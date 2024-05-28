Wuthering Waves Resonator Intro and Outro Skills explained

What are Intro and Outro Skills in Wuthering Waves? In Wuthering Waves, there's a strong focus on the combat system. Unsurprising, given it's an open-world RPG. Engaging in battle with your Resonator requires you to plan strategically and take advantage of the unique skills and abilities of your chosen character. Two very important ones to learn about fast are your Resonator's Intro and Outro Skills.

There are many layers to the combat system, built as it is from six Resonator skills, including Echo Abilities, Concerto Skills, and Forte Circuits. In this guide we'll delve deep into everything you need to know about Intro and Outro Skills in Wuthering Waves.

What are Intro and Outro Skills in Wuthering Waves?

Intro and Outro Skills are performed as part of your Resonator's combat during battle. When your Concerto Energy is full, you will be able to perform these Skills by switching characters (more on how best to use this below). When one Resonator leaves combat, they perform the Outro Skill, and when one enters, they perform an Intro Skill.

Intro and Outro Skills are an integral part of the combat system in Wuthering Waves and working out how best to deploy them is key to winning fights. You can view your Resonators' Intro Skills and Outro Skills by entering the Resonator menu, symbolized by a head icon, and heading to the Forte menu. Here you will find your Skills and your levels.

Intro Skills are activated, using all Concerto Energy, when a Resonator joins the battle. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

How to use Intro and Outro Skills in Wuthering Waves

Each Resonator gains Concerto Energy when dealing damage or performing dodges whilst engaging in combat. When your Concerto Energy bar is full, you'll be able to switch between the other Resonators on your team. Their icon will glow signifying they're ready to enter battle. As you switch, your current Resonator will perform their Outro Skill. This will, in turn, consume all the Concerto Energy to trigger the incoming Resonator's Intro Skill.

To use Intro and Outro Skills most efficiently, you should consider which two combine well together. For example, Verina's Outro Skill boosts attack, so when used with Resonators, such as Jiyan and Calcharo, their heavy damage-dealing ability receives a buff making them even deadlier.

Other Intro and Outro Skills include healing, liberation, normal attack, and heavy attack. These Skills are all unique attacks that each Resonator will possess to bring into battle.

Outro Skills are unleashed as your Resonator leaves the battlefield to switch characters. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

How to upgrade your Intro and Outro Skills

Each Intro skill has ten levels before it can be upgraded to the next stage. For example, your Rover, playable from the beginning of the game, has a Waveshock Intro Skill that attacks the target, dealing Spectro DMG. At the next level, you unlock Spectro DMG Bonus+ that increases your Spectro DMG Bonus by 1.80%. The next stage increases again by 4.20%.

Outro Skills are not upgraded. For Rover, the Instant skill means the Rover generates an area of stasis surrounding character, or any other characters on a nearby team, over 3 seconds.

That's all you need to know about Intro Skills and Outro Skills in Wuthering Waves. Make sure to take a look over our complete list of Resonators to weigh up the characters on offer. As we mentioned, it's important to build a solid team and strategize. Use this guide along with our Concerto Skills explained guide to get a deeper understanding of the game's combat system.