Looking for the latest Slayers Unleashed codes for free rerolls, boosts, and more? Slayers Unleashed, like many hyper-popular Roblox experiences, is an unofficial adaptation of an anime series. In this case, the lucky adaptee is Demon Slayer, a series with a self-explanatory title that gives you a good idea of what to expect from the Robloxified fighting game version.

Slayers Unleashed codes give you access to a variety of ways to improve your in-game power, including rolls and rerolls, stat resets, and power and EXP boosts. Read on for a list of currently active codes in Slayers Unleashed and instructions on how to redeem them.

On this page:

Slayers Unleashed codes list [April 2022]

Last checked on: April 26th, 2022

;code bunnyclan1 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code bunnyclan2 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code bunnyclan3 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code bunnyclan4 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code bunnyclan5 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code charm1 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code charm2 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code charm3 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code charm4 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code charm5 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code darkness1 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code darkness2 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code darkness3 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code darkness4 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code darkness5 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code drum_r3s3t - Stat reset

- Stat reset ;code easter_bunny1 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code easter_bunny2 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code easter_bunny3 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code easter_bunny4 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code easter_bunny5 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code eggman1 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code eggman2 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code eggman3 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code eggman4 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code eggman5 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code eggshell1 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code eggshell2 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code eggshell3 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code eggshell4 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code eggshell5 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code EGGSPLOSION1 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code EGGSPLOSION2 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code EGGSPLOSION3 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code EGGSPLOSION4 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code EGGSPLOSION5 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code epic_clan1 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code epic_clan2 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code epic_clan3 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code epic_clan4 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code epic_clan5 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code fixinG1 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code fixinG2 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code fixinG3 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code fixinG4 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code fixinG5 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code friday_r3s3t - Stat reset

- Stat reset ;code GLASSYSKY1 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code GLASSYSKY2 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code GLASSYSKY3 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code GLASSYSKY4 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code GLASSYSKY5 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code GRINDY1 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code GRINDY2 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code GRINDY3 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code GRINDY4 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code GRINDY5 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code happy_3ast3r - Stat reset

- Stat reset ;code i_playSU1 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code i_playSU2 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code i_playSU3 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code i_playSU4 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code i_playSU5 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code Kaigaku1 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code Kaigaku2 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code Kaigaku3 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code Kaigaku4 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code Kaigaku5 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code kyogai1 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code kyogai2 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code kyogai3 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code kyogai4 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code kyogai5 - Demon Art reroll

- Demon Art reroll ;code league1 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code league2 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code league3 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code league4 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code league5 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code MAX_PRESTIGE1 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code MAX_PRESTIGE2 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code MAX_PRESTIGE3 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code MAX_PRESTIGE4 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code MAX_PRESTIGE5 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code NEW_B0SS1 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code NEW_B0SS2 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code NEW_B0SS3 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code NEW_B0SS4 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code NEW_B0SS5 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code NEW_BOSS1 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code NEW_BOSS2 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code NEW_BOSS3 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code NEW_BOSS4 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code NEW_BOSS5 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code new_BRTHIN1 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code new_BRTHIN2 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code new_BRTHIN3 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code new_BRTHIN4 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code new_BRTHIN5 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code o_o1 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code o_o2 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code o_o3 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code o_o4 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code o_o5 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code pow3rUP1 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code pow3rUP2 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code pow3rUP3 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code pow3rUP4 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code pow3rUP5 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code RESET_HAPPY - Stat reset

- Stat reset ;code statz_redo - Stat reset

- Stat reset ;code stone_cl4n1 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code stone_cl4n2 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code stone_cl4n3 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code stone_cl4n4 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code stone_cl4n5 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code stuffstuff1 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code stuffstuff2 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code stuffstuff3 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code stuffstuff4 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code stuffstuff5 - Slayer Mark reroll

