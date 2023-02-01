Da Hood codes [February 2023]: Redeem these codes for cash, wraps, and more
Whether cop or robber, you'll benefit from the freebies these codes get you
Looking for the latest Da Hood codes for free cash and more? It's my understanding that kids these days love to turn Roblox into GTA Online, and one of the most popular and enduring examples of this unofficial sub-genre is Da Hood. A self-described "difficult game", Da Hood splits players into groups of cops and robbers on a volunteer basis, and then lets them loose in the world with the simple goal of accruing as much cash and/or power for themselves as they can.
Of course, no Roblox experience is complete without the odd freebie code to give you a useful boost or two. In Da Hood, these codes are often geared around giving you a nice cash injection, although you might also get your hands on a weapon wrap on special occasions. Read on for a full list of active codes you can redeem in Da Hood right now, and instructions on how to claim their rewards.
Da Hood codes list
Last checked: 30th January, 2023
- HappyNewYear2023: 250K cash
- LunarNewYear: 200K cash
- MLK: 196,300 cash
How to redeem codes in Da Hood
To redeem Da Hood codes, launch into the Da Hood experience on Roblox and click on the treasure chest icon you see in the lower left-hand corner of the screen. A pop-up overlay will appear with a text box in it, where you can copy and paste the code you want to use. Then simply click the red "Redeem" button to claim your reward!
List of expired Da Hood codes
- #Freed
- 2022Jun
- Accomplishment
- AK47Winter2022
- August2022!
- AugWinter2022
- Back2School
- DHSurprise
- DHUpdate
- DoubleBarrelWinter2022
- DrumWinter2022
- EasterDaHood
- FreePremiumCrate
- Fireworks
- FlamethrowerWinter2022
- GlockWinter2022
- HappyHalloween!
- June2022
- LMGWinter2022
- Milk
- P90Winter2022
- RevolverWinter2022
- RifleWinter2022
- RPGWinter2022
- ShotgunWinter2022
- SilencedAR15Winter2022
- SilencedGlockWinter2022
- SMGWinter2022
- Stars
- TacticalShotgunWinter2022
- WashingMachine
For more rough, tough, and crime-themed capers in Roblox and the codes that help you get the most out of them, check out our lists of Arsenal codes in Roblox and Muscle Legends codes in Roblox.