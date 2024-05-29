Looking to figure out fast travel in Wuthering Waves? In Wuthering Waves, the open-world is expansive. In order for your Resonator to explore many areas, gather items, and fight enemies to absorb Echoes, you'll want to look at fast travel.

Being able to fast travel around Solaris-3 is not automatically available from the start of the game. Instead, you must unlock it yourself. Follow below for the list of requirements for enabling fast travel in Wuthering Waves. Trust us, it sounds laborious, but it's totally worth it.

How to fast travel in Wuthering Waves

To fast travel in Wuthering Waves, you need to activate Resonance Beacons and Resonance Nexuses across the map. Resonance Beacons are the more commonly found of the two, and their sole function is fast travel. You'll also earn Astrite and Union EXP whenever you activate them.

You'll encounter your first Resonance Beacon in the Prologue and again when you visit Jinzhou for the first time. From then on, whenever you come across another Beacon, you'll know to walk up to it and activate it.

Using fast travel across Solaris-3 is key to exploring the expansive open-world. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Resonance Nexuses, on the other hand, are rarer to find, but they act a little differently. They'll enable you to travel between the larger towers, but they'll also heal/revive your team, and uncover the surrounding area of the map revealing information that'll aide your exploration.

Whether it's a Nexus or a Beacon, you'll want to walk up to them and choose the activate option to enable fast travel. Whenever you want to use any of these Resonance towers, you can open your map and select them to fast travel to that point.

Once you've enabled fast travel, you'll be able to farm Echoes a lot easier, farm Astrite, and spend more time honing your combat from Intro and Outro Skills, Forte Circuit, and Concerto Skills.

That's all there is to know about fast travel. Spend time now tracking down the Resonance Beacons and Nexuses and you'll save yourself a lot of time in the process. As you explore, you can focus on leveling up your Data Bank and Echo Terminal to equip unique abilities to your Resonators.