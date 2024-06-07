Wuthering Waves Jiyan best build

Looking for the best build for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves? Jiyan takes the stage in Wuthering Waves as the first pullable Banner character. He's a strong DPS Resonator who can take on both single targets and crowds, and pulling him will instantly give you a pivotal frontliner who'll summon radical dragons whenever he delivers an attack. There's no reason not to go and use Jiyan - as one of the top Resonators of the game, he's simply too good to ignore.

In this guide, we'll explain the best build for Jiyan and also offer a breakdown of his skillset.

Wuthering Waves best Jiyan build

This dashing Wuthering Waves posterboy deserves to be on a Banner, for sure. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Jiyan is a 5-Star Aero Resonator who uses a Broadblade. Once you've pulled him, outfit him with the following gear and team composition:

Best weapon: Verdant Summit The 5-Star Broadblade Verdant Summit is tailor-made for Jiyan and is essentially his calling card weapon. It'll raise his Critical damage and buff all of his Resonance effects. When Jiyan uses his Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation while wielding this blade, his Basic and Heavy Attack damage bumps up by 24%.

Best main Echo: Feilian Beringal You'll want a good Aero Echo to complement Jiyan's considerable skills. The Feilian Beringal is the best option, as it delivers multiple potent Aero hits before buffing the current Resonator's Aero and Heavy Attack damage by 12%.

Best Echo Sonata Effect: Sierra Gale Go for the 5 Set Sierra Gale Sonata Effect when outfitting Jiyan, as it'll increase his Aero damage by 30% for 15 seconds whenever he uses his Intro Skill to tag into a fight.

Best teammates: Mortefi, Verina With Jiyan leading the charge as the lead DPS hitter on your team, a strong sub DPS choice like Mortefi can help support him with firearm action from afar. Verina is the best support character you could hope to have Jiyan's back, though Baizhi also works in a pinch if you haven't managed to pull Verina yet.



Jiyan skills in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan active skills

Jiyan has the following active skills at his disposal:

Skill Type Name Effect Basic Attack Lone Lance Jiyan slashes up to 5 times consecutively, dealing Aero damage. The Heavy Attack and Mid-Air Attack versions of this skill consume Stamina. Jiyan can hold his Basic Attack while making a Heavy Attack to activate Windborne Strike, which deals more Aero damage after the Heavy Attack ends. Alternately, he can release his Basic Attack during his Heavy Attack to activate Abyssal Slash, which also deals more Aero damage after the Heavy Attack ends. If Jiyan uses Windborne Strike in mid-air, he activates Banner of Triumph, dealing additional Aero damage. Resonance Skill Windqueller Jiyan dashes forward, dealing Aero damage along the way. This skill can be used in mid-air. Resonance Liberation Emerald Storm: Prelude Jiyan enters Qingloong Mode, which grants him a boost to Anti-Interruption. His Basic Attack, Heavy Attack, and Dodge Counter are also replaced with Lance of Qingloong, which allows Jiyan to perform up to 3 continuous attacks, dealing Aero damage each time. This is considered Heavy Attack damage. Intro Skill Tactical Strike Jiyan tags in, piercing a target in mid-air and dealing Aero damage. Outro Skill Discipline Jiyan tags out, and when the next Resonator's Heavy Attack hits a target, Jiyan summons Qingloong to aid them. Qingloong deals Aero damage equal to 313.40% of Jiyan's Attack stat. This lasts for 8 seconds, and can be triggered once every second up to 2 times.

Jiyan passive skills

Jiyan has the following passive skills at his disposal:

Skill Type Name Effect Forte Circuit Qingloong at War Jiyan can hold up to 60 stacks of a resource called Resolve. He gains Resolve when Lone Lance and Tactical Strike hit, and his Resolve gradually decreases if he does not continue attacking targets. Whenever Jiyan has 30 or more Resolve and activates Windqueller, he consumes his Resolve to increase the damage of Windqueller by 20%. When Jiyan is in Qingloong Mode, the damage of Windqueller is increased by 20% and no longer consumes Resolve. Additionally, when Jiyan has 30 or more Resolve and activates Emerald Storm: Prelude, he casts Emerald Storm: Finale, consuming his Resolve to deal Aero damage that is considered Heavy Attack damage. Inherent Skill Heavenly Balance After casting Tactical Strike, Jiyan's Attack is increased by 10% for 15 seconds. Inherent Skill Tempest Taming When Jiyan hits a target, his Critical damage is increased by 12% for 8 seconds.

Jiyan Resonance Chain skills

If you pull multiple copies of Jiyan, you can unlock new nodes on Jiyan's Resonance Chain, acquiring the following skills:

Resonance Chain Node Name Effect Node One Benevolence Jiyan can use Windqueller one additional time, and its Resolve cost is decreased by 15. Node Two Versatility When activating Tactical Strike, Jiyan gains 30 Resolve and his Attack is increased by 28% for 15 seconds. This can be triggered once every 15 seconds. Node Three Spectation When activating Windqueller, Emerald Storm: Prelude, Emerald Storm: Finale or Tactical Strike, Jiyan's Critical rate is increased by 16% and his Critical damage is increased by 32% for 8 seconds. Node Four Prudence When activating Emerald Storm: Prelude or Emerald Storm: Finale, the Heavy Attack damage bonus of all team members is increased by 25% for 30 seconds. Node Five Resolution The damage multiplier of Discipline is increased by 120%. When Jiyan attacks a target, his Attack increases by 3% for 8 seconds, stacking up to 15 times. This effect is immediately maxed out after Jiyan uses Tactical Strike. Node Six Fortitude Whenever Jiyan uses a Heavy Attack, Tactical Strike, or Windqueller, he gains one stack of Momentum. This stacks up to 2 times. Emerald Storm: Finale consumes all stacks of Momentum, and each stack increases the damage multipler by 120%.

How to use Jiyan in Wuthering Waves

Here's Jiyan, looking mighty cool with Qingloong floating around him. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Jiyan, along with Calcharo, is one of the best DPS dealers in Wuthering Waves at the moment. While he arguably isn't as skilled at taking down single targets as Calcharo, he makes up for this with some actual area of effect attacks. You're going to be cleaning up the field with Jiyan, in other words, and should always strive to max out his Forte Gauge to activate his Resonance Liberation skill, Emerald Storm: Prelude. Once Jiyan enters Qingloong Mode, he becomes a true beast as the green swirls of a jade dragon surround him.

You're also going to want Jiyan to use his Intro Skill Tactical Strike as much as possible, since it's a nice way to generate Resolve. Once you've gathered enough Resolve, his Resonance Liberation skill becomes Emerald Storm: Finale, which deals even more Heavy Attack Aero damage. This is why Jiyan works best with a strong sub DPS like Mortefi, since even though he's a great damage dealer on his own, you'll need to swap him in and out of the battle field from time to time to make use of his potential.

That's it for Jiyan's best build in Wuthering Waves.