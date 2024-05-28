Looking to level up your Resonator fast in Wuthering Waves? Open-world gacha RPG Wuthering Waves is an expansive game offering players the chance to embark on a long, winding journey with progression at the fore. For this, there's a vast range of systems for your Resonator to master from combat, like your Concerto Skills and Intro and Outro Skills, to farming Echoes, to regenerating Waveplates, and more.

Leveling up your Resonator is integral to progressing through Wuthering Waves and, if you can figure out how to do it fast, then you'll get deeper into the rich, and rare, content available. Follow this guide to learn the best ways to level up your Resonator fast in Wuthering Waves.

How to level up your Resonator fast in Wuthering Waves

Here are the best ways to level up your Resonator as quickly as possible in Wuthering Waves:

Focus on Main Quests and Side Quests

Level up your Union EXP and Union Level

Do your daily Activity Quests

Spend Waveplates wisely

Farm Echoes

As with any RPG, Wuthering Waves' Main Quests will help you progress, as well as offering you the chance to unlock important mechanics and rewards along the way. In other words, you can't level up your Resonator if you don't play the actual game set out for you. Plus, as you're journeying through the Main Quest, Side Quests will pop up littered throughout Solaris-3 that will give you great rewards too. All the Quests that you complete in Wuthering Waves will grant you bundles of experience.

This leads us nicely into our next point; leveling up your Union EXP and Union Level. While we've got you covered in our how to gain Union EXP and Union Level fast guide, we'll lay out the basics for your progression here. To gain Union EXP, you need to complete Main Quests and Side Quests, tacet fields, simulations, and explore the open-world.

By doing so, you'll earn copious amounts of Union EXP as a reward. You can then spend it on leveling up your Union Level to increase rarity of drops from enemies, level caps, and Tides to pull banners for more characters and items. Focusing on getting to at least level 30 will enable you to spend time building your team.

Do your daily Activity Quests

Once you've followed the main story progression for a while, you'll unlock the Guidebook system. In the Guidebook, you can view your daily Activity Quests that reward you with premium in-game currency, Astrite, as well as Union EXP to level up that Union Level we were just talking about.

Remember, they reset every day, so you'll want to login daily and complete them before you miss your chance. They're invaluable in leveling up your Resonator as they don't take too long and provide ample reward.

Spend Waveplates wisely

While we delve deeper into this in our Waveplates system explained guide, for leveling up fast, you'll want to spend your Waveplates on two things; weekly boss battles and simulated field challenges.

Every day, you have a quota of Wuthering Waves' renewable energy system to spend. These Waveplates are earnt over 24 hours - one Waveplate every six minutes, with a cap of 240. So, on a daily basis, you can spend these Waveplates and, in doing so, begin regenerating more. If you don't spend them, you won't earn more.

As mentioned, you can spend your Waveplates on defeating bosses, at the cost of 60 Waveplates. Or completing simulated field challenges, at the cost of 40 Waveplates.

Farm Echoes

As you roam the open world, you'll want to defeat enemies to absorb the Echoes they may well drop for you. The more Echoes you collect, the higher your Data Bank level, and the more chance you have of finding rarer Echoes and enjoying their abilities for yourself.

You'll need to understand how to farm Echoes, but once you master that you can head out to collect the 50+ Echoes available. To level up your Data Bank, you'll need to catch at least one monster of each kind.

That wraps up our guide on leveling up your Resonator fast in Wuthering Waves. As you level up, you'll have access to more Banner Pulls, so it's always worth keeping an eye on the Wuthering Waves next banner and current banner detailing the unlockable Resonators on offer.