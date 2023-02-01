Looking for the latest Da Hood codes for free cash and more? It's my understanding that kids these days love to turn Roblox into GTA Online, and one of the most popular and enduring examples of this unofficial sub-genre is Da Hood. A self-described "difficult game", Da Hood splits players into groups of cops and robbers on a volunteer basis, and then lets them loose in the world with the simple goal of accruing as much cash and/or power for themselves as they can.

Of course, no Roblox experience is complete without the odd freebie code to give you a useful boost or two. In Da Hood, these codes are often geared around giving you a nice cash injection, although you might also get your hands on a weapon wrap on special occasions. Read on for a full list of active codes you can redeem in Da Hood right now, and instructions on how to claim their rewards.

Da Hood codes list

Last checked: 30th January, 2023

HappyNewYear2023 : 250K cash

: 250K cash LunarNewYear : 200K cash

: 200K cash MLK: 196,300 cash

How to redeem codes in Da Hood

To redeem Da Hood codes, launch into the Da Hood experience on Roblox and click on the treasure chest icon you see in the lower left-hand corner of the screen. A pop-up overlay will appear with a text box in it, where you can copy and paste the code you want to use. Then simply click the red "Redeem" button to claim your reward!

List of expired Da Hood codes

#Freed

2022Jun

Accomplishment

AK47Winter2022

August2022!

AugWinter2022

Back2School

DHSurprise

DHUpdate

DoubleBarrelWinter2022

DrumWinter2022

EasterDaHood

FreePremiumCrate

Fireworks

FlamethrowerWinter2022

GlockWinter2022

HappyHalloween!

June2022

LMGWinter2022

Milk

P90Winter2022

RevolverWinter2022

RifleWinter2022

RPGWinter2022

ShotgunWinter2022

SilencedAR15Winter2022

SilencedGlockWinter2022

SMGWinter2022

Stars

TacticalShotgunWinter2022

WashingMachine

