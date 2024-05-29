How to level up Echo Terminal in Wuthering Waves

How can you level up your Echo Terminal in Wuthering Waves? In Wuthering Waves, Echoes are dropped randomly from defeated enemies. Echoes are items within the game that come with their own special abilities and stats boosts that you can equip to your chosen Resonator. Sometimes, you'll transform into the Echo on the battlefield, and sometimes you'll harness their skillset. Either way, they're a very advantageous item to have during combat.

Collecting Echoes is an important part of leveling up your Data Bank and your Echo Terminal. As you catch more and more Echoes, you level up your chances of absorbing Echoes with higher rarity and better buffs. Follow along below to find out how to level up your Echo Terminal in Wuthering Waves.

What is your Echo Terminal?

Your Resonator in Wuthering Waves comes equipped with an Echo Terminal, also known as the Pangu Terminal, that can absorb Echoes that are dropped by defeated monsters. You wear the Terminal, akin to Star Wars' BB-8, on your back and every time you come across a new Echo to absorb, you gather it here.

How to level up your Echo Terminal in Wuthering Waves

To level up your Echo Terminal, you quite simply need to absorb Echoes. Not just any Echoes though. You must absorb either an entirely new Echo for the first time; or, if you've already caught one, you need to catch them at a higher and higher rank. Check here for a complete list of all 50+ Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

Using your Echo Terminal to level up your Data Bank is key to progression in Wuthering Waves. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Every time you absorb a new Echo, you gain Data Bank EXP that levels up your Data Bank and in turn, your Echo Terminal. This system works hand-in-hand with itself. As you absorb more Echoes, you level up and, as you level up, you have the opportunity to catch higher ranking Echoes.

So, in order to level up your Echo Terminal, you need to start farming Echoes. Luckily, we've got a guide for that. Essentially, you want to explore, defeat weekly bosses, and team up with friends as you can enter their worlds through co-op mode to capture the same Echoes through the personal loot system.

Focus on leveling up your Data Bank, especially to level 15 which enables higher rarity captures, and you'll be leveling up your Echo Terminal in no time.

That's everything that is to know about leveling up your Echo Terminal in Wuthering Waves. Once you've collected higher ranking Echoes, you'll want to take a look at our Echoes tier list to see how best to build your team and take advantage of the Echo abilities.