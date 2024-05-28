Wuthering Waves Resonator Concerto Skills explained

What are the Resonator Concerto Skills in Wuthering Waves? Considering Wuthering Waves is an action RPG, it's no surprise that combat is at the forefront. When controlling your Resonator, one of a collection of characters in the game, you'll be engaging in a lot of fights. To win these, there's a certain skill called the Concerto Skill that you'll need to know how to harness.

Master the Concerto skills of the Wuthering Waves combat system and you'll be defeating bosses and earning Union EXP fast to advance through the game. Each Resonator's Concerto skill is unique and figuring out what works they can bring to battle will be explained in more detail below.

What are Resonator Concerto skills?

As your Resonator deals damage and uses their Echo Abilities, they earn Concerto Energy that can be used on certain moves. When your Concerto Energy is full, you can unleash your Resonator's specific Concerto Skill on your enemies.

When using the Concerto Skills (QTE) of two Resonators, you trigger Concerto Effects. To do this, you need to switch between your characters using the Concerto Skills of both characters to combine them for an Effect.

How to use your Resonator Concerto skills

As mentioned, when your Concerto Energy is maxed out, you can carry out the Concerto Skill of your Resonator. You can keep an eye on your Concerto Energy bar, which can be found above your health bar. Your Concerto Energy move will also turn white, symbolizing it is active, next to your other combat moves.

Once the Concerto Energy bar is full, you can use both your Resonator's Concerto Energy skills. Use a combination of both characters' Concerto Skill to trigger a Concerto Effect that will provide buffs for the character in play.

Using the Concerto Skill of two Resonators triggers the Concerto Effect, giving you the upper hand in battle. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

What are the Concerto Effects in Wuthering Waves?

There are five Concerto Effects available in Wuthering Waves:

Duet: Using Havoc and Spectra together increases all elemental damage for 12 seconds.

Using Havoc and Spectra together increases all elemental damage for 12 seconds. Sustenance: Using Spectra and any element, except Havoc generates a stagnant field for a short time and recovers 10 Concerto Energy for the character who switched in.

Using Spectra and any element, except Havoc generates a stagnant field for a short time and recovers 10 Concerto Energy for the character who switched in. Legato: Using Havoc and any other element increases the current character's Skill damage by 20% for 15 seconds. You can stack this bonus if you switch back to the same character before the effect wears off

Using Havoc and any other element increases the current character's Skill damage by 20% for 15 seconds. You can stack this bonus if you switch back to the same character before the effect wears off Unison: Using the same element deals elemental damage to all enemies in an area of effect. For example, if you combine light with light, you'll trigger light damage to all enemies.

Using the same element deals elemental damage to all enemies in an area of effect. For example, if you combine light with light, you'll trigger light damage to all enemies. Ensemble: Using a combination of Fusion, Glacio, Electro, or Aero increases the current character's Normal and Heavy Attack damage, or Skill damage by 40% for 12 seconds. If you switch character, you'll lose this Concerto Effect.

The Resonator Concerto Skills system requires players to focus on strategy in battle. If you build your knowledge on what Concerto Effect is triggered by two Resonators' Concerto Skills, you can build a team capable of fighting even the biggest bosses.

That's everything there is to know about unleashing your Concerto Skills and, in turn, your Concerto Effects. There's a complete list of all the Resonators to peruse to see what characters are on offer, as well as a Resonator tier list to build your team in the best way for you. To come out on top in battle, you need to be ready to harness all the skills on offer in Kuro Games' open-world RPG.