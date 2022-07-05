Looking for the latest Muscle Legends codes? Muscle Legends is a Roblox experience with a simple premise: get unbelievably hench, and fight other unbelievably hench players in tournaments. Of course, because this is a Roblox game, you'll also be collecting pets, unlocking new home bases (or gyms) to retreat to outside of tournament time, and hoovering up in-game currencies to pay for it all.

To help you get ahead quicker, you can redeem codes for freebie boosts and currency bonuses. Read on below for a list of every working code in Muscle Legends and instructions on how to redeem them.

Muscle Legends all working codes

Last checked on: July 5th, 2022

EpicReward500 : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems FrostGems10 : 10,000 Gems

: 10,000 Gems GalaxyCrystal50 : 5,000 Gems

: 5,000 Gems Launch250 : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems MegaLift50 : 250 Strength boost

: 250 Strength boost MillionWarriors : 1,500 Strength boost

: 1,500 Strength boost MuscleStorm50 : 1,500 Strength boost

: 1,500 Strength boost SkyAgility50 : 500 Agility boost

: 500 Agility boost SpaceGems50 : 5,000 Gems

: 5,000 Gems Speedy50 : 250 Agility boost

: 250 Agility boost SuperMuscle100 : 200 Strength boost

: 200 Strength boost SuperPunch100: 100 Strength boost

How to redeem codes in Muscle Legends

Redeeming codes in Muscle Legends is extremely straightforward. Simply load into the game, hit the "Codes" button on the right hand side of the landing page, and enter your code into the text box that pops up. Hit "Enter" to immediately redeem your code!

List of expired Muscle Legends codes

Currently, every Muscle Legends code is active and available to redeem in-game. In the event that any of them expire, we'll list them down here for ease of reference. But for now, enjoy!

