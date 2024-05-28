Wondering how you can farm Echoes in Wuthering Waves? Echoes are a unique system in Wuthering Waves that help to enhance your Resonator's skills and abilities. When you defeat a monster, known as Tacet Discords, there is a possibility they'll drop a fragmented version of themselves, an Echo, that you can absorb.

Using these Echoes will alter your playstyle, providing you with buffs, healing, and more when equipped to your characters. It sounds like a pretty nifty component to have as part of your gameplay, right? Right. So, unsurprisingly, you're here to find out how to farm Echoes so you can increase your chances of rarer finds on our Echoes tier list and put together the best Resonator build.

What are Echoes in Wuthering Waves?

Echoes, as previously mentioned, are dropped by enemies when defeated. There's 50+ Echoes in Wuthering Waves to absorb using your Echo terminal, each one providing unique abilities when you equip them to your Resonator. It will either summon the Echo to the battlefield, or turn you into the Echo to harness their power.

At any given time, you can equip up to five Echoes. This means you can take advantage of special skills and stat boosts available from a wide range of them. It's important to note though that Echoes have a cost and you can only equip a maximum of 12 points per Resonator, meaning for rarer classes, you won't be able to equip as many.

Once an enemy is defeated, an Echo appears ready to be absorbed in the Echo Terminal. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

There's four classes of Echoes and their Echo cost:

Common Class (1)

Elite Class (3)

Overlord Class (4)

Calamity Class (4)

Each one in our list increases in rarity, especially the secret fifth on our list, the Shiny Echoes, that are even rarer varieties of the usual Echoes possessing different colors, abilities, and patterns than you're used to. So, you're probably wondering how best to catch them, quickly.

How to farm Echoes in Wuthering Waves

The starting point for farming Echoes is to explore and travel the overworld finding and killing enemies in hopes of them dropping an Echo. The more exploring you do, the higher your chances of locating them.

Once you figure out your preferred farming routes or locations, you can repeat them. Remember, enemies in the overworld reset daily, so you can return the next day to take on the same ones. Practice this to try and catch certain Echoes that you may have failed at finding previously.

You can also visit your friends' overworlds. This is a really helpful hack because co-op multiplayer in Wuthering Waves is a shared experience and the loot is personal. So, if you or your friend stumble upon a rarer monster to defeat, you can join each other's worlds before you fight it in order for you both to absorb the same Echo.

Checking your Data Bank menu gives you the opportunity to absorb rarer Echoes with impressive abilities. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Absorbing Echoes plays a crucial role in this next part - increasing your Data Bank level. In the Data Dock section of your Data Bank menu, you can view certain levels that will illustrate your chances of catching an Echo (Base Drop Rate), the chances that they'll be higher ranks (Max Absorbable Reality), and the chances of getting an Echo that is the highest rarity you've come across (Enhanced Drop Rate).

Keep an eye on these statistics as your Data Dock XP increases. The higher you can get this level, the more chances you'll have of finding Echoes. And, the higher rarity they'll be. Get to level 15 as quickly as possible by traveling the overworld and killing monsters and you'll unlock some seriously impressive Echoes.

That's everything there is to know about farming Echoes in Wuthering Waves. Battling and defeating Echoes is key to obtaining their Echoes, so be sure to read up on the game's combat system from using Concerto Skills, to Intro and Outro Skills to unleashing your Forte Circuit.