- Slayer Mark reroll ;code SU_Easter1 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code SU_Easter2 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code SU_Easter3 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code SU_Easter4 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code SU_Easter5 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code sussyDrum1 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code sussyDrum2 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code sussyDrum3 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code sussyDrum4 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code sussyDrum5 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code thunderBOOM1 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code thunderBOOM2 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code thunderBOOM3 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code thunderBOOM4 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code thunderBOOM5 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code trainfight1 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code trainfight2 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code trainfight3 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code trainfight4 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code trainfight5 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code uarebad1 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code uarebad2 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code uarebad3 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code uarebad4 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code uarebad5 - Breathing reroll

How to redeem Slayers Unleashed codes

Slayers Unleashed makes redeeming its codes especially easy. All you have to do is launch into the game, open the chat box, type in your code (or even better, copy and paste it), and hit enter. Assuming the code hasn't expired, you should receive your rewards instantly.

Expired Slayers Unleashed codes

Code not working? Check it against our list of expired Slayers Unleashed codes; it may be that you were late to the party. Sorry about that, but never mind, the codes listed at the top of this article are guaranteed fresh as of the last time we checked.

;code 2M_MEMBERS[1-2]

;code 2xDROPPP

;code 2xEXPPP

;code 15mindropzz!

;code 60mVISITS[1-2]

;code 190kbreath[1-2]

;code 190kdem0n[1-2]

;code 2022BDA[1-10]

;code 2022_DROP1

;code 2022_DROP2

;code 2022_EXP1

;code 2022_EXP2

;code b0nusEXPP

;code bangbang[1-10]

;code ben[1-10]

;code bigdemon_[1-10]

;code breathee_[1-10]

;code ChadDemon1

;code Clandy[1-2]

;code claNNN[1-2]

;code clann[1-10]

;code clan_diff[1-10]

;code CODEN4ME[1-12]

;code CYA_P0INTZ

;code d3m0ntime1

;code d3m0ntime2

;code daki_BDA[1-10]

;code daki_MARK[1-10]

;code delayers[1-5]

;code DEMONICC[1-5]

;code demonONTOP[1-12]

;code demon_CLAN[1-5]

;code demon_r0ll[1-10]

;code domaaa_DROP

;code domaisBACK[1-10]

;code doubleDAdrop

;code doubleDAxp

;code DROP_SUNDAY

;code DUALWIXLD[1-2]

;code eldenblox[1-10]

;code elfman1

;code elfman2

;code endless_BDA[1-10]

;code endless_BRTH[1-10]

;code endless_DROPb00st

;code endless_XPb00st

;code EXP_SUNDAY

;code eyeM4RK[1-10]

;code factionDemon[1-5]

;code faction_clan[1-5]

;code favoriteSU[1-5]

;code february_reset

;code fireworks_[1-10]

;code followSt0ry[1-2]

;code follow_Zeno[1-12]

;code freezyClan1

;code freezyClan2

;code freezyMark1

;code freezyMark2

;code fresh_start

;code FriDae1

;code FriDae2

;code frontp4ge[1-5]

;code g4mbitBreath1!

;code g4mbitClan1!

;code g4mbitDemon1!

;code g4mbitRace1!

;code gibpointsback!

;code gimmeDEMOON[1-10]

;code GIVEGOODMARK[1-20]

;code giveOpMark[1–10]

;code gogrindb0ss

;code go_breathe[1-5]

;code hairoBDA[1-5]

;code hairo_RESET

;code hall0wrace1

;code helloworld[1-2]

;code HELP_[1-10]

;code heresMARK[1-10]

;code hiMark1!

