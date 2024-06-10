8 Wuthering Waves combat tips and tricks

Looking for combat tips and tricks to use in Wuthering Waves? Considering Wuthering Waves is an open-world RPG, it should come as no surprise that combat is at the forefront. Laced throughout the game, you'll come up against an abundance of enemies as you explore, while you're tackling quests, and especially when you opt to take down the World Bosses to reap the rewards. To make sure you win these important battles, you'll need some tips and tricks and thankfully, you're in the right place.

Below, we'll guide you through some strategic pointers on how to dominate any battlefield you find yourself in. It's hard work, but these 8 combat tips and tricks in Wuthering Waves will be sure to make it that little bit easier.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Wuthering Waves best combat tips and tricks

Get to grips with the combat system Read the enemy tutorials Equip the best gear Build your team Fight everything Practice your parry Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge Equip Echo Abilities

1. Get to grips with the combat system

Focusing on levelling up your Skills will make you stronger in combat. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

The combat system in Wuthering Waves is intricate and the best piece of advice we can give you is to make sure you learn everything you can about it first. We'd opt for a mix of learning by doing and learning by reading our guides, including Intro and Outro Skills, Concerto Skills, the Forte Circuit, and Resonance Liberation and Energy. Learning the best ways to deal damage, how to time your attacks for the best results, and how to level up your Skills as you progress through the game will ensure you have the most rewarding combat experience. Fight enemies or use the Training Simulation to practice.

2. Read the enemy tutorials

Read up about your enemies and you'll know how to hit them where it hurts. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

There's an easy way to get better informed about your enemies and that's a little more reading. This time, Wuthering Waves' handy tutorials. In your Terminal, you'll find Tutorials centered in the middle of the menu. Under Tutorials, you can select New Enemies from the left-hand side and here you'll find a list of every enemy you've encountered and some helpful information about them. For example, it'll teach you that the Traffic Illuminator can put Resonators in a stagnant state, or that for tackling World Boss Feilian Beringal, it suggests getting to higher ground to avoid its ground shock attacks. These are all useful things to know, so spend some time reading them.

3. Equip the best gear

Equip your Resonator with the best gear, because, why wouldn't you? | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

While we feel this may go without saying, we're going to make sure we say it anyway. As with any RPG, you'll unlock better gear as you progress through the game. For Wuthering Waves then, make sure you're continuously spending the time to look at the gear you've gathered, the attributes they can offer you, and then take some time to trial different pieces of gear on your Resonator. You can have the combat system down perfectly, but having all the gear and no idea works both ways.

4. Build your team

Build a team that covers all the areas of combat from attack, to defence, to healing. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

You have the opportunity to slot three characters into your team - yourself and two others. From the very beginning, you'll have access to Yangyang, but your options will grow as you play and also as you pull Banners. You can build up to five different team setups in your Terminal, each one focusing on a different skillset, if you wish.

So, while you work your way through Wuthering Waves, take a look at the different characters you have on offer with our Resonator tier list to plan out who you'd like to get your hands on. Building a team that play complementary roles with one another means you'll have attack, defense, and healing covered on the battlefield.

5. Fight everything

Fight all the enemies you come across to practice your skills and absorb Echoes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

You won't get better, unless you practice. While you can enter Simulation Training, as mentioned in tip one, there's no better way than taking on every battle situation you may stumble upon whilst you explore Solaris-3. Fighting everything will also higher your chances of finding Echoes, which we'll get into more in our final tip. As you find Echoes, you'll also level up your Echo Terminal and Data Bank level making it possible to come across even rarer finds.

6. Practice your parry

Time your parry with the Weakness Halo, when the two gold rings align. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

If you've read any of our World Boss battle guides from Crownless to Inferno Rider, you'll have certainly heard about part of the Evasion Mechanism in Wuthering Waves, the parry. When an enemy is about to unleash an attack, they show the Weakness Halo, two gold rings of light that, when lined up together, mean they're about to make their punishing move. It's at that point that you unleash your parry. By mastering these well-timed counterattacks, you've got a great way of depleting your enemy's Vibration Strength and, ultimately, their HP. So, learn how to use them well.

7. Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge

Dodge your way out of damage and plan your next timely move. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

While parrying is a superior evasion technique due to its ability to deal damage with a counterattack, dodging is also essential. You don't always want to act the hero. If you keep trying to barrage your enemy with attacks, no doubt you'll get hurt in the process. Once you learn your enemy's fighting pattern, you can use dodge as a great way to get away from trouble and regroup your thoughts. There's a lot to be said about great timing, especially in Wuthering Waves.

8. Equip Echo Abilities

Each Echo comes with unique abilities. The more you catch, the more you've got to choose from. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

You'll need to implement a combination of all the previous tips and tricks to bolster your choice of Echo Abilities that you can equip. The more you battle, the more Echoes you unlock, and the more impressive the abilities you'll be able to assign to your team. Echo Abilities may add something to your current combat or transform you into a version of the Echo entirely, but whatever it does, it's sure to buff your character. Make sure to read what each Echo can do and test them out to see what works best for you.

While we can give you 8 combat tips and tricks in Wuthering Waves, there's always more to learn. Take all the Resonators and their Attributes, for example, with nearly 20 to learn about, they'll form another key part of your experience. Or perhaps you want to learn how to use the Synthesizer to craft items, or how to cook food. There's plenty more to know that'll change your game up for the better.