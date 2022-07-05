If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Muscle Legends codes [July 2022]: Every active code you can currently redeem

Get free gems and strength boosts with these freebie codes
A group of distortedly muscular cartoon characters grimace at the camera.

Looking for the latest Muscle Legends codes? Muscle Legends is a Roblox experience with a simple premise: get unbelievably hench, and fight other unbelievably hench players in tournaments. Of course, because this is a Roblox game, you'll also be collecting pets, unlocking new home bases (or gyms) to retreat to outside of tournament time, and hoovering up in-game currencies to pay for it all.

To help you get ahead quicker, you can redeem codes for freebie boosts and currency bonuses. Read on below for a list of every working code in Muscle Legends and instructions on how to redeem them.

Muscle Legends all working codes

Last checked on: July 5th, 2022

  • EpicReward500: 500 Gems
  • FrostGems10: 10,000 Gems
  • GalaxyCrystal50: 5,000 Gems
  • Launch250: 250 Gems
  • MegaLift50: 250 Strength boost
  • MillionWarriors: 1,500 Strength boost
  • MuscleStorm50: 1,500 Strength boost
  • SkyAgility50: 500 Agility boost
  • SpaceGems50: 5,000 Gems
  • Speedy50: 250 Agility boost
  • SuperMuscle100: 200 Strength boost
  • SuperPunch100: 100 Strength boost
How to redeem codes in Muscle Legends

Redeeming codes in Muscle Legends is extremely straightforward. Simply load into the game, hit the "Codes" button on the right hand side of the landing page, and enter your code into the text box that pops up. Hit "Enter" to immediately redeem your code!

List of expired Muscle Legends codes

Currently, every Muscle Legends code is active and available to redeem in-game. In the event that any of them expire, we'll list them down here for ease of reference. But for now, enjoy!

There's no shortage of fighting games on Roblox, and no shortage of codes to add to your experience in those games. For dedicated codes pages for games similar to Muscle Legends, why not check out our Ro-Ghoul codes list and Anime Fighting Simulator codes list.