;code himejima[1-20]

;code hime_jimaa[1-2]

;code hybridpls[1-10]

;code hyb_rid[1-20]

;code iLikeSU1

;code iLikeSU2

;code imBORED_[1-12]

;code ineedSPnow

;code INFINITY[1-12]

;code kamadomaybe1

;code kamadomaybe2

;code lottaAir1

;code lottaAir2

;code lottaBDAs1

;code lottaBDAs2

;code loveUall[1-12]

;code love_sl4yer[1-12]

;code luckyDay[1-10]

;code MAIDENLESS[1-10]

;code MarchMARK[1-5]

;code march_DROP

;code march_XP

;code markedd[1-2]

;code MIDCLAN[1-10]

;code mid_breath[1-5]

;code mondayBDA1

;code mondayBDA2

;code mondayBreath1

;code mondayBreath2

;code mondayClan1

;code mondayClan2

;code mondayMark1

;code mondayMark2

;code mondayRace1

;code mondayRace2

;code myfavgame[1-10]

;code n3wmark[1-2]

;code n3zukoBDA[1-10]

;code newLevel[1-2]

;code newM4rk_[1-2]

;code NewYrNewClan[1-10]

;code newYrz[1-10]

;code NEW_BREATHIN[1-10]

;code peperace[1-5]

;code playSUpls[1-2]

;code playSUplz[1-2]

;code play_SU[1-10]

;code plsgibMark[1-10]

;code pointzzGOGO

;code pointz_ded

;code prayformark1

;code prayformark2

;code praygeClan[1-10]

;code pumpkn[1-2]

;code puppy01

;code puppy02

;code pushin_SU[1-10]

;code r4ceChange[1-2]

;code racBREATH[1-5]

;code raceCar[1-5]!

;code racehehe1

;code racehehe2

;code racIsCool[1-10]

;code raid_dr0pp

;code raremark[1-5]

;code reroll_BEST[1-12]

;code resetMyPointz

;code reset_mypoints

;code reset_UrStats

;code robloxD0wn[1-5]

;code s0rryBreathe[1-5]

;code s0rryDem0n1[1-4]

;code santa_Clan[1-10]

;code seasonBUSSIN[1-12]

;code shadowGUN[1-5]

;code shadowking[1-5]

;code shadow_DROP

;code sickleBDA[1-12]

;code sickle_DR0P

;code sickle_XP

;code slayerTime1

;code slayerTime2

;code SLAY_D3MONZ[1-12]

;code SORRY_YALL[1-10]

;code sozcl4n[1-5]

;code sozr4ce[1-5]

;code so_cold1

;code so_cold2

;code sp00kypower1[1-1]!

;code sp00kyStory[1-2]

;code speed_BDA[1-12]

;code speed_DROP

;code speed_XP

;code spin_RACE[1-10]

;code springStart[1-10]

;code STAT_RESETT

;code stonedropb00st

;code stonedropb00st2

;code stonePLS[1-20]

;code stonexpb00st

;code stonexpb00st2

;code stone_nichi[1-10]

;code subtoME[1-2]

;code subtoSU[1-2]

;code SUNDAYYY[1-10]

;code SUPPORT_SU[1-5]

;code talkingBEN[1-5]

;code tanjiroBREATH[1-10]

;code tgif[1-2]

;code theWok1

;code theWok2

;code TONKA[1-10]

;code trick0rclan[1-5]

;code tsugi_Mark[1-10]

;code valentine[1-12]

;code vDay[1-12]

;code vDay_DROP

;code vDay_reset

;code vDay_XP

;code WANEE[1-2]

;code weareb4ck[1-5]

;code wegotdough[1-10]

;code weloverac[1-2]

;code whatsmyclan[1-10]

;code winterMark[1-10]

;code winterR4ce[1-10]

;code wintryd3mon1

;code wintryd3mon2

;code wintry_BRTH[1-10]

;code xmasMark1

;code xmasMark2

;code xmas_clan1

;code xmas_clan2

;code x_masBDA[1-20]

;code yessirP0WER1

;code yessirP0WER2

;code yessirrBDA1

;code yessirrBDA2

;code yoyoBDA[1-5]

;code ZAMNN1

;code ZAMNN2

That's it for Slayers Unleashed codes, but there are plenty of other Roblox promo codes out there with goodies you can redeem. Experiences based on popular anime are very in on Roblox right now, so why not check out our King Legacy codes page and Boku No Roblox codes page if you're a fan?