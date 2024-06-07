Want to know how to use the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves? The Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves is a useful machine developed by the Huanglong Academy that your Resonator can interact with to craft useful items.

Once you learn the intricacies of using the Synthesizer, you'll be able to supply you and your teammates with stat boosts and other handy things. It can feel a little complicated at first, but by following our guide below on where to find the Synthesizer and how to use it, you'll get your head around it in no time.

Where to find the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves

Before you can use the Synthesizer, you'll need to find one. There is a Synthesizer based at the Academy in Jinzhou. If you're not already in Jinzhou, the best way to get there is to fast travel to the nearby Resonance Beacons, or better yet the Resonance Nexus in Jinzhou that will also heal you and your team.

Find the Synthesizer at the Academy in Jinzhou to interact with it. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

How to use the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves

Once you've located the Synthesizer, simply approach it and interact with it to open the Synthesizer menu. In this menu, crafting is divided into three sub-categories. These are:

Potion Making: to craft healing, resistant, stat boosting, and other enhancing items.

to craft healing, resistant, stat boosting, and other enhancing items. Constructing: to craft other materials or specifically ones for weapon enhancements.

to craft other materials or specifically ones for weapon enhancements. Purification: to craft other materials for upgrades and skill boosts.

Much like learning how to cook food, when you navigate between the sub-menus, you'll be able to select the item you'd like to craft and it'll advise you the materials you need to make it. It'll also tell you what the item will provide for you.

There's an abundance of choice for crafting useful items on the Synthesizer. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

If you've got all the required materials for an item, you'll be able to select the Synthesize button at the bottom of the screen. You can also use the slider to create multiple items in one go, if you've got enough materials to do so.

Note: The Synthesizer is on a timer and will refresh occasionally, meaning if you've got the right materials to make an item on offer, you should do so immediately rather than waiting. Just in case it disappears. The Refresh Time is stated underneath the items in the Menu.

Again, like cooking, you can raise your Proficiency in using the Synthesizer. The more you Synthesize, the more points you collect to level up and unlock rewards. For the Synthesizer, there are five levels:

Novice Pharmacist

Assistant Pharmacist

Practitioner's Doctor

Expert Pharmacist

Master Pharmacist

You can keep a track of your ranking under the Synthesize Level section in the Synthesizer menu. This will also tell you how much more Proficiency you need to make it to the next level.

That's everything you need to know about using the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves. As with any RPG, you'll need to focus on exploring and gathering materials to utilize the Synthesizer. You'll stumble upon many materials while you're out farming Echoes or while you're busy raising your Union EXP and Union Level. These tasks all work hand-in-hand, so being clued up across the board will ease your time in Wuthering Waves.