information on all of the game's characters, head on over to our list of all Resonators. Pick the ones that strike a chord within you, and get ready to elevate their skillset with the best Echoes!