Roblox Kitty codes: every code you can redeem for free cheese

All the Kitty codes you can redeem for a heaping serving of free cheese!
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
A Roblox-styled cat and mouse standing in the hallway of a house.

Kitty codes can be redeemed in this popular Roblox experience in exchange for free cheese, the main currency that can be exchanged for fun cosmetics in this cat-and-mouse themed adventure puzzle game.

Below we've put together a comprehensive list of all the codes you can redeem in Kitty right now, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

Kitty codes [July 2021]

The following list includes all active codes that you can currently redeem for large chunks of free cheese in Kitty:
  • Anniversary
  • Kitty1Year
  • ThanksYouAll

Below we've included a list of all expired Kitty codes. These can't be redeemed for cheese any more, but we've included them so that you can check any codes you find to see if they're known to have expired.

List of expired Kitty codes:

  • 10KUsers
  • 1MillionFavs
  • 20KTwitter
  • 250kgroupmembers
  • 500MVisits
  • 50OFF
  • ASB771
  • AWG106
  • Barunka
  • Betroner
  • BigB
  • ByN
  • CALIXO
  • Cerso
  • CH10ComingSoon
  • ch2coming
  • ch2open
  • CH3Now
  • CH5SecretEnding
  • CH6ComingSoon
  • CH6IsHere
  • Ch7SecretEnding
  • CH8SecretEnding
  • CH8SecretEndingIsHere
  • CH9SecretEnding
  • Chapter11IsHere
  • Chapter4Date08/21
  • Chapter4IsNow
  • Clausamoro
  • CodeFancy
  • CoesDix
  • Conor3D
  • CYBERKITTY
  • Daylins
  • elseniorrx
  • EpicCheeseCode
  • EVENT50OFF
  • FancySmash
  • FGTeeV
  • finalendingch2
  • Flamingo
  • FREECHEESE
  • FreeVipServers
  • FrostyBlox
  • FUNHouseFamily
  • FUNhouseVlogs
  • GAB220
  • GamingDan
  • Gravy
  • gremlintreats
  • HappyNewYear
  • igisgabstudio
  • IJustMemo
  • InfectionModeIsHere
  • ItsPlasmaYT
  • Karola20
  • KittyHappyDanc3
  • Manucraft
  • MerryChristmas
  • MetaverseEvent
  • MORTADELA
  • MouseCuTwitter500
  • newcode
  • NewColorMinigame
  • NewEnding
  • NewMinigame
  • NewUpdate
  • Noangy
  • Noodles
  • Premiumsalad
  • Raconidas
  • Redro3
  • RGCFamily5K
  • Rovi
  • Rovichuelos
  • SamyMoro
  • Santy22
  • seniorrrx
  • Snowi
  • SOM503
  • superdog
  • ThinkNoodles
  • TinenQa
  • titani
  • TMF100
  • UP5NOW
  • update4ishere
  • Vexo
  • Whisper
  • WOWCHEESE
  • YoutuberSkins

How to redeem codes in Kitty

To redeem codes in Kitty, begin by launching the game and navigating to the in-game shop using the prominent button on the main screen.

Once inside the shop, click the Twitter (blue bird) icon in the upper left-hand of the screen. A text box will appear where you can copy-paste your code and press Enter to redeem your free cheese!

That's all for now, but keep an eye on this page, where we'll be listing new Kitty codes as they're released. In the meantime, if you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.

