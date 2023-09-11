Get a free month of RPS Premium
Blade Ball codes [September 2023]: Free Spins and Coins

Looking for the latest Blade Ball codes? Blade Ball is a game of cat and mouse in Roblox, but the cat is a ball that flies through the air chasing you. And, as the name suggests, you have a blade that you can use to deflect the ball towards other players. The goal is to survive while accruing new abilities and upgrades, until you are eventually the last one standing. Of course, an important part of being a Blade Ball ninja is looking cool, which you can achieve by earning new items and spending Coins.

In this guide, you'll find a full list of current Blade Ball codes, so that you can unlock Coins and free Spins. If this is your first time playing, you can also learn how to redeem Blade Ball codes, so that you can get your hands on these extra goodies.

Working Blade Ball Codes

  • 50000LIKES: 199 Coins
  • FORTUNE: Free Spin - must be redeemed in a private server

As noted above, certain codes may only be redeemable in private servers. This is because some Blade Ball codes are added without a reboot of the Blade Ball servers, meaning that these older servers do not immediately recognise the code.

How to redeem Blade Ball codes

To redeem Blade Ball codes, start by launching Blade Ball. Then, load into a match and press "EXTRA" in the top-left corner.

This opens a short submenu, in which you can click "CODES". This will open a box in the center of your screen, into which you can type codes. Enter a code and hit the tick button to redeem a Blade Ball code.

Expired Blade Ball codes

  • ThxForSupport
  • SITDOWN
  • 1000LIKES
  • 5000LIKES
  • 10000LIKES

That concludes our page on Blade Ball codes, but you can find plenty of codes for other Roblox experiences! Check out our guides on Blox Fruit, Ro-Ghoul, and Shindo Life, along with our Roblox promo codes list and our list of the best Roblox games?

