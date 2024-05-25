Looking for a tier list of the Echoes in Wuthering Waves? Echoes are the collectible fragments of defeated creatures Wuthering Waves, and they help Kuro Games' new entry in the gacha space stand out from the competition. You'll farm Echoes from all the monsters you defeat in Wuthering Waves, including bosses, and Echoes also serve as makeshift armour, augmenting the abilities of each character on your team. With over 50 Echoes at your disposal and tonnes of ways to mix and match them with your Resonators, there's a lot of choice on display.

Ranking each Echo is an ongoing experience, especially as Wuthering Waves' meta evolves. In this guide, we've organised an Echo tier list to help you figure out which monsters to prioritise for your team.

Wuthering Waves: Echoes tier list

The following tier list contains Wuthering Waves' Echoes, ranked in terms of how useful their abilities are for Resonators. This info is largely based on Wuthering Waves' second closed beta, and we'll update this list accordingly with new information as the game's meta changes.

S-Tier Crownless, Chaserazor Cyan-Feathered Heron, Diamondclaw, Dreamless, Fission Junrock, Fusion Warrior, Havoc Prism, Inferno Rider, Roseshroom, Sabyr Boar, Snip Snap, Spectro Prism, Stonewall Bracer, Tick Tack, Traffic Illuminator, Vanguard Junrock, Whiff Whaff, Viridblaze Saurian, Zig Zag A-Tier Autopuppet Scout, Bell-Borne Geochelone, Chasm Guardian, Electro Predator, Excarat, Feilian Beringal, Flautist, Fusion Dreadmane, Young Viridblaze Saurian, Glacio Prism, Gulpuff, Havoc Dreadmane, Havoc Warrior, Hoochief, Mech Abomination, Rocksteady Guardian, Spearback, Tambourinist, Tempest Mephis, Thundering Mephis B-Tier Cruisewing, Fusion Prism, Glacio Predator, Hoartoise, Hooscamp, Impermanence Heron, Lampylumen Myriad, Mourning Aix, Violet-Feathered Heron C-Tier Aero Predator, Chirpuff, Young Roseshroom

For more information on all these Echoes and their respective Cost, Sonata Effects, and Abilities, check out our guide to all Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

Best Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Determining the best Echoes in Wuthering Waves is a subjective process that depends heavily on which of the game's nearly 20 Resonators you're prioritising. But the following five Echoes, all in our S-Tier ranking above, are excellent choices for a starting player and include some of my personal favourites.

Crownless

Those wings, that appearance! This guy looks badass, but you can still steal his Echo like every other monster. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Crownless is an intimidating boss, and their abilities as a 4-Cost Echo prove that they shouldn't be messed with. By activating a Crownless Echo, you'll transform into this terrifying creature and deal up to 4 consecutive attacks, inflicting Havoc damage. Your active Resonator will also receive a nice 15-second buff of 12% for their Havoc damage and Resonance Skill damage. This makes Crownless an easy pair-up with Danjin, who specialises in the Havoc Attribute and happens to be one of the best Resonators in Wuthering Waves.

Chaserazor

Watch out, that car isn't what it appears to be... | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Chaserazor is a wonderfully bizarre Echo design. It's a broken-down car with spider legs! And it's an awesome Echo pick, unleashing a spinning attack that hits for 110% Aero damage, followed by another slash that deals 165% Aero damage. This is a solid Echo to take out crowds and is a good pairing for a Resonator who can deal AoE damage, like Jianxin. Other Resonators specialising in Aero techniques who would pair well with Chaserazor include Jiyan or Yangyang.

Fusion Warrior

Fusion Warrior might be a lowly 1-Cost Echo, but it's an effective one that looks cool. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

The Fusion Warrior's sleek appearance and serrated arms make it one of the more visually striking low-level enemies in Wuthering Waves, and it's an excellent 1-Cost Echo on top of that. These warriors will serve you well in the early game if you like to take the defensive route, as they're all about counterattacking and unleashing a handy 180% Fusion damage. Even after your Resonators have collected much more powerful Echoes, Fusion Warriors are still handy to equip on any character with the Fusion Attribute, such as Chixia or Encore, or the Electro Attribute, such as Calcharo or Yinlin.

Inferno Rider

Without a doubt, Inferno Rider possesses one of the best Echo designs in all of Wuthering Waves. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

I'm immediately partial to Inferno Rider, as it resembles a demonic version of Ghost Rider and lets your team steamroll through Wuthering Waves' landscapes on a flaming bike. The visual appearance is doing a lot here, but Inferno Rider is also a solid Echo choice who deals increasingly more powerful slash attacks, ending with 214% Fusion damage. Inferno Rider also bumps up your current Resonator's Fusion damage and Basic Attack damage by 12% for 15 seconds, making them a good pick for Fusion Resonators like Encore and Chixia, but also any members of your team in general.

Violet-Feathered Heron

For hefty Electro damage, the Violet-Feathered Heron is a sizzling choice. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves' various Herons were much-liked picks in the various closed beta events leading up to launch, and they're still all-around excellent Echoes now that the full game has released. My preference goes to the Violet-Feathered Hero, which lets you unleash counterattacks for 180% Electro Damage and recover 5 Concerto Energy if you're attacked in advance. Pair the Violet-Feathered Heron with Electro Resonators like Yinlin or Yuanwu, or a Resonator like Encore who doesn't have much in the way of defensive parry options.

That concludes our look at the best Echoes in Wuthering Waves.