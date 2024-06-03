Wuthering Waves: Resonance Liberation and Energy explained

Want to learn about Resonance Energy and Liberation in Wuthering Waves? Wuthering Waves has a combat system that's more in-depth compared to other gacha RPGs, which means there are more skills and stats to master. Amid all of these skills, one of the best ways to maximize damage is by focusing on your characters' Resonance Liberations, which deal large amounts of damage (or occasionally healing) and just might be what you need to finish a tough fight.

There are a few things worth getting the hang of to get the most use out of your Liberation. Here's everything you'll need to know about Resonance Energy and Liberation in Wuthering Waves, including what they are, how to use your Liberation, and how to increase Energy Regen.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What are Resonance Energy and Liberation in Wuthering Waves?

In Wuthering Waves, Resonance Energy is the energy that charges your character's Resonance Liberation, also known as an ultimate or burst. You'll gain Energy as you deal damage to enemies, with more powerful attacks (like skills) dealing more damage and therefore gaining more Energy.

Each character has a different Liberation, so if you're not sure which icon represents your current character's, you can head to the Team page, click your character, and familiarize yourself with their Liberation.

To use your Liberation, first check if it's charged by checking the icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. (If it's charged, it'll pulse. If not, its progress is indicated by the ring around the icon.) Once it's charged, press the corresponding button to use it. A few Resonators (like Baizhi) have healing-focused Liberations, but when using a damage-focused Liberation, you'll also want to position yourself near enemies to make sure you're getting the most possible damage out of your Liberation.

How to increase Energy Regen in Wuthering Waves

Each character has an Energy Regen stat (found in the Resonators page) that defines how quickly their Liberation regenerates. If you want to constantly use your burst, Energy Regen is one of the most important stats to focus on upgrading. This stat will start out at 100%, but you can scale it by equipping Echoes or weapons with added Energy Regen.

There are also a few character-specific ways to increase Resonance Energy. Currently, Yangyang is the only character with an Energy Regen skill — hers lets the next active character recover 4 Resonance Energy per second. A few characters also have unlockable nodes (obtainable by rolling duplicates of these characters) that impact Resonance Energy — Yangyang's heavy attack helps her recover her own Resonance Energy when landed, and Encore restores her Resonance Energy when using her basic attack or skill. It's also likely that Wuthering Waves might add more skills and nodes that impact Resonance Energy and Liberation as more characters are rolled out!

That's all the info we've got on Resonance Energy and Liberation in Wuthering Waves. Now that you've learned how to master your characters' bursts, you can improve the damage they deal by grabbing some new Echoes and leveling up your Resonator!