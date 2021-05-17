Roblox Blox Fruits codes: [July 2021]: gain free EXP boosts and more

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Blox Fruits codes are a great way to quickly earn lots of EXP and upgrade your character. It's far easier than any other method in the game, that's for sure. Below you can take a look at our list of Blox Fruits codes for July 2021, followed by our explanations of what Blox Fruits codes are and how to redeem them.

Roblox Blox Fruits codes list: July 2021

Blox Fruits is a Roblox game which charges players with training up their character and defeating myriad challenging enemies and bosses. Usually Blox Fruits is a very grindy game, as you rely upon finding and using Blox Fruits to gain power and abilities.

But using the Blox Fruits codes below will help give your character a boost in strength - and all it costs is a minute or so of your time!

Roblox Blox Fruits codes list:

  • AXIORE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
  • BIGNEWS - In-game title "BIGNEWS"
  • FUDD10 - 1 Beli ($1)
  • STRAWHATMAINE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
  • SUB2DAIGROCK - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
  • SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - 2x EXP for 30 minutes
  • SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Free Stat Reset
  • SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
  • SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
  • SUB2UNCLEKIZARU - Free Stat Reset
  • TANTAIGAMING - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
  • THEGREATACE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
  • UPD14 - 2x EXP for 20 minutes

The codes above all work as of our last test in July 2021. But Blox Fruits codes don't last forever, so if you're trying to use a code and it won't let you, it's likely because the code has expired. Below is a list of expired Blox Fruits codes to clear up any confusion:

Expired Blox Fruits codes list:

1BILLION | CONTROL | POINTSRESET | SHUTDOWNFIX2 | UPDATE10 | UPDATE11 | XMASEXP | XMASRESET

What are Blox Fruits codes?

Blox Fruits codes are a free and easy way to get bonuses in Blox Fruits. Most of the codes give you free character EXP by granting you a certain amount of time during which the XP you gain is doubled.

Feel free to redeem these codes all at once, but know that the effect doesn't stack: only the duration stacks. So if you use two codes at once that both give you 20 minutes of 2x EXP, then you won't get 20 minutes of 4x EXP. Instead you'll get 40 minutes of 2x EXP.

How to redeem Blox Fruits codes

It's very simple to redeem Blox Fruits codes. First, open up Blox Fruits. Then click on the little Twitter icon (the blue bird) on the left-hand side, next to the volume and options buttons.

Clicking on this Twitter icon will make a box appear where you can type in your codes one by one. Just click "Try" after typing in each code to see if it works.

A Roblox Blox Fruits screenshot zoomed in on the section where you must enter codes to redeem them.
Just click the Twitter icon and you'll see a box appear where you can enter your Blox Fruits codes.

